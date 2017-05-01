  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.9 / 10
Consumer Rating
(12)
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent Sync 3 infotainment system
  • Rear seats can fold down to increase cargo space
  • Platinum trim's interior quality surpasses that of some luxury cars
  • Interior remains quiet at highway speeds
  • Fuel economy figures aren't as high as rival hybrid sedans
  • Sleek roofline reduces rear visibility and headroom
  • Lurches forward unpleasantly when the gas engine kicks on
Which Fusion Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

The base S is well-equipped. But if you're going to buy a 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid, we recommend skipping over this one and going immediately for the SE. The SE carries a negligibly higher MSRP for its added features, the most notable being LED exterior accent lighting, power-adjustable front seats and satellite radio. More importantly, the SE allows you to equip the Fusion Hybrid with option packages. We recommend equipping it with the Technology package, which is especially impressive considering its meager cost and transformative Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment system.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.9 / 10

Most mainstream automakers now offer hybrid versions of their midsize sedans. That means there's plenty of choices, but it can also make it hard to figure out which hybrid is going to be best for you. Ford might just have what you're looking for with its 2018 Fusion Hybrid. We like the standard Fusion for its sharp looks, surprisingly adept handling, spacious trunk and excellent Sync 3 infotainment system. These positive traits carry over to the hybrid version as well (yep, even the handling and cargo capacity) to give it an edge over some rivals.

A well-sorted chassis and suspension setup prevent the Fusion from rolling around too much when the road gets twisty. But even if mountain roads aren't part of your normal commute, you'll still appreciate the Fusion's space-efficient interior and trunk. As with other hybrid sedans, the Fusion's battery pack occupies a good deal of the trunk's real estate. However, its low profile means you can still lower the rear seats and access the trunk, increasing usable storage space. This is a rare feature in this class.

Interior materials are also consistently high across the trim levels. In the range-topping Fusion Platinum version, the quilted leather upholstery might make you think you're riding in a luxury car. There are compromises, of course. The Fusion Hybrid isn't the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its class — it gets 42 mpg combined, compared to 48 mpg in the Accord Hybrid — and it isn't the quickest. But overall we think the Fusion's practicality and comfortable and well-trimmed cabin far outweigh its performance deficiencies.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid Cars for this year.

2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid models

The 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid midsize sedan is available in four trims. Its base S trim includes basic creature comforts like dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control and a rearview camera. We recommend starting with the next-level SE; the price bump is justified by the added features and expanded list of optional features. Keep piling options onto the SE, and you might actually find it economical to upgrade to the Titanium, as it includes several of the SE's option packages. If you want the absolute best, the Platinum includes nearly every feature the Fusion Hybrid offers.

Like every Ford Fusion Hybrid, the base S trim is front-wheel drive and powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine matched to an electric motor (188 total system horsepower). Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, remote locking and unlocking, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, two configurable driver information displays, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, audio and phone voice commands (Sync), Bluetooth connectivity, a 4.2-inch central display screen, smartphone app integration, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.

Stepping up to the SE adds exterior LED accent lights, exterior keypad entry, a digital compass, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power passenger seat, a rear-seat center armrest and satellite radio.

A few option packages are available for the SE. The Appearance package (Equipment Group 601A) adds 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and contrasting interior stitching. The Luxury package (Equipment Group 602A) includes LED headlights, upgraded taillights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated mirrors, chrome exterior trim, keyless entry and ignition, remote engine start, leather upholstery, heated front seats and driver-seat memory settings. Opting for the SE Technology package equips the SE with rear parking sensors, the Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen, enhanced voice controls, an 11-speaker audio system, a 110-volt power outlet, a second USB port, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Titanium gets you the SE's optional features listed above as standard, as well as LED foglights, sport front seats, eight-way power adjustment for the passenger seat, ambient lighting and an upgraded Sony 12-speaker audio system with HD radio.

The SE (with Technology and Luxury packages selected) and Titanium offer the available Luxury Driver Assist package, which includes automatic wipers, automatic high-beam control, an auto-dimming driver mirror, a heated steering wheel, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning and intervention. With the Driver's Assist package selected, the SE and Titanium can also be equipped with adaptive cruise control with pedestrian detection, a collision mitigation system and an automated parallel- and perpendicular-parking system.

A sunroof and a navigation system are optional for both the SE and Titanium, and the Titanium can be had with ventilated front seats.

Springing for the top-of-the-line Platinum gets you everything listed above as standard, along with a power-adjustable steering wheel, premium floor mats, upgraded leather upholstery and extended leather coverings.

All trim levels can be equipped with inflatable rear seat belts.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid Platinum (2.0L inline-4 hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Fusion hasn't received significant revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's model.

Driving

7.0
As expected, the Fusion Hybrid isn't speedy. But unlike other hybrids, the car feels admirably coordinated and willing when the road starts to turn and twist. It could be even better, but lifeless steering feel brings down our rating.

Acceleration

6.5
Typical of many hybrid family sedans, the Fusion feels timid. You'll likely be pressing the gas pedal more than expected when getting up to passing speed on the highway or climbing a grade. In our acceleration test, it went from zero to 60 mph time in 9 seconds, which is average for the segment.

Braking

7.0
The brakes don't have much initial bite, which makes it hard to consistently apply the correct amount of pedal pressure to stop smoothly. But the switchover between regenerative braking and mechanical braking is smooth. Our panic-stop test from 60 mph took 123 feet, just slightly longer than average.

Steering

6.0
Steering effort is quite light, whether you're circulating through a parking lot or cruising at highway speeds. And there isn't much feel or feedback, so it's never clear how hard the tires are working. We found ourselves making frequent tiny corrections to maintain our desired path.

Handling

8.0
The Fusion Hybrid feels composed and stable, and it doesn't roll much in corners. And despite lackluster steering feedback, it responds eagerly to steering inputs. Fuel-saving tires don't offer a ton of grip, but there's still enough to maintain a steady pace on your favorite winding road.

Drivability

7.0
The Fusion Hybrid is easy to drive around town, although the gas and brake pedals don't feel especially responsive. It leaves from stops under smooth EV power but lurches forward when the gas engine kicks on a moment later. Adaptive cruise is great at keeping a set speed, even on steep downgrades.

Comfort

8.0
We could spend all day in a Fusion Hybrid. It has a supple ride, and the seats, particularly the cloth ones, are supportive and comfy. The hybrid powertrain is admirably smooth and quiet, though it does get loud when you floor it. Comes standard with an effective automatic climate control system.

Seat comfort

8.0
The standard cloth seats are nicely padded and offer a great balance of support and comfort that lasts for hours. But we found it harder to be comfortable in the optional leather seats, which are taut and stiffer. The front headrests are adjustable; outboard rear seats are set at a pleasant angle.

Ride comfort

7.5
The Fusion Hybrid's suspension is perhaps a little too softly tuned, and it can feel a little floaty when you drive over certain dips in the road. Otherwise, the suspension soaks up road bumps with ease and does a good job of isolating passengers from most harsh impacts.

Noise & vibration

8.5
The Fusion's double-pane side windows do an excellent job of minimizing tire and wind noise at high speeds. There's barely a whisper of each. Hybrid powertrain is silent at idle and in EV mode. Gas engine is admirably quiet when cruising but can sound coarse and raspy under maximum acceleration.

Climate control

8.5
Standard dual-zone climate control works well and keeps the cabin cool despite hot summer temps outside. Backseat passengers have air vents of their own. The Platinum comes with a heated steering wheel and front-seat ventilation, though the latter doesn't feel particularly effective.

Interior

8.0
Almost everyone should find the Fusion's interior pleasant and accommodating. It's easy to get in and out of, the driving position is highly adjustable, and the cabin offers a generous amount of space. Tall passengers might take issue with the sloping rear roofline when getting into the backseat.

Ease of use

7.5
The Hybrid's rotary transmission shifter takes getting used to. But most other cabin controls are nicely grouped and easy to operate at a glance. Steering wheel buttons make it easy to sort through the comprehensive dashboard data screen.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Most occupants will find it easy to climb in and out of the Fusion thanks to wide-opening doors, generous door openings, and seats that are set at an inviting height. The only exception is the sloping rear roofline, which might prompt those over 6 feet tall to duck as they slide into the backseat.

Driving position

8.5
The tilt-and-telescoping wheel and the driver's seat have a generous adjustment range. Both the cloth and leather seats offer height adjustments, but we've found that the power mechanism for the leather seats doesn't power down as low as in cloth-upholstered seats.

Roominess

8.5
The Fusion feels spacious, and its front and rear seats provide above-average levels of head-, leg- and hiproom. Rear headroom is limited by the sloping rear roofline, but only those over 6 feet tall should notice. The optional sunroof takes a bite out of headroom.

Visibility

7.5
Outward visibility is good despite fairly thick windshield pillars. The rear blind spot is larger than average due to a broad rear roof pillar and smaller than average rear quarter window. A rearview camera is standard, and parking sensors are optional, which is typical of this segment.

Quality

9.0
With quilted leather seat upholstery, leather dashboard coverings and a sea of stitching throughout, the Fusion Hybrid Platinum's interior is jaw-dropping and nearly perfect. Rivals pale in comparison. The only flaw in our tester was a loose trim piece that buzzed with heavy bass from the speakers.

Utility

8.0
Unique among hybrid sedans, the Fusion Hybrid has its trunk-mounted battery pack mounted low enough that a folding backseat and trunk pass-through are possible, which makes up for its modest nominal trunk volume. Lots of nice-size storage compartments and thoughtful nooks inside the cabin.

Small-item storage

8.5
Storage spaces include a large bin under the front armrest and a spacious tray under the center console. Both front and rear center armrests have two cupholders, and there's one in each of the wide door pockets. None will hold anything larger than an average-size water bottle or coffee cup.

Cargo space

8.0
The Fusion Hybrid offers 12 cubic feet of trunk space, which is sufficient but less than some hybrid competitors. But the Fusion does have rear seats that can be folded down to increase cargo capacity. Most other hybrid sedans don't have this feature.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
Each of the outboard rear seats is flanked by a pair of LATCH hooks. But they are set deep into the gap between the cushion and backrest, and the stiffness of our car's leather seats made them hard to access. A seat can be mounted in the center because the rear shelf has three anchors.

Technology

8.5
With the new Sync 3 infotainment system and the advent of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the Ford Fusion is one of the more approachable, tech-friendly vehicles on the market. The Fusion offers many safety-related driver aids, and you don't have to buy the most expensive trim level to get them.

Audio & navigation

7.5
Sync 3 and its onboard navigation are much better than the old MyFord Touch system. Like a smartphone, Sync 3 has big virtual buttons and the ability to swipe through menus. The satellite radio signal often dropped, though, likely due to a weak antenna, and max-volume audio quality isn't great.

Smartphone integration

9.0
All Fusions with Sync 3 have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality and a second USB port. If you don't utilize these systems, you can still pair your phone the old-fashioned way via Bluetooth, which is a nice option to have.

Driver aids

8.5
The Fusion Hybrid can be equipped with the latest active safety systems, including adaptive cruise control, emergency braking and front/rear parking sensors. The best thing: You don't have to order the expensive Titanium or Platinum trim to get these features. They are optional on the midlevel SE.

Voice control

9.0
As always, Ford's voice controls, now via Sync 3, are excellent. Natural language and simple commands do wonders to play music, change radio stations, input navigation destinations or place calls. And you have the option to hold the voice button longer to access Siri on your paired smartphone.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.9 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fantastic achievement
Ksprague ,05/21/2019
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We bought a 2018 fusion hybrid with 26k miles from Carvana. The car had been with one of the big rental companies according to car fax. I bought this site I seen and couldn’t be happier. I’ve owned Audi A4’s, Ford SHO, and jaguars and the fusion hybrid puts them all to shame. It’s a spectacular car ... I don’t know why more people aren’t raving about it. It has power to spare, is silent at 80 MPH, the electric and gas motors interact seamlessly, it gets 40 MpG without blinking, the interior is gorgeous and meticulous. If I had spent $80K on this I’d be happy but I got it for $16k. It’s a wonderful car - couldn’t be happier.
Was SE now Platinum!
Derrick Johnson,08/29/2018
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I owned a 2016 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE model and really enjoyed the ride and the great gas mileage (48MPG). It was nice and ran well. I drove 99k miles and only changed the tires once during the third year of ownership and never had to change the brakes. So when I decided to purchase another Fusion I thought about the Plug-in Titanium....however I was able to get a great deal on the Platinum Hybrid. I have only owned it about a month and I LOVE IT! The tech in this car is amazing to me. Self-parking, Stop and Go Cruise Control, Lane Keeping assist, Heated and Cooled seats. You have 8 color choices for the internal lighting. 2 Memory settings for the Driver seat, remote start with the Ford App (also scheduled starting). Auto high-beams...auto windshield wipers...Blind spot detection....Sensors for parking and really good gas mileage. The down side is the gas mileage...only owning the vehicle a short time, I think I got better gas mileage from my previous hybrid...this car could be heavier. The Stop and Go cruise control can be very aggressive and you have to pay attention if they are large gaps in your commute, meaning the car will take a few seconds to recognize the car in front of you is slowing down if you are going 70MPH and there is a sudden shift into slower traffic. The Stop and Go cruise takes a little getting used to because it feels unnatural, that being said I use daily in my commute to work and rarely have to use the brake or gas (My commute is at LEAST 1 hour and 30 minutes one way). I will update this review in a year.
Jack of All Trades, Master of None
Walt,04/18/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
The car is beautiful, handles really well, and the tech inside is smart and intuitive. Things you'll notice as negatives immediately: 1) brakes are grabby...surprised no one mentions how potentially dangerous this is. Regenerative brakes to recharge the battery grab pretty hard when depressed beyond lightest touch. This has caused me stop short a few times and my passengers to startle at how sudden the stop has been. Takes some getting used to. 2) fuel economy as reported is as reported, but the smallish gas tank has you filling up at about the same rate as with other cars, albeit you're spending less at each fill up (less space for gas). Not sure the hybrid gas mileage benefit is really a big positive here, and that's why I went hybrid . Some regular cars can get about 38 mpg highway, this car gets 44 mpg highway...is this enough to make you want to go hybrid? Which brings me to 3) acceleration is soft...merging into traffic or accelerating to pass aren’s crisp as the engine can labor to gain speed. This is a big deal to me and I should've test driven it more thoroughly. That's on me. Overall, a good car, with great tech and sharp looks. I went Ford because I've always wanted a Ford, and went hybrid to save $ on my daily super-commute (120 miles/day).
Platinum Package
art reardon,02/02/2018
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I chose the 2018 Fusion because of my experience with my 2011Fusion. The ride is very quiet and the performance is responsive. The interior is very comfortable and the instrument panel clear and easy to access. I give the 2018 Fusion five stars.
Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Fusion Hybrid models:

Reverse Sensing System
Alerts you to possible objects behind you when you're backing up in the Fusion Hybrid.
Blind Spot Information System
Illuminates a light on the left or right mirror if a vehicle is detected in the Fusion Hybrid's blind spot on that side.
Lane Keeping System
Vibrates the steering wheel if the Ford Fusion begins to drift outside its lane. Also moves the steering wheel to guide the car back.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Overview

The Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE is priced between $12,800 and$21,999 with odometer readings between 13968 and66250 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is priced between $16,410 and$18,000 with odometer readings between 42342 and48965 miles.

Which used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 20 used and CPO 2018 Fusion Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,800 and mileage as low as 13968 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

