2003 Ford Focus Value

Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus LX Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,235$2,075$2,526
Clean$1,095$1,844$2,247
Average$814$1,382$1,689
Rough$533$920$1,130
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZX5 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,408$2,698$3,388
Clean$1,248$2,397$3,014
Average$928$1,797$2,265
Rough$607$1,196$1,516
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZX3 Power Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,343$2,239$2,722
Clean$1,190$1,990$2,421
Average$885$1,491$1,819
Rough$579$993$1,218
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZX5 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,508$2,466$2,980
Clean$1,337$2,191$2,651
Average$993$1,642$1,992
Rough$650$1,093$1,334
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus SE Comfort 4dr Sedan w/Zetec (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,508$2,637$3,242
Clean$1,337$2,344$2,884
Average$993$1,756$2,168
Rough$650$1,169$1,451
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus SVT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,607$2,489$2,965
Clean$1,424$2,212$2,637
Average$1,058$1,658$1,982
Rough$693$1,104$1,327
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,211$2,178$2,697
Clean$1,073$1,935$2,399
Average$798$1,450$1,803
Rough$522$965$1,207
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,406$2,424$2,970
Clean$1,246$2,154$2,641
Average$926$1,614$1,985
Rough$606$1,075$1,329
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus SVT 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,426$1,787$1,982
Clean$1,264$1,588$1,763
Average$939$1,190$1,325
Rough$615$792$887
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZTW 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,561$2,569$3,109
Clean$1,384$2,283$2,765
Average$1,029$1,711$2,078
Rough$673$1,139$1,391
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,158$2,033$2,501
Clean$1,026$1,806$2,225
Average$763$1,354$1,672
Rough$499$901$1,119
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus SE Comfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,340$2,234$2,715
Clean$1,188$1,985$2,415
Average$883$1,488$1,815
Rough$578$991$1,215
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZX3 Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,214$2,103$2,579
Clean$1,076$1,868$2,294
Average$800$1,400$1,724
Rough$523$932$1,154
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,338$2,112$2,528
Clean$1,186$1,877$2,248
Average$881$1,406$1,690
Rough$577$936$1,131
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZX5 Comfort 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,334$2,570$3,233
Clean$1,182$2,284$2,876
Average$879$1,712$2,161
Rough$575$1,139$1,447
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,548$2,555$3,096
Clean$1,372$2,271$2,753
Average$1,020$1,702$2,069
Rough$668$1,133$1,385
Sell my 2003 Ford Focus with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Focus near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Ford Focus on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Ford Focus with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,026 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,806 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Ford Focus. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Ford Focus and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Ford Focus ranges from $499 to $2,501, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Ford Focus is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.