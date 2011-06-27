Our Ford Fusion Hybrid has provided just under 10k miles of very enjoyable drivability from Arizona's deserts to the Colorado mountains with 38.4mpg overall. Mileage: Recent trip from Phoenix (1800ft) up I-17 to Flagstaff(7,500ft) netted 38.7 @75mph with AC on. Then 52.7mpg from Flagstaff to Monument Valley @75mph. From Monument to Moab @ 70mph in 90+F heat still gave 39.8mpg with AC full on. From Moab(4000ft) through and up the Rockies on I-70 @65-75mph to Breckenridge(9,500ft) netted 36.7mpg. From Breckenridge on I-70 up and down the Continental Divide (11,900ft) at 65-75mph netted 47.7mpg with plenty of passing power and lots of help coasting downhill into Denver. Tooling around Denver in traffic gave 36-44mpg in a mix of crowded highways to city drives. From Denver to Albuquerque to Phoenix at 75-80mph with AC on netted 37.7mpg. Used a mix of 85-87 octane gas. Drivability: Precise, crisp steering and well-planted stability gives a canyon-carver feel. The hybrid engine generates plenty of passing power on the numerous hills and mountain passes. The CVT even was able to provide helpful engine braking coming down "the I-70 twisties" into Denver. While not a sports car (recent cars BMW 3 series, Acura TL-S and Murano LS), the Fusion can hold its own on the highways and still gets plenty of thumbs up. Its 0-45mph "flash off the line" surprises some drivers as the electric torque is always there. Plenty of passing power is present when needed at 50-75mph on two lanes or interstates. Comfort: Excellent front and back seats and near-luxury interior make trips, short or long, comfortable and satisfying. A/C has no problem with Phoenix heat. Tech: My Ford Touch was relatively intuitive to me. Navigation system had great maps, fast response but needed overly proper diction to get the responses I wanted. It was my least favorite tech tool. Radio/Blue tooth/Phone pairing is high quality, easy to use and fast. Other: The battery eats up trunk space but can hold two medium size travel bags, two backpacks, 36-20oz bottle pak and hiking poles with back seats up. Have to drop one side of seats to hold golf clubs. Can double capacity if both back seats are dropped. Only concern: no spare tire, not even "a doughnut" only a can of sealant, an electric pump and a prayer. Final thought: Very, very happy driver and wife. Fusion is a real car and a hybrid! UPDATE: (08-26-2017) Drove the red Fusion SE for 20, 983 miles @ 37.9mpg with no problems before I traded it in August 2016 for a new Ford Edge. All my prior comments held true for the entire ownership period. Highway mileage was its forte though the 40+mpg in city was most appreciated. My wife had a medical condition develop in mid-2016 that made it hard for her to enter/exit my "Red Beauty" Fusion Hybrid so we parted ways reluctantly. I give the Ford Fusion Hybrid a two thumbs up - the o-45mph from stop lights never failed to put a smile on my face.

