Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid for Sale Near Me
- $16,624Great Deal | $2,436 below market
Certified 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE8,580 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Theodore Robins Ford - Costa Mesa / California
Theodore Robins Ford offers this Ford Fusion Hybrid to our customers with the following services; Home/Office Test drives, Home/Office Delivery, Video Presentations, Home/Office service delivery. Inquire for details. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Power door locks, I4 Hybrid, (2) 4.2" Driver Configurable LCD Display, 110V/150W AC Power Outlet, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Fusion SE Hybrid Technology Package, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Traction control, Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum. 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE Ingot Silver Metallic FWD E-CVT Automatic I4 Hybrid Ford Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU1JR136715
Stock: 0P136715
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $16,983Great Deal
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium24,928 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Ebony; Leather Heated/Cooled Sport Bucket Seats Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Equipment Group 700A Oxford White Transmission: E-Cvt Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium is in a league of its own AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 This Ford includes: ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid. Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU6JR168177
Stock: JR168177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $13,594Great Deal | $3,100 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE39,330 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Power Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Equipment Group 600A Medium Light Stone; Cloth Front Bucket Seats Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. The 2018 Ford exterior is finished in a breathtaking White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat, while being complemented by such a gorgeous White interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU6JR162243
Stock: JR162243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- $10,997Great Deal | $2,952 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE73,468 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE FWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU4JR140029
Stock: L140029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- $13,194Great Deal | $3,078 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE44,070 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2018 ford fusion hybrid drive great!!!AM/FM/CD PLAYER !!!! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU5JR197498
Stock: A190737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,950Great Deal | $4,499 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid undefined44,150 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
26 Motors Queens - Woodside / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU9JR249285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,999Great Deal | $1,957 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE21,063 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Simmons Rockwell Ford - Hornell / New York
Only 21,063 Miles! Boasts 41 Highway MPG and 43 City MPG! This Ford Fusion Hybrid boasts a Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip computer.*This Ford Fusion Hybrid Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission: E-CVT Automatic, Tires: P225/50R17 BSW, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist 4.2" LCD screen in center stack, AppLink and one smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Side Impact Beams.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU8JR183207
Stock: 7-14867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- $18,988Great Deal | $2,853 below market
Certified 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE17,772 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Klaben Ford Lincoln - Kent / Ohio
Ford Certified Pre-Owned The Klaben Auto Stores are home to your Best Bottom Line Deal. We perform a comprehensive Certified Vehicle Inspection and provide a copy of all services completed in our shop! A complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report is available. ADDED COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE OF POWER SEAT! BACK-UP CAMERA LET'S YOU SEE WHAT'S BEHIND YOU WHEN IN REVERSE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU5JR230340
Stock: F6036CL
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $11,493Great Deal | $2,022 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE83,093 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE FWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU1JR173831
Stock: X173831
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $16,227Great Deal | $2,042 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE25,925 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ganley Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Painesville / Ohio
Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Power Locks, Power Windows, Sunroof, Fusion Hybrid SE, 4D Sedan, I4 Hybrid, E-CVT Automatic, FWD, Red, Ebony w/Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Fusion Hybrid SE, 4D Sedan, I4 Hybrid, E-CVT Automatic, FWD, Red, Ebony w/Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: 911 Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3/Single-CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum. Ford Fusion Hybrid 2018 Red SE CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 14714 miles below market average! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY! WE DELIVER TO PAINESVILLE, MENTOR,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU9JR179702
Stock: 10714T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $12,695Great Deal | $2,742 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE38,302 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Empire Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of West Islip - West Islip / New York
*This 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE is Priced Below The Average Market Price and is Offered Exclusively at Empire Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram! You will love the great options such as Hybrid, Sunroof/Moonroof, Stability Control, Keyless Entry, Dual Climate Control, Traction Control, Backup Camera, Keyless Start, USB Port and Audio Controls On Steering Wheel. The vehicle history report indicates this Fusion Hybrid has had only Autocheck One-Owner, No Accidents / Damage Reported to AUTOCHECK and Qualifies for the AUTOCHECK Buyback Guarantee. The exterior color is Lightning Blue with a Ebony interior. The Finance For Price is reflective after 1995 down. Price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, $695 dealer fees, tags, reconditioning fee, license & DMV. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing, and your in-store price may exceed our special on-line pricing. To take advantage of our special Internet discounts, please print this page and present it to your salesperson. At Empire Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram where you are treated like royalty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU7JR242098
Stock: U9642R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- Price Drop$15,992Great Deal | $2,956 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium35,564 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Village Toyota of Homosassa - Homosassa / Florida
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid TitaniumSUNROOF MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Leather Heated/Cooled Sport Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power Moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Wheels: 18" Machine-Face Aluminum. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.The Dimmitt Advantage Program includes the following benefits up to $5,000 for 12 months or 12,000 miles on every purchased vehicle! >Roadside Assistance >Theft Benefit > Windshield Repair > Tire Road Hazard > Key Replacement > Rental Car > Paintless Dent Repair > Courtesy Vehicle Appraisal > 27-Point Vehicle Inspection > Courtesy Shuttle Service > Free Carfax Report > Full Fuel Tank.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RU9JR134105
Stock: 20080046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $15,208Great Deal | $2,473 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium42,524 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
McGee Toyota of Dudley - Dudley / Massachusetts
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Silver 43/41 City/Highway MPG I4 Hybrid. McGee Toyota of Dudley uses proprietary software when pricing our pre-owned inventory. Vehicle pricing may fluctuate upwards and downwards on same day as similar vehicles enter and exit the market. For this reason, we will not accept deposits on any pre-owned vehicles. Vehicles must be paid for same day to lock in pricing. Tax, registration, and $499 doc fee is additional.While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. McGee Toyota is not responsible for price discrepancies on third party sites.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid Titanium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0RUXJR242457
Stock: P1454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- Price Drop$17,594Great Deal | $1,738 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE16,201 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Chicago / Illinois
2018 FORD FUSION HYBRID SE!! STILL UNDER FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER AND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!! ONE OWNER!! ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT!! EXTREMELY LOW MILES!!! NAVIGATION!! BACK UP CAMERA!! HEATED SEATS!! 9 PREMIUM SPEAKERS!! STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS!! 17 INCH SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS!! ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL!! POWER SUNROOF!! SIRIUSXM RADIO!! DUAL-ZONE TEMPERATURE CONTROL!! POWER LOCKS!! POWER WINDOWS!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU0JR107853
Stock: 1025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $14,900Great Deal | $2,886 below market
Certified 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE35,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wynn Odom Ford - La Grange / North Carolina
FUSION2018 FUSION SE HYBRID5-PASSENGER2.0L IVCT I4 HEVECVT AUTO TRNS POWERSPLITEXTERIOR: LIGHTNING BLUEINTERIOR: EBONYVIN: 3FA6P0LU0JR235400EQUIPMENTFUNCTIONALBRAKES - FOUR-WHEEL DISCECOSELECTELECTRIC-ASSIST PARK BRAKEHILL START ASSISTMYKEYPOWER STEERING W/EPASPUSH-BUTTON STARTINTERIOR60/40 SPLIT FOLD REAR SEATCUPHOLDERS - 4DRIVER SEAT - POWER LUMBARDUAL-ZONE ELECTRONICAUTO CLIMATE CONTROLFLOOR MATS - FRONTROTARY GEAR SHIFT DIALSEATS-10-WAY PWR DRIVER 6-WAY PWR PASSTILT STEERING WHL/ CRUISE AUDIO CONTROLSWINDOWS-1-TOUCH UP/DOWNFRONT/REARWINDOWS-GLOBALOPEN/CLOSEEXTERIORCONFIGURABLE DAYTIMERUNNING LAMPSEASY FUEL CAPLESS FILLEREXHAUST TIP - BRIGHTGLASS - SOLAR-TINTEDHEADLAMPS-AUTO HALOGENW/LED SIGNATURE LIGHTINGINTEGRATED BLIND SPOT MIRRMANUAL FOLD POWERMIRRORSTAIL LAMPS - LEDTIRE INFLATOR/SEALANT KITWIPERS- INTERMITTENTSAFETY/SECURITYADVANCETRAC ESCAIRBAG-DRIVER/PASS KNEEAIRBAGS - DUAL STAGE FRONTAIRBAGS - FRONT SEATMOUNTED SIDE IMPACTAIRBAGS - SIDE AIR CURTAINLATCH CHILD SAFETY SYSTEMSECURILOCK ANTI-THEFT SYSTPMS - INDIVIDUALINCLUDED ON THIS VEHICLEEQUIPMENT GROUP 600AOPTIONAL EQUIPMENT17' SILVER PAINTED ALUMWHEELSE HYBRID TECH/SYNC 3PACKAGEREVERSE SENSING SYSTEM50 STATE EMISSIONSDAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTSFRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU0JR235400
Stock: P2169
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $14,991Great Deal
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE46,495 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Equipment Group 601A Power Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Engine: 2.0L Ivct Atkinson Cycle I-4 Hybrid Magnetic Metallic Transmission: E-Cvt Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE is offered to you for sale by AutoNation USA Houston. This Ford includes: ENGINE: 2.0L IVCT ATKINSON CYCLE 4 Cylinder Engine Gas/Electric Hybrid *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU2JR206352
Stock: JR206352
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- New Listing$14,500Great Deal | $1,813 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE43,427 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
Hybrid, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Great on Gas 43MPG. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU0JR269885
Stock: 14788A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $11,995Great Deal | $3,564 below market
2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE46,499 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Supreme Motor Sport - Linden / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Fusion Hybrid SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/41 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3FA6P0LU3JR234046
Certified Pre-Owned: No