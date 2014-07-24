Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida

501A Rapid Spec Order Code Sun/Moonroof White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Bluetooth Connection 2.5L I4 Atkinson Hybrid Engine Medium Light Stone; Cloth Seat Trim 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid with 173,193mi. This Ford includes: 2.5L I4 ATKINSON HYBRID ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Ford Fusion treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. High-performance tires are another option found on this vehicle. More information about the 2010 Ford Fusion: Ford's Fusion offers a lot of bang for the buck in a midsize car, and with a wide variety of engine options, available all-wheel drive, a new Sport version, and a new hybrid system, it's a strong contender in a field led by the Chevy Malibu, Honda Accord, and Toyota Camry. This model sets itself apart with available hybrid powertrain, Excellent value, powerful selection of engines, edgy styling, and optional all-wheel drive Precision Car Chlorox Interior Sanitation, new tires fresh oil change and recall free; this 2010 Fusion is ready for the road!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

39 Combined MPG ( 41 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FADP0L38AR123412

Stock: AR123412

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020