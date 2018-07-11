  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(16)

2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

What’s new

  • Revised trim levels and feature availability
  • Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent Sync 3 infotainment system
  • Interior remains quiet at highway speeds
  • Upscale cabin design
  • Fuel economy figures aren't as high as rival hybrid sedans
  • Sleek roofline reduces rear visibility and headroom
Which Fusion Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

For the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid, go with the base SE trim. It's affordably priced and still has a robust list of tech and safety features. The other trims have even more features but we don't think the price increase is worth it.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

Even though small crossover SUVs are now a go-to choice for many families, midsize sedans still enjoy some advantages. One of the perks is the widespread availability of fuel-sipping hybrid models. The 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid is a good example. It combines the sleek look and surprisingly dynamic handling of the standard Fusion with a more efficient powertrain that's good for 42 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

The current-generation Fusion Hybrid has been around for a while, but Ford has been updating it throughout its life cycle to keep it fresh. Standard on every Fusion Hybrid is Ford's excellent Sync 3 infotainment system. It comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is intuitive and easy to use. Slight exterior restyling this year also helps differentiate 2019 models from previous Fusion Hybrids.

It's true that some other rival hybrid sedans post slightly higher fuel economy. The Accord Hybrid, for example, gets 47 mpg. As a total package, though, the Fusion Hybrid continues to be one of the best.

2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid models

The 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid is a front-wheel-drive midsize sedan powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine matched to an electric motor (188 total system horsepower). It is available in three trims: SE, SEL and Titanium. Unlike last year, no packages or stand-alone options are offered except a sunroof for SE and SEL models.

Standard features on the SE model include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, remote locking and unlocking, exterior keypad entry, push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, adaptive cruise control, an eight-way power driver's seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power passenger seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, two configurable driver information displays and a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat.

Standard technology features include Bluetooth, the Sync 3 infotainment system, navigation, an 8-inch touchscreen, and a nine-speaker audio system with two USB ports, satellite radio, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Safety features include a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, automatic wipers, and Ford's Co-Pilot360 Protect package, which includes automatic high beams, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and mitigation, and a pre-collision warning system with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.

Upgrading to the SEL adds chrome exterior trim, LED headlights, restyled taillights, remote engine start, auto-dimming rearview and driver-side mirrors, heated mirrors, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings, heated front seats, premium vinyl upholstery and an 11-speaker audio system.

A sunroof is optional for SE and SEL models.

The range-topping Titanium comes with everything above, plus 18-inch wheels, a mesh grille, LED foglights, a rear spoiler, ambient interior lighting, a heated steering wheel, an eight-way passenger seat (with two-way lumbar), ventilated front sport seats, leather upholstery, inflatable rear seat belts, and a 12-speaker Sony audio system with a CD player and HD radio.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Ford Fusion Hybrid Platinum (2.0L inline-4 hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2017, the current Fusion Hybrid has received some revisions, including the deletion of the Platinum model for 2019. However, this rating is almost entirely unaffected by its unique features. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Fusion Hybrid.

Scorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology8.5

Driving

7.0
As expected, the Fusion Hybrid isn't speedy. But unlike other hybrids, the car feels admirably coordinated and willing when the road starts to turn and twist. It could be even better, but lifeless steering feel brings down our rating.

Acceleration

6.5
Typical of many hybrid family sedans, the Fusion feels timid. You'll likely be pressing the gas pedal more than expected when getting up to passing speed on the highway or climbing a grade. In our acceleration test, it went 0-60 mph in 9 seconds, which is average for the segment.

Braking

7.0
The brakes don't have much initial bite, which makes it hard to consistently apply the correct amount of pedal pressure to stop smoothly. But the switchover between regenerative braking and mechanical braking is smooth. Our panic-stop test from 60 mph took 123 feet, just slightly longer than average.

Steering

6.0
The steering effort is quite light, whether you're circulating through a parking lot or cruising at highway speeds. And there isn't much feel or feedback, so it's never clear how hard the tires are working. We found ourselves making frequent tiny corrections to maintain our desired path.

Handling

8.0
The Fusion Hybrid feels composed and stable, and it doesn't roll much in corners. And despite lackluster steering feedback, it responds eagerly to steering inputs. Fuel-saving tires don't offer a ton of grip, but there's still enough to maintain a steady pace on your favorite winding road.

Drivability

7.0
The Fusion Hybrid is easy to drive around town, although the gas and brake pedals don't feel especially responsive. It leaves from stops under smooth EV power but lurches forward when the gas engine kicks on a moment later. Adaptive cruise is great at keeping a set speed, even on steep downgrades.

Comfort

8.0
We could spend all day in a Fusion Hybrid. It has a supple ride, and the seats, particularly the cloth ones, are supportive and comfy. The hybrid powertrain is admirably smooth and quiet, though it does get loud when you floor it. It comes standard with an effective automatic climate control system.

Seat comfort

8.0
The standard cloth seats are nicely padded and offer a great balance of support and comfort that lasts for hours. But we found it harder to be comfortable in the optional leather seats, which are taut and stiffer. The front headrests are adjustable. Outboard rear seats are set at a pleasant angle.

Ride comfort

7.5
The Fusion Hybrid's suspension is perhaps a little too softly tuned, and it can feel a little floaty when you drive over certain dips in the road. Otherwise, the suspension soaks up road bumps with ease and does a good job of isolating passengers from most harsh impacts.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The Fusion's double-pane side windows do an excellent job of minimizing tire and wind noise at high speeds. There's barely a whisper of each. The hybrid powertrain is silent at idle and in EV mode. The gas engine is quiet when cruising but can sound coarse and raspy under maximum acceleration.

Climate control

8.5
The standard dual-zone climate control works well and keeps the cabin cool despite hot summer temps outside. Backseat passengers have air vents of their own. The Titanium comes with a heated steering wheel and front-seat ventilation, though the latter doesn't feel particularly effective.

Interior

8.0
Almost everyone should find the Fusion's interior pleasant and accommodating. It's easy to get in and out of, the driving position is highly adjustable, and the cabin offers a generous amount of space. Tall passengers might take issue with the sloping rear roofline when getting into the back seat.

Ease of use

7.5
The Hybrid's rotary transmission shifter takes getting used to. But most other cabin controls are nicely grouped and easy to operate at a glance. The steering wheel buttons make it easy to sort through the comprehensive dashboard data screen.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Most occupants will find it easy to climb in and out of the Fusion thanks to wide-opening doors and seats that are set at an inviting height. The only exception is the sloping rear roofline, which might prompt those over 6 feet tall to duck as they slide into the back seat.

Driving position

8.5
The tilt-and-telescoping wheel and the driver's seat have a generous adjustment range. Both the cloth and leather seats offer height adjustments, but we've found that the seat bottoms with the leather upholstery don't lower as much as the cloth-upholstered seats.

Roominess

8.5
The Fusion feels spacious, and its front and rear seats provide above-average levels of head-, leg- and hiproom. Rear headroom is limited by the sloping rear roofline, but only those over 6 feet tall should notice. The optional sunroof takes a bite out of headroom.

Visibility

7.5
Outward visibility is good despite fairly thick windshield pillars. The rear blind spot is larger than average due to a broad rear roof pillar and a smaller-than-average rear quarter window. A rearview camera and even rear parking sensors are standard.

Quality

7.5
With quilted leather seat upholstery, leather dashboard coverings and a sea of stitching throughout, the Fusion Hybrid Platinum's interior is nicer than you might expect. Still, rivals from Honda have pushed the bar higher. The quality of the Fusion still feels good, but it's beginning to look dated.

Utility

7.0
The Fusion Hybrid has its trunk-mounted battery pack mounted low enough that a folding back seat and trunk pass-through are possible, which make up for its modest nominal trunk volume. This used to be a unique feature but is now nearly ubiquitous in the segment. Lots of nice-sized storage compartments and thoughtful nooks inside the cabin.

Small-item storage

8.0
Storage spaces include a large bin under the front armrest and a spacious tray under the center console. Both front and rear center armrests have two cupholders, and there's one in each of the wide door pockets. None will hold anything larger than an average-size water bottle or coffee cup.

Cargo space

7.0
The Fusion Hybrid offers 12 cubic feet of trunk space — sufficient but less than many new hybrid competitors. The Fusion's rear seats can be folded down to increase cargo capacity, which used to be a unique feature but is much more commonplace now.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
Each of the outboard rear seats is flanked by a pair of LATCH hooks. But they are set deep into the gap between the cushion and backrest, and the stiffness of our car's leather seats made them hard to access. A seat can be mounted in the center because the rear shelf has three anchors.

Technology

8.5
With the Sync 3 infotainment system and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Ford Fusion is one of the more approachable, tech-friendly vehicles on the market. The Fusion offers many safety-related driver aids, and they come standard on every model.

Smartphone integration

9.0
All Fusion Hybrids feature the Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality and two USB ports. If you don't utilize these systems, you can still pair your phone the old-fashioned way via Bluetooth, which is a nice option to have.

Driver aids

8.5
All Fusion Hybrids come standard with the latest active safety systems, including adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear parking sensors.

Voice control

9.0
As always, Ford's voice controls are excellent. Natural language and simple commands do wonders to play music, change radio stations, input navigation destinations or place calls. And you have the option to hold the voice button longer to access Siri on your paired smartphone.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

5 star reviews: 62%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 13%
2 star reviews: 6%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 16 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I took the plunge after 2 years of research
Jay Graham,
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

2019 FORD FUSION ENERGI REVIEW I have decided it was time for a review of my 2019 Ford Fusion Energi (plug-in hybrid) review after 6 months of ownership. On a scale of 1-10 (10 being the highest rating) I give it a 9. Overall I like it a lot. There are a few negatives, but overall, it is a very good and efficient vehicle that seems to meet my needs very well. The overall mpg is between 42 and 43. This compares to 29 for my old Fusion. The EV battery only range is 20 to 30 miles depending on conditions. Extreme cold (-0) I am fortunate to get 15 miles, but in nice weather I can get more than 30 in an urban environment, primarily due to the regenerative braking that charges the battery while driving. The biggest negative is missing the 240 hp of my previous Fusion, but it will make it up the mountain from Phoenix to Flagstaff in a ok fashion. Watching the hybrid battery motor work in conjunction with the gasoline engine is a thing of beauty, It transitions seamlessly for the most efficient drive. The CVT tranny works very well with the Atkinson 4 cyl 2.0 engine. It takes approx. 6 hours to charge on a 120v household circuit, and on a 240v it takes 2.5 hours. It costs from $1.50 to $2 to charge. The body is very sturdy and this gives it a nice ride. The only negative in regard to the body is the much smaller trunk, due to the hybrid battery. Because the gas engine works around ½ the time it requires an Amsoil change every 20,000 or so. The big unanswered question will be, “How long will the hybrid and EV batteries last?” It is warrantied for 7 years or 150,000, but since I drive 50,000 miles a year that equals only 3 years. We shall see. I thank the Lord for this tool to aid me in my work.

5 out of 5 stars, New to us.
Glen,
SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Drive it and see how you fit and feel, and no just around the block, make it at least 10 to 20 miles. We purchased ours in Sacramento and drove it home to Mississippi. Average mpg is 38 to 40, a head wind will cut your mpg as does a hard side wind like in Texas. Comfortable for long days, 8 hr’s or more. We still haven’t figured out all the tech stuff, she drives and I read the manual as we learn. We have a lease but intend to buy at the end as we will have a lot of miles over what the lease gives us, but the support for the lease is great. We have always had a sun roof, but this the only one that can be open at high speeds without driving crazy with wind noise ay about 4,000 miles we love it and think it will only get better.

4 out of 5 stars, Hybrid rather than plug-in for us
James,
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

Would have loved to get the plug in version however the additional battery space eats up all of the trunk. You literally only have enough room for about two bags of groceries. With the hybrid it is somewhat smaller but you can still drop the back seat and have tons of cargo. Not available in plug in. It wasn't worth the extra 40m miles of elect range of the plug in. This so far seems to be the best compromise. Averaging 44 mpg.

4 out of 5 stars, Very good value--sorry to see this sedan go
Michael Carl,
Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)

A good buy given price and quality. Very good ride and handling. Seat comfort is very good. Quiet interior. My only complaint is the low roof line, making entrance and exit, using drive-up ATMs more difficult than they need to be. Edmunds review criticised the steering, but I find no problem with it. Dealing with the dealership was very positive. Hope the replacement for this sedan is as good.

Write a review

See all 16 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$27,555
MPG 43 city / 41 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Titanium 4dr Sedan features & specs
Titanium 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$34,485
MPG 43 city / 41 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
SEL 4dr Sedan features & specs
SEL 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
MSRP$31,520
MPG 43 city / 41 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Fusion Hybrid safety features:

Reverse Sensing System
Alerts you to possible objects behind you when you're backing up in the Fusion Hybrid.
Blind Spot Information System
Illuminates a light on the left or right mirror if a vehicle is detected in the Fusion Hybrid's blind spot on that side.
Lane Keeping System
Vibrates the steering wheel if the Ford Fusion begins to drift outside its lane. Also moves the steering wheel to guide the car back.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger3 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. the competition

Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. Ford Fusion Energi

Both Ford Fusion variants utilize a hybrid powertrain to reduce gasoline consumption, but the Energi can be plugged in to give it a greater all-electric driving range. With a fully charged battery, the Energi can drive up to 21 miles under electric power before the engine kicks on. Only available in the Titanium trim, the Energi is pricier than the Hybrid in an overall sense, but it's not much more expensive than a similarly equipped Hybrid.

Compare Ford Fusion Hybrid & Ford Fusion Energi features

Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. Toyota Prius

The Fusion Hybrid and Toyota Prius go about their duties in much different ways. The Fusion Hybrid is a more traditional sedan, offering a roomy back seat and a large trunk. It also has a more intuitive infotainment system that includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the other hand, the Prius offers greater utility because of its hatchback body style. It's much more fuel-efficient than the Fusion Hybrid, too.

If you'd like to find out more about the current-generation Toyota Prius, read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Toyota Prius.

Compare Ford Fusion Hybrid & Toyota Prius features

Ford Fusion Hybrid vs. Honda Accord Hybrid

Fully redesigned just last year, the Honda Accord Hybrid has a fresher design than the aging Fusion Hybrid. The Honda's base price is lower, but pricing matches up more closely with the Fusion as you move up to the more expensive trims. The exception is the Accord's top-level Touring trim, which provides some extra features that aren't available on the Fusion.

Compare Ford Fusion Hybrid & Honda Accord Hybrid features

FAQ

Is the Ford Fusion Hybrid a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Fusion Hybrid both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.7 out of 10. You probably care about Ford Fusion Hybrid fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Fusion Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 42 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Fusion Hybrid has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford Fusion Hybrid. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid:

  • Revised trim levels and feature availability
  • Part of the third Fusion generation introduced for 2013
Learn more

Is the Ford Fusion Hybrid reliable?

To determine whether the Ford Fusion Hybrid is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Fusion Hybrid. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Fusion Hybrid's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Fusion Hybrid and gave it a 7.7 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Fusion Hybrid is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

The least-expensive 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid is the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,555.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $27,555
  • Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,485
  • SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $31,520
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford Fusion Hybrid?

If you're interested in the Ford Fusion Hybrid, the next question is, which Fusion Hybrid model is right for you? Fusion Hybrid variants include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT). For a full list of Fusion Hybrid models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid

The 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid marries the versatility of the family-friendly midsize sedan with a fuel-sipping electrified powertrain. Like most Fords, the Fusion Hybrid is offered in several trim levels, from a budget-friendly option with modest creature comforts to a luxurious offering with all the bells and whistles. In between are two trims with a dizzying number of features packages and additional options.

The 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid is available in three trims: SE, SEL and Titanium. The SE sets the stage with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor combo that it shares with the rest of the Fusion Hybrid lineup. It's well-equipped, with standard features including a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, a nine-speaker audio system, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

There's a bit of a price bump with the SEL, but it adds several desirable features, including LED headlights, auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry, heated front seats, premium vinyl upholstery and an 11-speaker audio system. The top-of-the-line Titanium further adds a rear spoiler, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, ventilated front sport seats, leather upholstery, and a Sony Audio system.

Compared to other hybrid sedans, the Fusion SE is a little more expensive than rivals' base models, but its list of standard features is appropriately robust, while the Titanium is closer in price to fully loaded rivals. The Fusion Hybrid's weaknesses are mostly limited to middling performance and just-average fuel economy estimates. If you're like us and believe the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid's strengths more than make up for its shortcomings, use the robust shopping tools provided by Edmunds to build and find your perfect car.

2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid Overview

The 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Fusion Hybrid 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Fusion Hybrid.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Fusion Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Which 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Fusion Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $33,610 and mileage as low as 11 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

Can't find a new 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,755.

Find a new Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,152.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

