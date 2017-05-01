2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent Sync 3 infotainment system
- Rear seats can fold down to increase cargo space
- Platinum trim's interior quality surpasses that of some luxury cars
- Interior remains quiet at highway speeds
- Fuel economy figures aren't as high as rival hybrid sedans
- Sleek roofline reduces rear visibility and headroom
- Lurches forward unpleasantly when the gas engine kicks on
Which Fusion Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.9 / 10
Most mainstream automakers now offer hybrid versions of their midsize sedans. That means there's plenty of choices, but it can also make it hard to figure out which hybrid is going to be best for you. Ford might just have what you're looking for with its 2018 Fusion Hybrid. We like the standard Fusion for its sharp looks, surprisingly adept handling, spacious trunk and excellent Sync 3 infotainment system. These positive traits carry over to the hybrid version as well (yep, even the handling and cargo capacity) to give it an edge over some rivals.
A well-sorted chassis and suspension setup prevent the Fusion from rolling around too much when the road gets twisty. But even if mountain roads aren't part of your normal commute, you'll still appreciate the Fusion's space-efficient interior and trunk. As with other hybrid sedans, the Fusion's battery pack occupies a good deal of the trunk's real estate. However, its low profile means you can still lower the rear seats and access the trunk, increasing usable storage space. This is a rare feature in this class.
Interior materials are also consistently high across the trim levels. In the range-topping Fusion Platinum version, the quilted leather upholstery might make you think you're riding in a luxury car. There are compromises, of course. The Fusion Hybrid isn't the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its class — it gets 42 mpg combined, compared to 48 mpg in the Accord Hybrid — and it isn't the quickest. But overall we think the Fusion's practicality and comfortable and well-trimmed cabin far outweigh its performance deficiencies.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid Cars for this year.
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid models
The 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid midsize sedan is available in four trims. Its base S trim includes basic creature comforts like dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control and a rearview camera. We recommend starting with the next-level SE; the price bump is justified by the added features and expanded list of optional features. Keep piling options onto the SE, and you might actually find it economical to upgrade to the Titanium, as it includes several of the SE's option packages. If you want the absolute best, the Platinum includes nearly every feature the Fusion Hybrid offers.
Like every Ford Fusion Hybrid, the base S trim is front-wheel drive and powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine matched to an electric motor (188 total system horsepower). Standard features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, LED taillights, remote locking and unlocking, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air vents, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, two configurable driver information displays, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, audio and phone voice commands (Sync), Bluetooth connectivity, a 4.2-inch central display screen, smartphone app integration, and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.
Stepping up to the SE adds exterior LED accent lights, exterior keypad entry, a digital compass, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a six-way power passenger seat, a rear-seat center armrest and satellite radio.
A few option packages are available for the SE. The Appearance package (Equipment Group 601A) adds 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and contrasting interior stitching. The Luxury package (Equipment Group 602A) includes LED headlights, upgraded taillights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated mirrors, chrome exterior trim, keyless entry and ignition, remote engine start, leather upholstery, heated front seats and driver-seat memory settings. Opting for the SE Technology package equips the SE with rear parking sensors, the Sync 3 infotainment interface, an 8-inch touchscreen, enhanced voice controls, an 11-speaker audio system, a 110-volt power outlet, a second USB port, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Titanium gets you the SE's optional features listed above as standard, as well as LED foglights, sport front seats, eight-way power adjustment for the passenger seat, ambient lighting and an upgraded Sony 12-speaker audio system with HD radio.
The SE (with Technology and Luxury packages selected) and Titanium offer the available Luxury Driver Assist package, which includes automatic wipers, automatic high-beam control, an auto-dimming driver mirror, a heated steering wheel, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning and intervention. With the Driver's Assist package selected, the SE and Titanium can also be equipped with adaptive cruise control with pedestrian detection, a collision mitigation system and an automated parallel- and perpendicular-parking system.
A sunroof and a navigation system are optional for both the SE and Titanium, and the Titanium can be had with ventilated front seats.
Springing for the top-of-the-line Platinum gets you everything listed above as standard, along with a power-adjustable steering wheel, premium floor mats, upgraded leather upholstery and extended leather coverings.
All trim levels can be equipped with inflatable rear seat belts.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our Full Test of the 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid Platinum (2.0L inline-4 hybrid | CVT automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Fusion hasn't received significant revisions. Our findings remain applicable to this year's model.
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology8.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.9 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Fusion Hybrid models:
- Reverse Sensing System
- Alerts you to possible objects behind you when you're backing up in the Fusion Hybrid.
- Blind Spot Information System
- Illuminates a light on the left or right mirror if a vehicle is detected in the Fusion Hybrid's blind spot on that side.
- Lane Keeping System
- Vibrates the steering wheel if the Ford Fusion begins to drift outside its lane. Also moves the steering wheel to guide the car back.
