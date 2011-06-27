  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(60)
2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy
  • advanced technology and safety features
  • eye-catching styling.
  • Finicky MyFord Touch interface
  • austere interior design.
List Price Range
$8,712 - $14,800
Edmunds' Expert Review

With added refinement and technology, the 2013 Fusion Hybrid could take Ford to the top of the class for hybrid sedans.

Vehicle overview

For those who are looking for a driving experience beyond the norm for midsize sedans, as well as something that offers luxury car options, head-turning looks and miserly fuel economy, a test-drive of the all-new 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid should be on your to-do list. The Ford Fusion has been one of America's most popular midsize sedans of late, and with this year's complete redesign of its mainstream four-door, the Dearborn company hopes to push the car to the top of shoppers' lists.

The 2013 Fusion Hybrid first entices with its handsome styling. A bold grille, curvaceous sheet metal and a slightly longer and wider body give the new Fusion a sportier and more upscale look than its predecessor. Underneath, the Fusion is based on a new "world-car" platform from Ford that offers more structural rigidity for both enhanced safety and improved driving dynamics. And while the Fusion's exterior dimensions grow only slightly, the interior expands noticeably to better accommodate passengers.

Ford has also improved the Fusion Hybrid's fuel economy. The 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid has a new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (replacing last year's 2.5-liter engine) as well as a new lithium-ion battery pack that's more powerful and lighter than the previous nickel-metal hydride battery pack. The Fusion Hybrid boasts an EPA combined fuel economy estimate of 42 mpg. That number slightly bests that of the popular Toyota Camry Hybrid.

There is also the forthcoming 2013 Ford Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid, which allows one to drive about 19 miles purely under electric power before switching over to standard hybrid operation. It is covered in a separate review.

Technology is at the forefront of the 2013 Ford Fusion's redesign. Notable Fusion features include adaptive cruise control, automated parking assist, blind-spot detection, the Sync voice command system and the latest generation of MyFord Touch. The latter is a new addition to the Fusion and utilizes a customizable touchscreen display to control many of the Fusion's electronic features. It's a cool feature in theory, but we've found MyFord Touch to be finicky to use, although it has been improved in this newest iteration.

Even so, the Fusion Hybrid's newfound combination of excellent fuel economy, sharp styling and feature content have placed it as our top pick for a midsize hybrid sedan for 2013. We also like the Toyota Camry Hybrid, although it's not as enjoyable to drive and its fuel economy isn't quite as good. The Volkswagen Passat with the turbocharged diesel engine (TDI) is another alternative, though the Fusion would again be our choice. Overall, the 2013 Fusion Hybrid is a must-see for hybrid shoppers and perhaps even those just looking at midsize sedans in general.

2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid models

The 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid is available in two trim levels: SE and Titanium.

Standard equipment on the SE includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, keypad entry, cruise control, dual-zone air-conditioning, rear air ducts, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, the voice-activated Sync audio and cell phone interface and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, auxiliary audio jack, USB and iPod connectivity.

The Appearance package (Equipment group 504A) adds 18-inch alloy wheels, rear spoiler, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and special cloth upholstery. The Luxury package (Equipment Group 505A) adds auto-dimming mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver memory settings and a power-reclining passenger seat. Opting for the Technology package equips the Fusion Hybrid with the MyFord Touch electronics interface (with 8-inch central LCD touchscreen and two 4-inch configurable gauge cluster displays), an upgraded version of Sync, a media hub (two additional USB ports, SD card reader and RCA video input jacks), a rearview camera and a 110-volt power outlet.

Springing for the top-of-the-line Titanium effectively gets you the SE's optional features listed above as well as remote start, sport front seats and an upgraded Sony 12-speaker audio system (with HD radio).

Optional on both trims is a sunroof as well as the Luxury Driver Assist package. The latter includes automatic high beams, rain-sensing wipers, a 110-volt power outlet, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure warning/lane assist. The SE (with the Technology package) and Titanium can also be equipped with a navigation system, an automated parallel-parking system (with front parking sensors) and adaptive cruise control (with collision warning system and brake intervention).

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid is fully redesigned, while the 2013 Fusion Energi plug-in hybrid is essentially the same vehicle with supplemental at-home or station charging.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Fusion Hybrid has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine joined to an electric motor that's fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, they produce 188 horsepower that's sent to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT).

According to the EPA, the Fusion Hybrid achieves an estimated 47 mpg city/47 mpg highway and 47 mpg in combined driving. That's the best of any midsize hybrid sedan and just a few mpg lower than the vaunted Toyota Prius.

In Edmunds track testing, the 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid posted an 8.4-second time to 60 mph, placing it alongside the Kia Optima Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid in acceleration. While this is not a record-breaking performance, it is on the quicker end of the spectrum for hybrid sedan acceleration. High-performance hybrids from BMW, Infiniti and Porsche are much quicker, but the Prius and Honda Insight are significantly slower.

Safety

The 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers. Optional equipment includes blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, driver drowsiness detection, lane-departure warning and lane assist (it automatically helps the driver keep the car in its lane), and collision warning with brake support.

In Edmunds testing, the 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid stopped from 60 mph in 132 feet, which is a little longer than average for its class.

Driving

The previous-generation Ford Fusion Hybrid was one of the better-handling models in its class while still boasting a comfortable and controlled ride, and the 2013 Fusion Hybrid improves upon this performance thanks to a more sophisticated suspension design. In our testing, the Fusion Hybrid handled as well as many so-called sport sedans in both the slalom and skid pad exercises.

While we've typically found electric-assist power steering to be notably lacking in feel, the Fusion's is remarkably communicative and one of the better versions of this new industry-wide trend. The Fusion's handling is also at the top of its class.

As with most hybrid cars, the task of adjusting to the electricity-regenerative braking feature in everyday driving requires a little time, and inching either forward or backward into a parking stall takes a delicate touch on the brake pedal.

Extensive acoustic insulation throughout the Fusion line has made good on Ford's promise of low levels of road and wind noise. At a 70-mph cruise, our tests showed the Fusion Hybrid to be luxury-car quiet. The one measure where we found the Fusion Hybrid louder than a non-hybrid Fusion Titanium was at wide-open-throttle when the engine is working hardest.

Interior

The 2013 Fusion Hybrid has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine joined to an electric motor that's fed by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, they produce 188 horsepower that's sent to the front wheels through a specialized continuously variable transmission (CVT).

According to the EPA, the Fusion Hybrid achieves an estimated 42 mpg combined (44 city/41 highway). During extensive Edmunds fuel economy testing, we easily topped those numbers.

In Edmunds track testing, the 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid posted an 8.4-second time to 60 mph, placing it alongside the Kia Optima Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid in acceleration. While this is not a record-breaking performance, it is on the quicker end of the spectrum for hybrid sedan acceleration. High-performance hybrids from BMW, Infiniti and Porsche are much quicker, but the Prius and Honda Insight are significantly slower.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

5(58%)
4(25%)
3(6%)
2(8%)
1(3%)
4.3
60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Outstanding
jena2000,04/02/2013
I just purchased the 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid. I picked the car up in Toledo, Ohio and immediately left for Knoxville, Tennessee. The trip was 450 miles. I drove between 65 and 70 the whole trip. I used cruise control whenever I could and did not hesitate to use the gas pedal when I needed. On this initial trip, I used a little more than 9 Â½ gallons of gas for a little over 45 MPG. The next day, I traveled from Knoxville to my home in North Carolina. This trip was about half highway and half two lane mountain roads. On this trip, I got an average of 44.5 MPG. This Ford Fusion Hybrid EPA mileage is achievable. I have not altered my driving patterns and I tend to have a heavy foot. Before purchasing this car, I had search for about 2 months and drove many different models from many different car manufacturer. This is by far the best driving car for the money. Very smooth and comfortable. Road noise is minimal. Base model comes with several nice features. And now with the mileage I am getting, I could not be more pleased.
Absolutely outstanding ... exceeding expectations
rjent,05/12/2013
I ordered a Hybrid Titanium model. I like driving the top of the line, but didn't want to go plug in. This car is just amazing. In town (small rural town) I am achieving over 50 on most trips. Some of the shortest trips of less than 2 miles will vary from high 30's to low 50's. Interstate is in the 40's and back road highways are returning just about EPA rating.
Style, Comfort, and Economy
djm33315,03/15/2013
After shopping every hybrid on the market, the decision was easy to make - the Ford Fusion Hybrid was the best looking, best driving, most comfortable and most economical vehicle, especially for the price. Some people are writing negative reviews because they can't match EPA rating. I have to assume this is because they don't know how to drive a hybrid. I am averaging approximately 45mpg overall, this has improved from 38mpg on the first fill up. My dad drives a Prius, and if you mash the accelerator on that car, you'll also average in the 30mpg range. The build quality, ride comfort, and luxury options make the Fusion Hybrid a one-of-a-kind vehicle.
Very impressed so far.
aaronj1159,03/18/2013
I've had this car for about a week, so I can't provide much information on long-term success yet. However I'm so happy with the initial quality and fuel economy results of this car. I commute almost 80 miles a day in a mountainous, and recently colder region, and getting over 41 MPG straight away in those conditions is wonderful in my opinion. I'm also not driving the car as conservatively as I could. The bonus is that I've seen so many people turn their heads as I go by, and I've had multiple strangers compliment the vehicle. The ride is very comfortable and steady, and to this point at least, I couldn't be happier with my purchase.
See all 60 reviews of the 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid
More About This Model

The original Honda Accord Hybrid — one of which averaged an underwhelming 23.8 mpg during its 29,960-mile long-term stay at Edmunds — certainly was a quick car, but it taught Honda a painful lesson: People buy midsize hybrid sedans for fuel efficiency, not for brisk acceleration.

Ford understands this, a point underscored by the new 2013 Fusion Hybrid and its class-leading EPA fuel-economy ratings of 47 city/47 highway mpg. That's nearly as efficient as a Toyota Prius, and significantly better than the first-generation Fusion Hybrid's 41 city/36 highway mpg. Moreover, it's a substantive step up from competitors such as the Toyota Camry Hybrid (43/42) and the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid (35/43).

With that in mind we had to wonder: Might the amazingly efficient new 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid sacrifice every shred of driving enjoyment at the altar of fuel economy?

Let's find out.

More Normal Than You Might Think
As drivers of the previous Fusion Hybrid can attest, it's much like driving a standard car with a gasoline engine mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Twist the conventional ignition key and you won't hear a starter crank the engine, but the instruments illuminate to indicate the car is ready for use. No engine is running, but when the gear selector is pulled back into Drive, the car will want to creep forward on battery power.

Acceleration from a stoplight is good, given the inherent torque of the electric motor. The car is also remarkably quiet inside, aided by triple-sealed doors and an active noise-cancellation system that works via the car's sound system. The transitions from electric power to gasoline and back (and any combination thereof) are seamless, although astute drivers can sense the gasoline engine kick in through slight vibrations in the steering wheel and pedals.

More Fuel-Efficient and Faster, Too
Even though it has slightly less combined power than the outgoing car (188 horsepower versus 191), our tests show the new 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid to be a slightly quicker car, able to hit 60 mph in 8.0 seconds (with a 1-foot rollout), as opposed to the previous Fusion Hybrid's time of 8.4 seconds.

The 2013 Fusion has an edge in the quarter-mile, too, with a run of 16.1 seconds at 88.7 mph, which is a few tenths quicker than the previous car's 16.4 at 87.8 mph. In real-world terms, this means that both Fusion Hybrids are able to merge onto fast freeways without problems, but the new car does so with more ease.

And even though the new 2013 Fusion Hybrid is slightly larger than the car it replaces (1.2 inches longer, wheelbase increased by 4.8 inches), it tips the scales at a reasonable 3,636 pounds, some 165 pounds less than the outgoing model. This reduced mass pays dividends in the slalom, enabling the Hermosillo, Mexico-built front-driver to weave through the cones at 64.3 mph — more than 2 mph more quickly than the first-generation Fusion Hybrid.

What's more, the electric-assist steering, although heavily boosted, retains enough feel to give our tester a welcome confidence in the fast transitions. The handling limits of the 2013 Fusion Hybrid are on the low side, for sure, but the predictable nature of the chassis makes this a rewarding hybrid to drive.

The brakes feel about the same as before, which is to say that they're a little too sensitive and not as firm as we'd like. Nevertheless, the stopping distance of 132 feet from 60 mph is respectable and at least enough to garner the Fusion Hybrid an average brake rating, the same as before.

The new car does a bit better on our skid pad, mildly understeering its way to a decent 0.79g. That's not a stellar level of grip, but the light and responsive feel help the car achieve a good overall rating from our test staff. This is particularly impressive given that the stability control can't be shut off, and the all-season Michelin Energy Saver tires are more about mileage than grip.

EPA MPG vs. Real-World MPG
With regard to fuel efficiency, the 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid averaged 40.2 mpg in our 818 miles of varied driving. Yes, that's below the combined EPA figure of 47 mpg, but much of our driving took place on freeways at speeds between 65 mph and 75 mph, where the electric assist seldom kicks in. That leaves the 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine to do all the work. This new power plant, which produces 141 hp at 6,000 rpm, is said to be 10 percent more efficient than a traditional 2.0-liter, but it's working relatively hard to sustain the Fusion Hybrid at those freeway speeds.

So is the EPA highway figure of 47 mpg inflated? We think not. Had we driven the Fusion Hybrid more in the neighborhood of posted (as opposed to actual) highway speeds, the 118-hp permanent-magnet electric motor — which can now bring the car up to 62 mph without the help of internal combustion — would have kicked in more often and consequently improved fuel economy to be more in line with actual EPA figures. A higher ratio of around-town driving would have had a similar effect.

Of note, the engine, which mates to a new Ford-built CVT (the previous car had an Aisin CVT), has no accessory drive belt...because it doesn't need one. The water pump, power steering pump and air-conditioning compressor are all electric, reducing parasitic drag on the high-compression (12.3:1) engine. At red lights, when the engine automatically shuts off, the air-conditioner can still function because of the electric compressor.

Unsolicited Advice
If you try to accelerate to 62 mph solely with electricity to please your hypermiler heart, don't, because you'll annoy all the traffic behind. You're much better off being more aggressive with the accelerator to engage the engine and electric motor early and simultaneously for a more acceptable rate of acceleration. Once up to cruising speed, you can lift the pedal abruptly to shut the gasoline engine off and then rely on the electric motor to sustain your speed, which the Fusion Hybrid can do quite capably for long distances on a level road. If you're gentle with the accelerator, the gasoline engine won't kick in.

It's a fun technique to maximize economy, and it's easy to keep track of the power flow via the Fusion Hybrid's Smartgauge EcoGuide instrument cluster, which has LCD displays on both sides of the analog speedometer. The Engage pictogram (one of several available screens on the left side of this multiple-menu information display) quickly becomes a favorite, as it graphically shows the power flow of the gasoline engine and the electric motor, plus the state of charge of the Fusion Hybrid's lithium-ion battery, which is contained in a vented stainless-steel case mounted at the forward edge of the trunk.

The Fusion Hybrid's onboard electronics also features a driver "coach" that grades how effectively brake energy is captured to recharge the battery. Anything less than a 100-percent capture becomes disappointing as you improve in this exercise, and even though the system is a bit of a green gimmick, it does remind us of how kinetic energy in a non-hybrid car is just wasted in the form of brake heat. Green leaves, as before, magically multiply on the LCD screen as you drive in a fuel-saving manner.

More Than Merely Efficient
All environmental friendliness aside, the new 2013 Ford Fusion shines as a comfortable car with a nicely damped suspension, well-controlled body motions and an accommodating interior. It features a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, abundant soft-touch materials, super deep door pockets and supportive seats covered in a pleated black fabric derived in part from recycled plastic soda bottles.

It's spacious for a midsizer, too. A 6-foot-tall person can ride behind an equally tall driver, with no constraints on leg- or headroom, making the new five-seat Fusion a viable alternative to the larger Taurus.

A proper discussion of the multitalented MyFord Touch system would take several pages. Suffice it to say it works reasonably well once you get the hang of it. It's easy to sync an iPhone or play tunes from your iPod, although the voice commands occasionally misinterpret words. And as we've noted before on various Ford models with this system, the screen tends to get covered with visible fingerprints that obscure the graphics in certain light conditions.

What Doesn't Work
There are a few issues that come along with the hybrid version of the Fusion that you don't have to worry about in the standard model. For starters, there's the battery pack and its location in the trunk that eats up 4 cubic feet of cargo space. That leaves the Fusion Hybrid with a 12-cubic-foot trunk, an odd-shaped one at that.

Another aspect of the Fusion that gets downsized in the process of hybridization is the fuel tank. At 13.5 gallons, it's 3 gallons smaller than a standard tank. Granted, the increased mileage means that the overall range doesn't change much, but it would be nice to get the advantage of stopping less often to go along with the better mileage.

Other hybrid-specific issues include an overly loud air-conditioning compressor, touchy brakes and a low front end that scrapes on any driveway that isn't dead flat. None of them are deal breakers, but bear in mind that there are still drawbacks to driving a hybrid that go beyond the initial cost.

What's the Hybrid Premium?
While not exactly a sport sedan that begs to be driven hard, the 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid we tested — an Ice Storm green model that starts at $27,200 but leaves the lot at $30,975 (thanks to options such as the $795 navigation system, the $895 SE Technology package and the $995 adaptive cruise control) — impressed us with its composure on twisting roads.

Sure, it was a bit softer than we might have liked, but we're glad to report that Ford hasn't let lofty fuel economy goals completely suck the life out of the Fusion. It's about as sporty as a hybrid sedan gets for $30K both in how it looks and how it feels from behind the wheel. Add in its impressive fuel economy numbers and this Fusion is a legitimate alternative to the standard Fusion as much as it is a better, more fun-to-drive competitor to the Prius.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Overview

The Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE is priced between $8,712 and$14,800 with odometer readings between 61574 and108252 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is priced between $10,981 and$12,975 with odometer readings between 64449 and93736 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2013 Fusion Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,712 and mileage as low as 61574 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,716.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,620.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,941.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,891.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Fusion Hybrid lease specials

