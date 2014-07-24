Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- 76,120 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,714$1,958 Below Market
Koppy Motors - Forest Lake / Minnesota
CERTIFIED EXCELLENT - BUY WITH PEACE OF MIND - CALL FOR DETAILS! NOW THIS IS A VEHICLE THAT CAN PRODUCE OVER 40 MPG, HAUL THE FAMILY, HAVE STYLE ALONG WITH A VERSATILE USE! THE 2010 FORD FUSION HYBRID HAS A VERY MODERN, SLEEK BODY, WITH ALL THE COMMON FEATURES YOU'D SEE IN A NEW VEHICLE! HAVING A DIGITAL DASH, AUX INTERIOR LIGHTS TO BRIGHTEN UP THE NIGHT WITH YOUR FAVORITE COLOR, MICROSOFT SYNC SYSTEM, POWER DRIVER SEAT W/ A TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL-- YOU WILL BE ABLE TO FIND COMFORT INSIDE OF THE 10' FUSION HYBRID KOPPY MOTORS HAS FOR SALE! THIS VEHICLE FEATURES LOW MILES AT 75K, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, HANDS FREE COMMUNICATION, FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, AND THE SOLID 2.5L - 4 CYLINDER ENGINE! ANYONE WITH STRONG TASTE WILL BE SATISFIED IN THIS UNIT! CALL TODAY AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE! CERTIFIED EXCELLENT** Koppy Motors is PROUD to include PIECE OF MIND for the Initial Ownership Period! How? You may ask. By including a 3 Month/ 3,000 Mile Major Component Warranty!! Here you will find a list of Half of the Groupings Covered: Engine, Transmission, Transaxle, Transfer Case, Drive Axle Group (Front and Back), Seals and Gaskets, Power Steering Group, Turbo/Supercharger. DAY ONE COVERAGE! ANY YEAR- ANY MILE. CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY! Koppy Motors 'A trusted name since 1936' 'A+' BBB rating! We take pride in offering you the best value on pre-owned vehicles in the Twin City, Forest Lake & Hinckley area! Put our dealership on your list. Our inventory changes daily! Many cars never make it online, because we have customers waiting for the nice, clean, reconditioned vehicles we sell. We have the best selection of pre-owned vehicles in the area! Awarded 'Best Used Car Dealer' in the Forest Lake and Hinckley areas 3-years in a row! Call, click or come in & see why today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L3XAR170506
Stock: 12829
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-15-2019
- 120,828 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,477$1,293 Below Market
AutoPlaza - Manassas / Virginia
<span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>***COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTHS/3,000 MILES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS WARRANTY INCLUDED*** <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* GUARANTEED FINANCING * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* VA INSPECTION * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* CLEAN IN AND OUT * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* 4-Cyl, Hybrid, 2.5 Liter * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* WELL MAINTAINED * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* GREAT CONDITION* <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* BLUETOOTH COMPATIBILITY * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* ICE COLD A/C * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* AM/FM RADIO * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* AUX INPUT * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER SEATS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* FOG LIGHTS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* SUNROOF/MOONROOF * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER WINDOWS * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>* POWER DOOR LOCK * <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';> <span lang=EN-US style=font-size:12.0pt;font-family:'Courier New';>Autoplaza offers car buyers competitively priced vehicles and service with a smile. Our friendly and experienced staff will help you find a vehicle that fits your budget and lifes
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L37AR200075
Stock: 906841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2019
- 108,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,495$1,193 Below Market
Page Honda of Bloomfield - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
''All vehicles have a $795 finance discount included. Add $795 for Cash or outside finance''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L30AR217378
Stock: 0568-20A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 109,570 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,995$506 Below Market
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 41/36 City/Highway MPG 2010 Tuxedo Black Clearcoat Metallic Ford Fusion Hybrid Odometer is 7093 miles below market average! NON SMOKER, FINANCING AVAILABLE, BAD CREDIT OK, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, SUNROOF, MP3-USB, 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, Navigation System. Aisin e-CVT Powersplit Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air Filtration, Front Air Conditioning Zones: Dual, Front Air Conditioning: Automatic Climate Control, Airbag Deactivation: Occupant Sensing Passenger, Front Airbags: Dual, Side Airbags: Front, Side Curtain Airbags: Front, Antenna Type: Mast, Auxiliary Audio Input: Ipod/Iphone, In-Dash CD: 6 Disc, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite Radio: Siriusxm, Total Speakers: 6, ABS: 4-Wheel, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Diameter: 11.8, Front Brake Type: Ventilated Disc, Front Brake Width: 1.0, Rear Brake Diameter: 11.0, Rear Brake Type: Disc, Rear Brake Width: 0.4, Regenerative Braking System, Armrests: Rear Center, Floor Mats: Front, Shift Knob Trim: Leather, Steering Wheel Trim: Leather, Ambient Lighting, Capless Fuel Filler System, Cargo Area Light, Center Console: Front Console With Armrest and Storage, Cruise Control, Cupholders: Front, Keypad Entry, Multi-Function Remote: Keyless Entry, One-Touch Windows: 1, Power Outlet(s): 115V, Power Steering, Reading Lights: Front, Rearview Mirror: Auto-Dimming, Retained Accessory Power, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls: Audio, Steering Wheel: Tilt and Telescopic, Storage: Door Pockets, Vanity Mirrors: Dual Illuminating, Axle Ratio: 2.57, Auto Start/Stop, Battery Saver, Electric Motor Battery Type: Nickel-Metal Hydride, Electric Motor Hp: 106, Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 79, Electric Motor Torque: 166, Hybrid Gas Engine Hp: 156, Hybrid Gas Engine Hp@RPM: 6000, Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 136, Hybrid Gas Engine Torque@RPM: 2250, Door Handle Color: Body-Color, Exhaust Tip Color: Chrome, Exhaust: Dual Tip, Front Bumper Color: Body-Color, Grille Color: Chrome, Mirror Color: Body-Color, Rear Bumper Color: Body-Color, Deceleration Fuel Cut-Off, Starter Type: Motor/Generator, Infotainment: Sync, Compass, Fuel Economy Display: MPG, Gauge: Tachometer, Multi-Function Display, Trip Computer, Warnings and Reminders: Low Fuel Level, Exterior Entry Lights: Puddle Lamps, Front Fog Lights, Headlights: Auto Off, Side Mirror Adjustments: Power, Side Mirrors: Heated, Child Safety Door Locks, Child Seat Anchors: Latch System, Emergency Interior Trunk Release, Impact Sensor: Post-Collision Safety System, Parking Sensors: Rear, Front Seatbelts: 3-Point, Rear Seatbelts: Center 3-Point, Seatbelt Pretensioners: Front, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: Lumbar, Driver Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Front Headrests: Adjustable, Front Seat Type: Bucket, Passenger Seat Folding: Folds Flat, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: Reclining, Passenger Seat Power Adjustments: Height, Rear Headrests: Adjustable, Rear Seat Type: Bench, Upholstery: Cloth, Anti-Theft System: Alarm With Remote, Power Door Locks, Rolling Code Security: Key, Stability Control, Traction Control, Steering Ratio: 16.0, Turns Lock-To-Lock: 2.8, Front Shock Type: Gas, Front Spring Type: Coil, Front Stabilizer Bar, Front Struts, Front Suspension Classification: Independent, Front Suspension Type: Short and Long Arm, Rear Shock Type: Gas, Rear Spring Type: Coil, Rear Stabilizer Bar, Rear Suspension Classification: Independent, Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link, Phone: Pre-Wired For Phone, Wireless Data Link: Bluetooth, Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside, Spare Tire Size: Temporary, Spare Wheel Type: Steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire Type: All Season, Wheels: Painted Aluminum, Front Wipers: Intermittent, Power Windows, Solar-Tinted Glass, Window Defogger: Rear, Leather Trimmed Seats With Heated Front Row, Voice Activated Navigation System
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L35AR116370
Stock: 12857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,000$959 Below Market
Koons of Silver Spring Ford - Silver Spring / Maryland
2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid Base ONE OWNER, ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATING, EcoBoost Engine, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, POWER MOONROOF, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 10 GB Music Jukebox, Blind Spot Detection, Driver's Vision Package, Leather-Trimmed Front Heated Bucket Seats, Moon & Tune Value Package, Moonroof, Order Code 502A, Radio: Sony Audio System w/CDx6/MP3 Capable, Rear Camera, Single DVD/CD/MP3 Player, Voice Activated Navigation. Brilliant Silver Metallic FWD Aisin e-CVT PowersplitRecent Arrival!LIMITED WARRANTY. The dealer will pay 50% of the labor, and 50% of the parts for the covered systems that fail during the warranty period. Ask the dealer for a copy of the warranty, and for any documents that explain the warranty coverage, and the dealer's repair obligations. IMPLIED WARRANTIES under your state's laws may give you additional rights. $100 DEDUCTIBLE. DURATION: 3 Months or 3000 Miles from the date of sale, whichever comes first. FEEL FREE TO CONTACT THE OWNER, ALEX PERDIKIS, DIRECT AT ALEX@KOONSOFSILVERSPRING.COM! Please come see us today at Koons of Silver Spring if you are looking for a new Ford, Lincoln, Mazda, or used car in the Chevy Chase, Bethesda, Columbia, Wheaton, Washington DC, Rockville, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L38AR226037
Stock: 000P8112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 173,204 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
501A Rapid Spec Order Code Sun/Moonroof White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Bluetooth Connection 2.5L I4 Atkinson Hybrid Engine Medium Light Stone; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid with 173,193mi. This Ford includes: 2.5L I4 ATKINSON HYBRID ENGINE (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The greater your fuel-efficiency, the less your carbon footprint. And with exceptional MPGs, this Ford Fusion treads ever so lightly on Mother Earth. High-performance tires are another option found on this vehicle. More information about the 2010 Ford Fusion: Ford's Fusion offers a lot of bang for the buck in a midsize car, and with a wide variety of engine options, available all-wheel drive, a new Sport version, and a new hybrid system, it's a strong contender in a field led by the Chevy Malibu, Honda Accord, and Toyota Camry. This model sets itself apart with available hybrid powertrain, Excellent value, powerful selection of engines, edgy styling, and optional all-wheel drive Precision Car Chlorox Interior Sanitation, new tires fresh oil change and recall free; this 2010 Fusion is ready for the road! Whether it be your first car or a replacement for your current one, this Ford is a perfect option for good gas mileage, reliability and creature comforts. * Our WORRY FREE FOLDER gives you a copy of the inspection performed by a certified technician, Kelly Blue Book and NADA retail book values, a CarFax vehicle history report. This gives you all the information to buy with confidence, with complete transparency throughout the process * ** 50 Point Inspection ensures every vehicle is safe & mechanically sound. You can purchase with confidence and receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience! We also back all of our Pre-Owned Vehicles with a Five Day Money Back Guarantee! ** ** AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater prices every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market, this makes negotiations here easy! We do the homework for you. We always ensure you receive a Worry-Free Purchase Experience. We also back all of our pre-owned vehicles with a 5 Day / 250 mile money-back guarantee! ** Based on Kelly Blue Book's Fair Market pricing , most customers pay less at Autonation. ****In the Heart of the West Coast of Florida we are a short drive from anywhere in Tampa Bay . Make the drive to save more. Fly into St. Pete Clearwater Airport 10 minutes away or Tampa International Airport only 20 minutes away, with courtesy pickup at the airports. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L38AR123412
Stock: AR123412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 53,207 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500
Haldeman Subaru - Trenton / New Jersey
2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid Base SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, FACTORY MAINTENANCE UP TO DATE, RECENT HALDEMAN TRADE IN, GOOD TIRES, NEW BRAKES, NAVIGATION/GPS, LEATHER/MOONROOF, BLUE TOOTH, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, 10 GB Music Jukebox, Blind Spot Detection, Driver's Vision Package, Leather-Trimmed Front Heated Bucket Seats, Moon & Tune Value Package, Moonroof, Order Code 502A, Radio: Sony Audio System w/CDx6/MP3 Capable, Rear Camera, Single DVD/CD/MP3 Player, Voice Activated Navigation.CARFAX One-Owner. 41/36 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 61660 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L32AR301539
Stock: P76264A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 135,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,975
Metro Toyota - Kalamazoo / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L3XAR351282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,481 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$5,995$1,144 Below Market
Motorsports Auto Group - Palm Harbor / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L37BR301540
Stock: 301540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,875 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,999$1,593 Below Market
Green Light Auto Sales - Seymour / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L38BR288443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,167 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,950$829 Below Market
Auto World of Nashville - Old Hickory / Tennessee
This 2011 Ford Fusion 4dr 4dr Sedan Hybrid FWD features a 2.5L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Camel Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning| Climate Control| Dual Zone Climate Control| Cruise Control| Power Steering| Power Windows| Power Door Locks| Power Mirrors| Leather Steering Wheel| Leather Shifter| Power Drivers Seat| Power Passenger Seat| Clock| Tachometer| Digital Info Center| Telescoping Steering Wheel| Steering Wheel Radio Controls| Driver Airbag| Passenger Airbag| Side Airbags| Keyless Entry| Security System| ABS Brakes| Traction Control| Dynamic Stability| Rear Defogger| Fog Lights| Intermittent Wipers| AM/FM| CD Player| CD Changer| Anti-Theft| Factory Premium Sound System| 17 inch Premium Wheels| Cloth Interior Surface| 12v Power Outlet| Aux. Audio Input| Bluetooth| Center Arm Rest| Center Console| Child Proof Door Locks| Cup Holders| Heated Mirrors| Parking Sensors| Power Brakes| Premium Sound| Rear-Side Airbags| Remote Trunk Lid| Roll Stability Control| Side Curtain Airbags| SYNC Voice Activated| Tire Pressure Monitor| Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mike Sanders at 615-424-4192 or mikeycm18@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L34BR149782
Stock: 149782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 103,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$6,881$1,174 Below Market
Market Place Auto - Puyallup / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L37BR246328
Stock: 13597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,000$836 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid Base Tuxedo Black Metallic, Local Trade-In, Bluetooth, Sirius XM, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. FWD 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid Odometer is 31023 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L39BR117457
Stock: J195546N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 7,730 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$13,599
CarMax Newport News - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Newport News / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L39BR264393
Stock: 19266097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,047$463 Below Market
Bud Clary Toyota of Yakima - Union Gap / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Portable Audio Connection, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Accident Free Carfax History Report, One Owner, Completely inspected and reconditioned, Service Records Available, 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid. 41/36 City/Highway MPG Why pay 10.3% in the greater seattle area when you can pay 8.1% on your vehicle purchase in Yakima, Wa. Call us and see how much we can save you!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L36BR344492
Stock: Y200785A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,998$277 Below Market
Motor Market - Phoenix / Arizona
Motor Market AZ has hand selected this vehicle for you. Eco-friendly and stylish describe our 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid Sedan presented in amazing Light Ice Blue Metallic. Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder with an electric motor combination can achieve an incredible 191hp while connected to a seamless CVT transmission for managed passing commands. Our Front Wheel Drive Hybrid has a sporty look with fog lamps, 17-inch 15 spoke painted aluminum wheels and solar tinted windows. Inside the Hybrid cabin, settle into comfortable, eco-friendly seating as you enjoy the sweet sounds coming from your 6-speaker audio system with six-disc changer and MP3 capability. Ford SYNC, ambient lighting, and a convenient universal garage door opener enhance your driving experienceFord always makes safety a priority. Several airbags, electronic stability control, anti-lock brakes, and SOS post-crash alert give peace of mind to you and your passengers. MyKey allows parents to set alerts via the message center for teens. This smart and dependable Fusion Hybrid delivers on every level! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No reported damage or accidents.Motor Market stands out from other dealers by offering a FREE 2-year maintenance plan on every vehicle, a 3-Month Sirius XM Trial included on factory-equipped pre-owned vehicles (2008 or newer) with SiriusXM satellite capability, exceptional customer service, and we work with all credit types, bad credit, good credit, first-time buyers, self-employed, past repossessions, or a past bankruptcy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L38BR299975
Stock: 299975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,351 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
Garber Honda - Rochester / New York
Recent Arrival!CARFAX One-Owner. active Bluetooth, leather interior.Garber Is Rochester's Home For The Best Pre-Owned Vehicles. We Are Western NY's Number One Volume Honda Dealer. We Take In The Best Trades And Price Them Aggressively. Please call ahead to confirm vehicle availability. * All pre-owned vehicles are located across the street from the Honda showroom*2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid Base Red Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat FWD Aisin e-CVT Powersplit 2.5L I4 Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid41/36 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L32BR132561
Stock: 11132561T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 99,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,695
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
Hendrick Affordable, CARFAX 1-Owner, Extra Clean. FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/41 MPG City! Tuxedo Black Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior, Hybrid trim. iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Hybrid, Satellite Radio, Serviced here, "The well-rounded 2011 Ford Fusion is one of our top picks for a midsize family sedan." -Edmunds.com.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHybrid, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Ford Hybrid with Tuxedo Black Metallic exterior and Charcoal Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 156 HP at 6000 RPM*.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyEXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYElectronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System Great Gas Mileage: 41 MPG City.MORE ABOUT USRick Hendrick Chevrolet Norfolk is committed in providing our customers with impeccable customer service and the best warranty in the business.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (41 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FADP0L35BR116354
Stock: X28392A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
