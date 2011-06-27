Close

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Ebony; Leather Heated/Cooled Sport Bucket Seats Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Equipment Group 700A Oxford White Transmission: E-Cvt Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is in a league of its own This Ford includes: ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

42 Combined MPG ( 43 City/ 41 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3FA6P0RU6JR168177

Stock: JR168177

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020