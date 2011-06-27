  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Fusion Hybrid
  4. Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • High fuel economy
  • advanced technology and safety features
  • eye-catching styling.
  • Electronic interfaces are less intuitive to use than some rival systems.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2010
List Price Range
$11,600 - $14,597
Used Fusion Hybrid for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its impressive refinement, well-rounded performance and high-tech features, the 2015 Fusion Hybrid puts Ford at the top of the hybrid sedan class.

Vehicle overview

Having a roomy and comfortable midsize sedan with the fuel economy of a subcompact car is pretty much the design brief for hybrid-powered family sedans, and Ford hits the mark with the 2015 Fusion Hybrid. It's stylish outside, exceptionally quiet and beautifully outfitted inside and delivers on the fuel economy promise that drives most customers to seek a hybrid in the first place.

The Fusion Hybrid's combined fuel economy rating of 42 mpg isn't the best in the segment, but it's still very good. More importantly, though, you don't sacrifice performance to get it: Acceleration is respectably quick and handling is reassuring around turns. Additionally, the ride is supple and quiet and the interior is spacious and appointed with high-quality materials.

You also get an array of the latest electronic luxury and safety features that rival what's available in prestige brand vehicles costing a great deal more. Everything from blind-spot warning and adaptive cruise control to automated parallel parking can be had on the 2015 Fusion Hybrid -- and that's before you get to the ever-expanding capabilities of the current MyFord Touch driver-interface system. Although it still has quirks, it does offer some very useful customization and voice control functionality.

In your search for a hybrid family sedan, you'll also want to consider the Honda Accord Hybrid. It can't match the Fusion's style, but its acceleration and EPA numbers are better and it also drives exceptionally well. Other hybrid sedans, including the Toyota Camry Hybrid, the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and related Kia Optima Hybrid, are also solid choices, though they can't match the overall appeal of the Fusion or Accord. Our pick is the Fusion, but you're not going to go wrong with either one of the class leaders.

2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid models

The 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid is available in three trim levels: S, SE and Titanium. The Fusion Energi, the plug-in, extended-range version of the Fusion Hybrid, is reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the S includes 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a trip computer, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, the voice-activated Sync audio and cell phone interface and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and USB port/iPod interface.

The SE adds heated mirrors, exterior keypad entry, rear air vents, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a six-way power passenger seat, a rear seat center armrest and satellite radio.

A few option packages are also available for the SE. The Appearance package (Equipment Group 501A) adds 17-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, foglights and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Luxury package (Equipment Group 502A) includes foglights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, heated front seats and driver-seat memory settings. Opting for the MyFord Touch Technology package equips the SE with rear parking sensors, the MyFord Touch electronics interface (with 8-inch touchscreen and two configurable gauge cluster displays), an upgraded version of Sync and a 110-volt power outlet.

Springing for the top of the line Titanium effectively gets you the SE's optional features listed above as standard as well as keyless ignition and entry, remote start, sport front seats, eight-way power adjustment for the passenger seat and an upgraded Sony 12-speaker audio system with HD radio.

The Fusion Hybrid SE (with the Technology package selected) and Titanium can also be equipped with a navigation system, an automated parallel-parking system, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control with a collision warning system and automatic braking. For the SE and Titanium, Ford additionally offers the Luxury Driver Assist package, which includes rain-sensing wipers, automatic high-beam control, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and lane-departure warning and lane keeping assist. A sunroof is optional for both the SE and Titanium, and the Titanium can be had with ventilated front seats.

2015 Highlights

The Ford Fusion Hybrid heads into 2015 with only minor changes. Most notably, a rearview camera is now standard equipment.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that works in concert with an electric motor that's powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, they can generate as much as 188 hp to drive the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

In mid-2014, Ford revealed it had erroneously rated the Fusion Hybrid's fuel economy and revised the figures downward, to a combined 42 mpg (44 city/41 highway) compared with the original 47 mpg rating for all three cycles. It was enough to tug down the Fusion Hybrid from its top spot in the class. The latter honor now goes to the Honda Accord Hybrid, which has a combined rating of 47 mpg.

In Edmunds track testing, the Fusion Hybrid posted an 8.4-second time to 60 mph, which is slower than the Accord Hybrid but pretty much the same as the Kia Optima Hybrid and Toyota Camry Hybrid.

Safety

The 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, a rearview camera, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that automatically dials 911 when paired with a compatible cell phone. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for teen drivers.

Optional equipment includes parking sensors, Ford's nifty inflatable seatbelts in the rear seat and a variety of electronic driver-assist systems. These include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, driver drowsiness detection, lane-departure warning and lane keeping assist (it automatically helps the driver keep the car in its lane). There is also frontal collision warning with brake priming.

In Edmunds testing, the 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, about average for its class.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the non-hybrid but otherwise similar Fusion the top rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Fusion earned a second-best rating of "Acceptable." Its head restraints and seatbelts earned a "Good" rating for their whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid is no high-powered sport sedan -- and surely most seeking a hybrid wouldn't expect it to be -- but everyday acceleration is certainly adequate for most driving situations. It will take you some time to get used to the slightly artificial feel of the regenerative braking that helps to recharge the batteries when you slow down.

Other than when accelerating hard, the Fusion Hybrid has premium-sedan levels of road and wind noise. Highway cruising is hushed and serene to a point few competitors can approach. We also like the way the 2015 Fusion Hybrid drives around turns: Its steering is sharp and direct, and the ride is compliant. In general, its handling is oriented pleasingly toward the sporty side of the spectrum for a hybrid.

Interior

Cabin design and execution of the 2015 Ford Fusion echoes that of its exterior. There's a cool and urbane style to the seats and dash, a tone set largely by the high-quality finishes and, of course, the lack of center stack buttons afforded by the optional MyFord Touch touchscreen system. The emphasis is on having large, nicely textured surfaces and removing extraneous clutter, and it mostly works.

Nonetheless, Ford's interior designers got all the basics right, with a driver seat that's easy to adjust into a just-right position and good sight lines out the front and sides. It's harder to see through the sloping rear window, so it's good a rearview camera now is standard.

Any review of a contemporary Ford must also address the optional MyFord Touch infotainment interface. Without it, the base radio and climate controls are still somewhat complicated to use and less aesthetically pleasing. You get a much sleeker look with MFT thanks to its 8-inch touchscreen. And backed by many redundant voice commands, it can be a powerful tool for configuring and controlling the car and your smartphone. But there can be a steep learning curve for getting accustomed to even basic functions. And even though the system works significantly better than when it debuted, it can still be sluggish to operate at times.

Compared with the standard Fusion, the Hybrid's trunk space takes a hit due to the packaging of the battery pack. As such, the Hybrid's checks in at 12 cubic feet, or 4 fewer cubes than the non-hybrid Fusion. Still, that's on par with the trunks of other midsize hybrid sedans. And, as a bonus compared to its chief rival, the Accord Hybrid, the Ford offers a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, which gives it greater versatility.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

5(77%)
4(23%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A very well built appliance, comfortable, solid, but not fun to drive
barton,10/21/2014
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I have only 500 miles so far on the car, and I intend to update this over time. So far I am getting 42.5 MPG in mixed driving. I have rented 2014 Nissan Altima's, several Prius's, and lots of Camry's.The Fusion Hybrid (2015 model) is better built, quieter, more refined, far more comfortable, and more sure-handling on corners than any of those cars-and it is not even close. But where the Fusion falls down, and perhaps all hybrids do, is in driving fun. My comparison in test driving, and for making the Fusion decision, was the VW Passat TDI (Diesel). I have heard that car gets a legitimate 38-40 MPG. And the Passat is a lot more fun to drive. But I picked the Fusion for higher reliability.
Luxury Features without the Luxury Price Tag
ladylou,10/28/2014
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
I owned a 2011 Fusion Hybrid and when I got the new car itch, I decided to opt for a 2015 model. I have not been disappointed. I'm averaging 45.8 mpg city and 43 highway in real-life driving situations, an improvement over the 2011 model year. Acceleration is quick when needed, and the car is quiet while in motion. The engine makes just enough noise to let you know when it switches over from electric to gas so you can tweak the gas pedal for better mileage. If you bend your left leg while driving (vs. keeping it straight), it can be difficult to find a comfortable position for your foot because of the way the floor is designed. A ridge on the floor makes it hard to situate your foot and leg.
Fusion Hybrid: Great Blend of Performance/Comfort
Jack,08/23/2015
S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
Our Ford Fusion Hybrid has provided just under 10k miles of very enjoyable drivability from Arizona's deserts to the Colorado mountains with 38.4mpg overall. Mileage: Recent trip from Phoenix (1800ft) up I-17 to Flagstaff(7,500ft) netted 38.7 @75mph with AC on. Then 52.7mpg from Flagstaff to Monument Valley @75mph. From Monument to Moab @ 70mph in 90+F heat still gave 39.8mpg with AC full on. From Moab(4000ft) through and up the Rockies on I-70 @65-75mph to Breckenridge(9,500ft) netted 36.7mpg. From Breckenridge on I-70 up and down the Continental Divide (11,900ft) at 65-75mph netted 47.7mpg with plenty of passing power and lots of help coasting downhill into Denver. Tooling around Denver in traffic gave 36-44mpg in a mix of crowded highways to city drives. From Denver to Albuquerque to Phoenix at 75-80mph with AC on netted 37.7mpg. Used a mix of 85-87 octane gas. Drivability: Precise, crisp steering and well-planted stability gives a canyon-carver feel. The hybrid engine generates plenty of passing power on the numerous hills and mountain passes. The CVT even was able to provide helpful engine braking coming down "the I-70 twisties" into Denver. While not a sports car (recent cars BMW 3 series, Acura TL-S and Murano LS), the Fusion can hold its own on the highways and still gets plenty of thumbs up. Its 0-45mph "flash off the line" surprises some drivers as the electric torque is always there. Plenty of passing power is present when needed at 50-75mph on two lanes or interstates. Comfort: Excellent front and back seats and near-luxury interior make trips, short or long, comfortable and satisfying. A/C has no problem with Phoenix heat. Tech: My Ford Touch was relatively intuitive to me. Navigation system had great maps, fast response but needed overly proper diction to get the responses I wanted. It was my least favorite tech tool. Radio/Blue tooth/Phone pairing is high quality, easy to use and fast. Other: The battery eats up trunk space but can hold two medium size travel bags, two backpacks, 36-20oz bottle pak and hiking poles with back seats up. Have to drop one side of seats to hold golf clubs. Can double capacity if both back seats are dropped. Only concern: no spare tire, not even "a doughnut" only a can of sealant, an electric pump and a prayer. Final thought: Very, very happy driver and wife. Fusion is a real car and a hybrid! UPDATE: (08-26-2017) Drove the red Fusion SE for 20, 983 miles @ 37.9mpg with no problems before I traded it in August 2016 for a new Ford Edge. All my prior comments held true for the entire ownership period. Highway mileage was its forte though the 40+mpg in city was most appreciated. My wife had a medical condition develop in mid-2016 that made it hard for her to enter/exit my "Red Beauty" Fusion Hybrid so we parted ways reluctantly. I give the Ford Fusion Hybrid a two thumbs up - the o-45mph from stop lights never failed to put a smile on my face.
An excellent value, superior build quality
barton,12/03/2014
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
This is my 19,000 miles in 20 months report. Yup, I know its a cliche joke but my other car actually is a BMW 530i, which was once named by Consumer Reports as the best car they ever tested, period. So my standard for comparison is different. And I really do appreciate the excellent value that the 2015 Fusion Hybrid offers. I say so far the build quality seems superior, no rattles, and it takes some of my BMW-type throttling over bumps quite well. The seat comfort is excellent for the price range, much better expected. My combined gas mileage is 43.7 MPG overall so far, versus the rated 42 MPG. . The touchscreen info system is a little annoying, but no major issues. Not BMW handling, but it is predictable and has been safe, the,acceleration is very good compared to other Hybrids and even some mid sized four cylinder cars,like the 2015 Hyundai Sonata i rented recently, a piece of bad handling slow junk compared to the Fusion. Overall, i like it.
See all 13 reviews of the 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
44 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
44 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
44 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat3 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid Overview

The Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE is priced between $11,600 and$12,500 with odometer readings between 71263 and73113 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is priced between $14,597 and$14,597 with odometer readings between 56132 and56132 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2015 Fusion Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,600 and mileage as low as 56132 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,350.

Find a used Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,509.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,640.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,160.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Fusion Hybrid lease specials

Related Used 2015 Ford Fusion Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles