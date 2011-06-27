  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(15)
2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hybrid system delivers impressive fuel economy of about 42 mpg
  • Many advanced tech and safety features are available
  • Interior is quiet on the highway
  • Sleek roof line reduces rear visibility and headroom
List Price Range
$11,777 - $23,995
Used Fusion Hybrid for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

When you consider buying a hybrid vehicle, the first car that likely comes to mind is the ubiquitous Toyota Prius. And for good reason: It pioneered the segment and still sits atop the fuel-efficiency charts for the best mpg. The Prius' green cred aside, though, it's not for everyone, especially in the wake of the polarizing styling change it received last year. If you want a more conventional sedan with a spacious cabin and a bit more pep in its step, we wholeheartedly recommend the 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

On the outside, the Fusion Hybrid's sleek sheetmetal is among the most stylish of the midsize sedan class. Attentive Fusion fans will see that Ford has restyled front end for 2017 with a new look for the grille, lower fascia and headlights. The interior continues to impress with its upscale look and available technology. In particular, the newly available Sync 3 infotainment system (which replaces MyFord Touch) is excellent, with fast response times and an attractive, user-friendly interface.

There are a few competitors you might also want to check out this year. Honda's Accord Hybrid has consistently led the midsize sedan hybrid segment for fuel economy, while the Toyota Camry Hybrid boasts an expansive backseat and slightly quicker acceleration than the Fusion. The Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and related Kia Optima Hybrid, though less well known than the Fusion, Accord and Camry, have been recently improved and match them in just about every regard. And if you don't mind owning a hatchback, the Toyota Prius still wins the day with its unbeatable fuel economy. Overall, though, this year's updated Fusion is a great choice for a hybrid family sedan.

The Ford Fusion Hybrid comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, a rearview camera, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags and side curtain airbags. The standard Ford Sync system includes an emergency crash notification feature that pairs to a compatible cell phone and automatically dials 911 when you've been in an accident. Also standard is Ford's MyKey, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.

Optional equipment includes parking sensors, inflatable seatbelts in the rear seat and a variety of electronic driver-assist systems. The latter include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts, driver drowsiness detection, and lane-departure warning and intervention (it automatically helps the driver keep the car in its lane). There is also a frontal collision warning system with pedestrian detection and brake priming.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Ford Fusion Hybrid stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, about average for its class.

The government gave the Fusion Hybrid five out of five stars for overall crash protection, with five stars for total frontal protection and four stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the non-hybrid but otherwise similar Fusion the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. In the small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Fusion earned a second-best rating of "Acceptable." Its head restraints and seatbelts earned a "Good" rating for their whiplash protection in rear impacts.

2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid models

The 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid is available in four trim levels: S, SE, Titanium and Platinum. The Fusion Energi (the plug-in, extended-range version of the Fusion Hybrid), is reviewed separately, as is the regular, gasoline-engine Fusion.

The base S trim comes well-equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, full power accessories, a rearview camera, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, two configurable driver information displays, a 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, audio and phone voice commands (Sync), Bluetooth connectivity, a 4.2-inch central display screen, smartphone app integration and a nine-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack and USB port.

The SE adds exterior LED accent lights, exterior keypad entry, rear air vents, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), a six-way power passenger seat, a rear seat center armrest and satellite radio.

A few option packages are available for the SE. The Appearance package (Equipment Group 601A) adds 18-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, foglights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and contrasting interior stitching. The Luxury package (Equipment Group 602A) includes full LED exterior lighting (headlights, taillights and foglights), auto-dimming mirrors, heated mirrors, chrome exterior trim, keyless entry and ignition, remote engine start, leather upholstery, heated front seats and driver memory settings.

Opting for the SE Technology package equips the SE with rear parking sensors, the Sync 3 electronics interface, an 8-inch touchscreen, enhanced voice controls, an 11-speaker audio system, a 110-volt power outlet and a second USB port.

The Titanium gets you the SE's optional features listed above as standard, as well as sport front seats, eight-way power adjustment for the passenger seat and an upgraded Sony 12-speaker audio system with HD radio.

The SE (with the Technology package selected) and Titanium can also be equipped with a navigation system, adaptive cruise control with pedestrian detection, a collision mitigation system and an automated parallel- and perpendicular-parking system. The SE and Titanium also offer the available Driver Assist package, which includes automatic wipers, automatic high-beam headlight control, a heated steering wheel, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-departure warning and intervention. A sunroof is optional for both the SE and Titanium, and the Titanium can be had with ventilated front seats.

Springing for the top-of-the-line Platinum gets you everything listed above as standard, along with a power-adjustable steering wheel, premium floor mats and upgraded leather upholstery.

All trim levels can be equipped with inflatable rear seatbelts.

The One To Buy

Fuel economy is the same no matter which Fusion Hybrid trim you pick, so it's more about getting the right mix of desired features. For value, go with a midgrade Fusion Hybrid SE. The SE will give you a solid set of standard features plus plenty of available option upgrades if you want them. The Technology package, in particular, is worth getting for its upgraded Sync 3 touchscreen interface.

The 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid has a 2.0-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that works in concert with an electric motor that's powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined, they can generate as much as 188 horsepower to drive the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Although official EPA figures were not available as of this writing, we expect the Fusion Hybrid to stick close to last year's fuel economy estimates, which stood at 42 mpg combined (44 city/41 highway).

In Edmunds track testing, the Fusion Hybrid posted an 8.5-second time from zero to 60 mph, which is average for the class. If speed is a factor, the Camry Hybrid will sprint to 60 mph about a second quicker than the Fusion.

Driving

The 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid provides adequate acceleration for most driving situations. As with most hybrids, it will take you some time to get used to the slightly artificial feel of the regenerative brakes, but they aren't overly intrusive.

Other than when accelerating hard, the Fusion Hybrid has low levels of engine noise. Wind and road noise levels are also low, and highway cruising is hushed and serene to a point few competitors can approach. We also like the way the Fusion Hybrid drives around turns: Its steering is sharp and direct, and you'll feel confident and secure when going around turns. Rivals like the Sonata Hybrid and Camry Hybrid ride more softly, but the Fusion Hybrid feels more connected to the road without sacrificing comfort or smoothness.

Interior

Ford's interior designers got the basics right in the Fusion Hybrid, with a driver seat that's easy to adjust into a just-right position and good sight lines out the front and sides. Rear visibility is impeded by the sloping rear window, so it's helpful that a rearview camera comes standard.

Sharp angles and a sleek look throughout help the 2017 Ford Fusion's interior echo the handsome styling of the exterior. The emphasis is on having large, nicely textured surfaces and removing extraneous clutter, and it mostly works. There's a cool and urbane style to the seats and dash, a tone set largely by the high-quality finishes.

Without Sync 3, the base radio with Ford's standard Sync system is somewhat complicated to use and the display screen is small and not very aesthetically pleasing. We recommend upgrading to Sync 3 if possible, as its slick 8-inch touchscreen is more intuitive and gives the center console a more modern look. If you were wary about buying a Fusion with the outgoing MyFord Touch system, rest assured that Sync 3 is much improved. A horizontal row of large virtual buttons allows the user to move among various screens with ease, and the optional navigation system incorporates pinch-to-zoom and swiping motions.

Compared with the standard Fusion, the Hybrid's trunk space takes a hit due to the packaging of the battery pack. As such, the Hybrid's checks in at 12 cubic feet, or 4 fewer cubes than the non-hybrid Fusion. Still, that's on par with the trunks of other midsize hybrid sedans, and the 60/40-split rear seat can be dropped for those who need more cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

5(67%)
4(20%)
3(13%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
15 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Luxury hybrid for $1000's less
David M.,05/09/2017
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
My previous car was a 2013 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with safety options. In 4 year, I put over 80K miles on that car, averaging 44mpg over the entire period of ownership. It was practically a no-brainer when it came time to replace it, to get another Fusion Hybrid. Before making the purchase, I compared it to the Accord Hybrid, Sonata Hybrid, Malibu Hybrid and Camry Hybrid. After all of the shopping, there was no question in my mind which vehicle to buy - the Fusion Hybrid. I didn't care for the blind spot camera system in the Accord; the Sonata's fuel economy was nowhere near as good as the Fusion; the build quality and the styling of the Malibu was far below the other cars tested; and the interior of the Camry was noticeably poor compared to the Fusion. This year (2017), Ford has added the Platinum trim. This trim is all-inclusive - the only options available on this vehicle were inflatable rear seatbelts, upgraded trunk mats, and I believe optional rims. Standard equipment included premium leather quilted seats, navigation, blind spot monitors, self-parking (parallel AND vertical spaces), leather wrapped steering wheel and leather dashboard, lane departure system, rear camera, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go (a fantastic feature if you drive in traffic!), Apple Play, spoiler, full LED headlights and taillights, and the list goes on. This is all for approximately $37K before Ford incentives and rebates. In addition, I got 0% financing, and FULL KBB value on the trade-in on my 2013 with 80K miles! I also drove this car back-to-back with a Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, and there was little difference in the quality of the ride between them, but I found the interior of the Fusion to be superior. The ride is quiet and controlled, there is little road noise, and the handling is outstanding. Back seats could be a little larger, but they are fine for anyone less than about 6' or so. Acceleration is fine under all situations except for maybe stoplight drag racing. But if you want to drive like that, you'd be better off getting the Fusion V-6 Sport instead. I have put about 7,500 miles on the car since Dec 2016, and so far am averaging 42mpg, a little below my 2013, but still outstanding. If you are looking for a luxurious, comfortable, reliable and economical sedan with exceptional styling, look no further than the 2017 Fusion Hybrid Platinum. *** UPDATE TO REVIEW *** 11/12/2017 *** My 2017 Fusion Hybrid developed a serious issue with the electrical system. The car kept going into “Deep Sleep Mode”, usually occurring if the car is left idle for more than 14 days. Each occurrence required roadside assistance to come and jump start the vehicle. I was just lucky it never happened on a day when I had an appointment. In late July, after the 6th time the car went into Deep Sleep, I initiated a Lemon Law claim with Ford, who reviewed my repair record, and sent a hybrid specialist to evaluate my vehicle. They provided me with a free rental for the eight weeks that it took to process my claim. The second week of September, I took possession of a brand new Platinum Hybrid, the exact same model as the one it replaced. Every cent I paid towards the original was applied, and my 0% APR loan continued with the balance carried over. Any car can fail, we all stand the chance of getting a “lemon”, but how the manufacturer responds is what makes the difference for me. Ford acted honorably, and treated me with respect throughout the process. The replacement vehicle has about 8500 trouble free miles so far, I am maintaining about 43.5 mpg, but I believe this will improve as the miles accumulate. When I am ready to replace this vehicle, Ford will remain at the top of my list, not only because of the vehicle itself, but because of the company behind the vehicle.
Luxury Sleeper
DONALD GEEZE,10/23/2016
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
It was difficult to wrap my mind around a $41K MSRP for a Ford Fusion, even after $3K in discounts. Another $4K in Federal tax write-off for it being a plug-in hydrid brought the actual price down to Earth. Cross-shopped this against the Lexus ES hybrid, Lincoln MKZ hybrid, Accord Hybrid and Avalon Hybrid. The Chevy Volt and Malibu hybrids were eliminated early because they lacked amenities and the seats were hard, as were those of the Hyundai/Kia hybrids. The Fusion Energi Platinum came equipped with every option of a maxed-out Lexus ES, and a lot of options that are not available in the Lexus. The MKZ hybrid is basically the same car for a lot more money, and doesn't come with a plug-in option. The 22 mile electric range is perfect for normal commutes, and in hybrid mode it gets around 41mpg. Active noise cancelling makes it quieter that the Toyota/Lexus hybrids, and the seats are far more comfortable. The driving assists (lane-keeping, braking and adaptive cruise control) are fantastic. Only question is reliability, but it seems very well made, with attention to detail. Down side is Ford dealers in the Southwest seemed clueless regarding hybrids, including the existence of tax incentives. Fusion Energi Platinums are also apparently rare--had to go out of state to find one. Trunk is tiny due to batteries. Update after 6 months: Just changed the oil. Very impressed by the attention to detail in areas that most people never see. In addition, oil filter and drain plugs were actually properly torqued--rare on a new car (including my 2 Lexuses). Only minor gripe is that the interior is a mismatch for the car--it's mostly the same parts as on a $20K Fusion, while the car's features and performance exceed those of a Lexus ES. Lexus ES dash and trim are classy; Fusion's are practical but relatively plain. Ergonomics are the best of any car I've owned. Rotary shifter is superior. Update after a year--no problems except dealer service broke battery terminal. Still impressed by quality and attention to detail. UPDATE: Continue to be pleased with the car after almost 2 years. No mechanical issues. Seats are among the most comfortable at any price. A pleasure to drive.
Ford Fusion Platinum
Dan,10/01/2017
Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
We loved our 2015 Titanium until a drunk totaled it. It protected my wife well. So it wasn’t much of a question of what to replace it with, 2017 Ford Fusion Platinum.
Great Hybrid
Lyman1234,04/25/2017
SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Just recieved my Hybrid and this thing is wonderful. Well appointed, has spunk and no passing problems. The car is the first that is so relaxing, and comfortable and very very very quiet. It actually is more quiet than my wifes Mercedes E class. What I love about this car is just how relaxing and quiet it is to drive. I think Ford hit a home run on this thing. Mine is a 2017 and is averaging 40.1 mpg around town and highway. Stout paint job with just the right amount of chrome. Well done Ford!!!!
See all 15 reviews of the 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
43 city / 41 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Hybrid
188 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid Overview

The Used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Fusion Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE is priced between $11,777 and$16,992 with odometer readings between 27387 and92234 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is priced between $17,500 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 45141 and54292 miles.

Which used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 20 used and CPO 2017 Fusion Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,777 and mileage as low as 27387 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2017 Ford Fusion Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,691.

Find a used Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,368.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fusion Hybrid for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,921.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,597.

