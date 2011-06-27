Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,798
|$11,740
|$13,586
|Clean
|$9,304
|$11,157
|$12,883
|Average
|$8,316
|$9,992
|$11,478
|Rough
|$7,328
|$8,826
|$10,073
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,125
|$9,870
|$11,521
|Clean
|$7,715
|$9,380
|$10,926
|Average
|$6,896
|$8,400
|$9,734
|Rough
|$6,076
|$7,420
|$8,543
Estimated values
2014 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,398
|$10,207
|$11,920
|Clean
|$7,975
|$9,701
|$11,303
|Average
|$7,128
|$8,687
|$10,071
|Rough
|$6,281
|$7,674
|$8,838