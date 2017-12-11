Used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 19,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,750$2,599 Below Market
- 43,531 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,000$3,421 Below Market
- 85,539 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,395$2,236 Below Market
- 24,965 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,900$1,965 Below Market
- 82,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,699$2,161 Below Market
- 33,329 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,700$1,870 Below Market
- 71,175 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,994$1,802 Below Market
- 27,387 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,822$2,080 Below Market
- 62,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,990$2,043 Below Market
- 132,456 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$1,914 Below Market
- 60,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,150$2,031 Below Market
- 42,416 miles
$11,577$2,477 Below Market
- 38,141 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,995$2,482 Below Market
- 85,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,900$1,869 Below Market
- 62,902 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,944$1,846 Below Market
- 80,376 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,550$1,632 Below Market
- 32,013 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,869
- 24,716 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$12,999
My previous car was a 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with safety options. In 4 year, I put over 80K miles on that car, averaging 44mpg over the entire period of ownership. It was practically a no-brainer when it came time to replace it, to get another Fusion Hybrid. Before making the purchase, I compared it to the Accord Hybrid, Sonata Hybrid, Malibu Hybrid and Camry Hybrid. After all of the shopping, there was no question in my mind which vehicle to buy - the Fusion Hybrid. I didn't care for the blind spot camera system in the Accord; the Sonata's fuel economy was nowhere near as good as the Fusion; the build quality and the styling of the Malibu was far below the other cars tested; and the interior of the Camry was noticeably poor compared to the Fusion. This year (2017), Ford has added the Platinum trim. This trim is all-inclusive - the only options available on this vehicle were inflatable rear seatbelts, upgraded trunk mats, and I believe optional rims. Standard equipment included premium leather quilted seats, navigation, blind spot monitors, self-parking (parallel AND vertical spaces), leather wrapped steering wheel and leather dashboard, lane departure system, rear camera, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go (a fantastic feature if you drive in traffic!), Apple Play, spoiler, full LED headlights and taillights, and the list goes on. This is all for approximately $37K before Ford incentives and rebates. In addition, I got 0% financing, and FULL KBB value on the trade-in on my 2013 with 80K miles! I also drove this car back-to-back with a Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, and there was little difference in the quality of the ride between them, but I found the interior of the Fusion to be superior. The ride is quiet and controlled, there is little road noise, and the handling is outstanding. Back seats could be a little larger, but they are fine for anyone less than about 6' or so. Acceleration is fine under all situations except for maybe stoplight drag racing. But if you want to drive like that, you'd be better off getting the Fusion V-6 Sport instead. I have put about 7,500 miles on the car since Dec 2016, and so far am averaging 42mpg, a little below my 2013, but still outstanding. If you are looking for a luxurious, comfortable, reliable and economical sedan with exceptional styling, look no further than the 2017 Fusion Hybrid Platinum. *** UPDATE TO REVIEW *** 11/12/2017 *** My 2017 Fusion Hybrid developed a serious issue with the electrical system. The car kept going into “Deep Sleep Mode”, usually occurring if the car is left idle for more than 14 days. Each occurrence required roadside assistance to come and jump start the vehicle. I was just lucky it never happened on a day when I had an appointment. In late July, after the 6th time the car went into Deep Sleep, I initiated a Lemon Law claim with Ford, who reviewed my repair record, and sent a hybrid specialist to evaluate my vehicle. They provided me with a free rental for the eight weeks that it took to process my claim. The second week of September, I took possession of a brand new Platinum Hybrid, the exact same model as the one it replaced. Every cent I paid towards the original was applied, and my 0% APR loan continued with the balance carried over. Any car can fail, we all stand the chance of getting a “lemon”, but how the manufacturer responds is what makes the difference for me. Ford acted honorably, and treated me with respect throughout the process. The replacement vehicle has about 8500 trouble free miles so far, I am maintaining about 43.5 mpg, but I believe this will improve as the miles accumulate. When I am ready to replace this vehicle, Ford will remain at the top of my list, not only because of the vehicle itself, but because of the company behind the vehicle.
