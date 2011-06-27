Vehicle overview

For car shoppers who want to be green, the task of finding a hybrid car that is both affordable and suitably snappy hasn't been easy. But last year Ford brought a can of Red Bull to this chamomile tea party in the form of the Fusion Hybrid. Unlike hybrids that have gone before, the 2011 Fusion Hybrid is rewarding to drive thanks to relatively brisk acceleration and crisp handling.

Of course, the fundamental appeal of a hybrid car still remains within this Ford sedan. It comes with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine good for 156 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque, that is paired with an electric motor that raises these numbers to 191 hp and 166 lb-ft. The EPA estimates you'll get 41 mpg city and 36 mpg highway, which is considerably better than the numbers posted by other midsize hybrid sedans that compete with the Fusion Hybrid.

As with the regular Fusion, the hybrid also boasts a spacious, well-finished cabin loaded with thoughtful luxury features. Highlights of the latter include dual-zone automatic climate control, rear park assist and Ford's superb Sync multimedia voice control system. Trunk capacity does suffer because of the space taken up by the battery pack, but there's still enough room for a fair amount of luggage or gear.

As hybrid sedans go, the 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid is certainly one of our favorites. Granted, there's an inherent price premium with the hybrid over a conventional Fusion sedan, and you'll still get better mileage out of cars like the 2011 Honda Insight and 2011 Toyota Prius. But apples to apples, the 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid it's a better choice than the 2011 Toyota Camry Hybrid and 2011 Nissan Altima Hybrid. The only other hybrid sedan we'd recommend checking out is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. It will debut later in the year but promises an enjoyable drive and spacious, well-finished cabin to go along with its modest appetite for fuel.