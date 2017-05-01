Overall rating 7.9 / 10

Most mainstream automakers now offer hybrid versions of their midsize sedans. That means there's plenty of choices, but it can also make it hard to figure out which hybrid is going to be best for you. Ford might just have what you're looking for with its 2018 Fusion Hybrid. We like the standard Fusion for its sharp looks, surprisingly adept handling, spacious trunk and excellent Sync 3 infotainment system. These positive traits carry over to the hybrid version as well (yep, even the handling and cargo capacity) to give it an edge over some rivals.

A well-sorted chassis and suspension setup prevent the Fusion from rolling around too much when the road gets twisty. But even if mountain roads aren't part of your normal commute, you'll still appreciate the Fusion's space-efficient interior and trunk. As with other hybrid sedans, the Fusion's battery pack occupies a good deal of the trunk's real estate. However, its low profile means you can still lower the rear seats and access the trunk, increasing usable storage space. This is a rare feature in this class.

Interior materials are also consistently high across the trim levels. In the range-topping Fusion Platinum version, the quilted leather upholstery might make you think you're riding in a luxury car. There are compromises, of course. The Fusion Hybrid isn't the most fuel-efficient vehicle in its class — it gets 42 mpg combined, compared to 48 mpg in the Accord Hybrid — and it isn't the quickest. But overall we think the Fusion's practicality and comfortable and well-trimmed cabin far outweigh its performance deficiencies.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Hybrid Cars for this year.