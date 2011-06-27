Used 2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Only one problem.... yodibactum , 07/07/2015 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2014 model in March of 2014 and have now surpassed 20,000. I live in PA with many hills and valleys, hot, humid summers, and cold winters. Most of my mileage is local, although I do take many trips of 50 miles or more including a trip to Colorado, Georgia, and Canada. That said, the only times I got less then 50 mpg was the first two tanks of gas (47 and 49) and during the winter months because most of my driving was local and the car would take time to warm up. My overall mileage since owning the vehicle is better then 53 mpg and this last tank gave me 60 for the first time. The secret is in how you drive it. My car is no different then the ones claiming lower mileage Only ONE problem -- A driver cannot see the front of the vehicle -- this makes it very difficult to judge the distance of those pesky little parking stops in parking lots... I normally drive right up over them -- not to mention an awkward placed median strip on a side road in WV. I turned and never saw the median strip until I heard it going under my car -- needless to say, this removed the piece under the bumper... I realize the design of the car is to give it the best mileage but I also believe safety should be the first concern. This is dangerous... UPDATE! It is January 2018 and I have made the grave mistake of trading the Fusion for a Malibu Hybrid... I have only owned the Malibu for 8 months but it does not come close to the Fusion overall... With the exception of storage and maybe comfort the Malibu falls way short of the overall performance of the Fusion. Especially the mileage which averages about 14 mpg less... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

You need to know how to drive a Hybrid. Al , 07/26/2016 SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful If your going to drive without regards to mileage this isn't the car for you. It's totally different the gas only. When you come to a stop light ride the brake softly 500 feet before you stop. Regenerating brakes slow down the car gradually. When you stop at the last minute your brake pads have to grab the brake rotor causing them to wear out like a normal car. If you use brakes properly you should never wear out your brakes. On short trips to the grocery store 2 miles car will not get high mileage because the gas motor is not warmed up yet. Your efficiency goes up the longer stretch you go. The car loves 55 miles per hour. I get 48 to 50 mpg. On the freeway I get about 40 plus on short distances. From Melbourne Florida to Savannah Georgia I get 44 to 45 mpg. Here in Florida the hot weather affects mileage also so I keep the air con. @ 75 degrees, why not my house is 78 normal in Florida. This helps greatly since the air draws a lot of electricity. Advantage of Hybrid no leaky transmission only a reliable belt drive, change oil every 10, 000 miles never need a starter motor because hybrid motor starts the car instantly. Way less maintenance than a gas only vehicle. I forgot to tell you when my wife drives the hybrid she gets around 36 mpg. She guns the car a lot when it doesn't need that and slams on the brakes at the last minute. The gauges on the dash show how many gallons used, how many miles on EV Electric only which is about 50% of the time. Also when you get more miles on the gasoline motor and get it broke in it will make a difference, I'd say 30,000 it should be broke in. I save about 35 to 40% on gas used average. Hope this helps you. Performance Interior

2014 Fusion Hybrid at 22K Miles 7383 , 05/26/2014 36 of 37 people found this review helpful This is an update from my initial review, which I placed at about 12K miles. My usage has been consistent, with a mix of congested city, rural two-lane, and high speed interstate driving, in temperature ranging from 20 F to 118 F. Absolutely nothing has gone wrong with the car. I have had the oil changed twice, and the tires rotated once via Ford dealer. No squeaks, rattles or other maladies have appeared. No fluid additions required. My other observations at 12K still apply, so this update may be helpful to potential purchasers because my experience is now based on 22K of driving in all conditions.

35K mileage update 7383 , 12/03/2014 17 of 17 people found this review helpful This is my final update concerning the Fusion Hybrid. All my earlier comments (made at approximately 12k and 22K) remain valid. Nothing has gone wrong with the car, other than a malfunction in the retention spring in the front passenger grab bar. So, at approximately 35K, I remain exceptionally pleased overall. No squeaks, rattles, leaks, malfunctions.