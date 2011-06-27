Vehicle overview

If you're interested in a hybrid, your choices are few, far between and very mediocre. There's a reason a certain funky Toyota hybrid hatchback outsells all other gas-electric models combined. Everything else is too slow, too small, too expensive, too rare, not efficient enough or just not a very good car. All those politicians who lambasted Detroit for not making fuel-efficient cars people want to buy may have had a point... until now.

The 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid is the first hybrid from the U.S. of A that offers a fully functional gasoline-electric powertrain that isn't connected to a giant full-size SUV. Ford's compact Escape Hybrid doesn't meet that criteria because it can't run in full electric mode with the air-conditioning on. The Fusion can. It can also be purchased in all 50 states (unlike the otherwise desirable Nissan Altima Hybrid) and is based on a fun-to-drive family sedan (unlike the Toyota Camry Hybrid). And although its real-world fuel economy isn't quite as spectacular as the EPA estimates would suggest, the Fusion Hybrid is still one of the most frugal gas-sippers you can purchase.

Aside from all its hybrid-related bits and pieces, the Fusion Hybrid is essentially a well-equipped Fusion SEL. As such, it gets all the welcome improvements made for the 2010 Fusion. The exterior styling was made a little edgier (and chromier, thanks to its brash grille) and the interior was given a thorough makeover. Whereas the previous Fusion's cabin felt distinctly dated, the 2010 Fusion features improved interior materials quality and all-new entertainment and climate controls. To this, the Hybrid adds the fancy "SmartGauge" instrument cluster, which consists of two color LCD screens flanking a traditional speedometer. The driver can select among four information modes, most of which have to do with hybrid power flow and fuel economy. One includes animated leaves and branches -- the more economical you drive, the fuller your shrubbery becomes.

Although the 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid doesn't avoid the typical price premium over a similarly equipped gas-only version (about $4,000), it betters its meager hybrid competition in more areas than any other rival (including the Altima, Camry and Chevy Malibu hybrids). It is more engaging to drive than all but the Altima, and is more spacious and features a much nicer interior than them all. It also achieves the best fuel economy. Of course, the Prius and Honda Insight achieve better fuel economy, have more cargo space and are cheaper, but they're also much slower, weirder and dull to drive. In other words, your hybrid choice just got a whole lot better.