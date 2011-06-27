  1. Home
2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent fuel economy and range, engaging handling for a hybrid, spacious interior, comfortable ride, Ford's Sync system plus lots of user-friendly electronic gizmos.
  • Huge price premium over four-cylinder Fusion.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Senators and news anchors say American car companies aren't making fuel-efficient cars that people want to buy. They're wrong. The 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid is a serious fuel miser that's neither boring to behold nor dull to drive.

Vehicle overview

If you're interested in a hybrid, your choices are few, far between and very mediocre. There's a reason a certain funky Toyota hybrid hatchback outsells all other gas-electric models combined. Everything else is too slow, too small, too expensive, too rare, not efficient enough or just not a very good car. All those politicians who lambasted Detroit for not making fuel-efficient cars people want to buy may have had a point... until now.

The 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid is the first hybrid from the U.S. of A that offers a fully functional gasoline-electric powertrain that isn't connected to a giant full-size SUV. Ford's compact Escape Hybrid doesn't meet that criteria because it can't run in full electric mode with the air-conditioning on. The Fusion can. It can also be purchased in all 50 states (unlike the otherwise desirable Nissan Altima Hybrid) and is based on a fun-to-drive family sedan (unlike the Toyota Camry Hybrid). And although its real-world fuel economy isn't quite as spectacular as the EPA estimates would suggest, the Fusion Hybrid is still one of the most frugal gas-sippers you can purchase.

Aside from all its hybrid-related bits and pieces, the Fusion Hybrid is essentially a well-equipped Fusion SEL. As such, it gets all the welcome improvements made for the 2010 Fusion. The exterior styling was made a little edgier (and chromier, thanks to its brash grille) and the interior was given a thorough makeover. Whereas the previous Fusion's cabin felt distinctly dated, the 2010 Fusion features improved interior materials quality and all-new entertainment and climate controls. To this, the Hybrid adds the fancy "SmartGauge" instrument cluster, which consists of two color LCD screens flanking a traditional speedometer. The driver can select among four information modes, most of which have to do with hybrid power flow and fuel economy. One includes animated leaves and branches -- the more economical you drive, the fuller your shrubbery becomes.

Although the 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid doesn't avoid the typical price premium over a similarly equipped gas-only version (about $4,000), it betters its meager hybrid competition in more areas than any other rival (including the Altima, Camry and Chevy Malibu hybrids). It is more engaging to drive than all but the Altima, and is more spacious and features a much nicer interior than them all. It also achieves the best fuel economy. Of course, the Prius and Honda Insight achieve better fuel economy, have more cargo space and are cheaper, but they're also much slower, weirder and dull to drive. In other words, your hybrid choice just got a whole lot better.

2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid models

The 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid is a midsize sedan available in a single trim level. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, a keyless-entry security code pad, auto headlamps, foglamps, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way driver and six-way passenger power seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, eco-friendly cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a specialized gauge cluster, the Ford Sync electronics interface (includes voice commands, Bluetooth and iPod control) and a six-speaker stereo with six-CD/MP3 changer, satellite radio and steering-wheel controls.

The Moon & Tune Value Package adds a Sony 12-speaker stereo upgrade and a sunroof. The Driver's Vision Package adds a rearview camera and a blind-spot warning system with cross-traffic alert. Optional leather upholstery is packaged with heated front seats. Also optional is a navigation system with voice-activation, single-CD/DVD/MP3 player (replaces six-disc), 10 GB of digital music storage and Sirius Travel Link, which includes real-time traffic, weather and other information.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid is a new gasoline-electric variation of Ford's midsize sedan. As with all other 2010 Fusions, the Hybrid benefits from this year's updates, which include more distinct styling and greatly improved interior controls.

Performance & mpg

The Ford Fusion Hybrid utilizes a 2.5-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that produces 156 horsepower and 136 pound-feet of torque. It is paired with an electric motor that helps bumps power output up to 191 hp. Power is sent to the front wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission. The result is a 0-60-mph acceleration time of 8.7 seconds, which is quite swift for a hybrid. Fuel economy is an EPA-estimated 41 mpg city and 36 mpg highway. The city number is a full 8 mpg better than the Camry Hybrid, although 7 mpg shy of the Prius. As always, your mileage will vary greatly depending on driving conditions and how much lead lines your shoes.

Safety

The 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and rear parking sensors. A blind-spot warning system and rearview camera are optional. At our test track, the Fusion Hybrid stopped from 60 mph in a tidy 126 feet, which is the best distance we've recorded among non-luxury hybrid cars.

Although the 2010 Fusion Hybrid had not been crash tested as of this writing, the 2009 Fusion posted very strong government crash test ratings, with a perfect five stars for frontal collision protection and front side protection. It earned four stars for rear side protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the '09 Fusion its best rating of "Good" for frontal-offset and side crash protection.

Driving

Other than the Altima Hybrid (which is only sold in nine states), the 2010 Ford Fusion is the most involving hybrid to drive. While we wouldn't go so far as to call it fun, the Fusion Hybrid nevertheless provides ample steering feedback, and body control through corners is impressive. The ride is comfortable and quiet. The Fusion doesn't allow for the same sort of electric-only driving range as the Toyota hybrids, but its electric motor assists the gas engine for a longer period of time, which benefits fuel economy. Like the Toyota hybrids, the Fusion can cruise for a certain range using only power from its electric motor, which benefits fuel economy.

Read our Ford Fusion Hybrid Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The Fusion Hybrid's high-quality cabin features abundant soft-touch materials, and the overall look is austere but attractive. The center stack is a bit button-happy, but it's a significant ergonomic and aesthetic improvement over its dated predecessor. The available Sync system works great, integrating audio and Bluetooth functions with voice-recognition technology to provide easy hands-free operation of cell phones and portable MP3 players. The Hybrid gets its own gauge cluster, dubbed SmartGauge, featuring a pair of color display screens flanking a traditional speedometer. There's a wealth of information displayed and the graphics are pleasant and modern, but it takes some discipline to avoid becoming fixated on the pretty lights.

The Fusion has plenty of space for front and rear occupants. Drivers, in particular, will appreciate the comfortable driving position. Interior storage space is adequate, but typical for hybrid sedans, the trunk is compromised by the car's battery pack. At only 11.8 cubic feet and with no folding rear seat, cargo capacity is still bigger than in the Camry and Altima hybrids, but much smaller than the hatchback Prius.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

5(85%)
4(11%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.8
168 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 168 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellence in measured in a variety of ways...
sthkone,07/24/2014
Purchased my '10 FFH as its second owner in July of 2012. The previous owner from elsewhere in Wisconsin had put 68,000 miles '+' on the vehicle before trading it. My previous car, a 1995 Chrysler Concorde, performed admirably in the 14 years I had it, but I needed something more efficient for the 60 miles a day I commute to work round trip. The Fusion is now up to 90,000 '+' miles and has not needed more than Oil Changes and had its 90k service performed at the Ford Dealer I purchased it from in Southern WI. The balance on this car, especially in the winter, is the best I've ever driven. It also handles very well in the dry, very unlike the appliance-like Prius.
almost 200,000 miles
rushdm,12/22/2014
I had this car (2010 FFH) for almost 2 years now. The odometer now is at 199,842 Miles. Yes, I know.. I've driven this car a lot! and I just love it.. never had any "serious" problem with it, just the basics (oil, tires, filters, brakes). The only comment I can make, is about the mpg, now it's an average of 31-32 MPG, which is much lower than what was claimed (36-41). I've tried changing the spark plugs, tires, gasoline. still average of 31-32. However, I am a bit of aggressive driver, so I can understand why it won't go any close to 35. Other than that, the car has been an absolute delight, filled with options and features (I have the fully loaded one)
Great car. 158,000 miles and going strong.
Jeffrey,03/31/2016
4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I was one of the first to buy the Fusion Hybrid in October 2009. So far all it has needed was an oxygen sensor at 92k and a left front wheel bearing at 135k. I replaced the tires at 62k and the regular battery went at 5 years, typical. I just put the 2nd set of new tires on at 135k. I averaged 42 mpg while down in sunny Florida. For the past year I've been in upstate NY. Mileage has taken a drop. I think mostly because of the colder temps, motor runs more for heat. To address some of the other reviewers issues, who haven't owned their's as long. 1- mileage. If you live in the cold, don't expect great mileage. But also consider how bad a regular car would do in that same situation. 2- direction of travel makes a difference on a trip. I've been all over the country, and wind plays a big part in your mileage. 3 - if your an agressive driver, don't expect miracles from a hybrid. 4 - after sitting in the sun the mileage will be a lot lower than if I just came out of the cool garage. Must be the added use of ac. Overall, the cost of ownership has been very low. REPAIRS: Oxygen sensor at 92k, left front wheel bearing 130k and throttle body 135k. Overall, very reliable.
23 months and 67,000 miles
rfkfsf,04/09/2012
Onwed my 2010 FFH for 23 months now just over 67,000 miles. I drive 135 miles per day combination city and highway. Mileage is 41 -44 summer (over 70 degrees) winter never worse than 35. 2 minor issues that dealer took care of rear brake squeek at 20,000 and fan blower motor replacement at 30,000. Owned a 2008 Honda civic hybrid before this, no comparision to the refinement, seemless gas/electric operation and driving comfort of the Fusion hybrid. Would buy another in a minute.
See all 168 reviews of the 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
41 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
N/A
See all Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

