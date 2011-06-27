Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus LX Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,235
|$2,075
|$2,526
|Clean
|$1,095
|$1,844
|$2,247
|Average
|$814
|$1,382
|$1,689
|Rough
|$533
|$920
|$1,130
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZX5 Premium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,408
|$2,698
|$3,388
|Clean
|$1,248
|$2,397
|$3,014
|Average
|$928
|$1,797
|$2,265
|Rough
|$607
|$1,196
|$1,516
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZX3 Power Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,343
|$2,239
|$2,722
|Clean
|$1,190
|$1,990
|$2,421
|Average
|$885
|$1,491
|$1,819
|Rough
|$579
|$993
|$1,218
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZX5 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,466
|$2,980
|Clean
|$1,337
|$2,191
|$2,651
|Average
|$993
|$1,642
|$1,992
|Rough
|$650
|$1,093
|$1,334
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus SE Comfort 4dr Sedan w/Zetec (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,637
|$3,242
|Clean
|$1,337
|$2,344
|$2,884
|Average
|$993
|$1,756
|$2,168
|Rough
|$650
|$1,169
|$1,451
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus SVT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,607
|$2,489
|$2,965
|Clean
|$1,424
|$2,212
|$2,637
|Average
|$1,058
|$1,658
|$1,982
|Rough
|$693
|$1,104
|$1,327
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus LX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,211
|$2,178
|$2,697
|Clean
|$1,073
|$1,935
|$2,399
|Average
|$798
|$1,450
|$1,803
|Rough
|$522
|$965
|$1,207
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,406
|$2,424
|$2,970
|Clean
|$1,246
|$2,154
|$2,641
|Average
|$926
|$1,614
|$1,985
|Rough
|$606
|$1,075
|$1,329
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus SVT 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,426
|$1,787
|$1,982
|Clean
|$1,264
|$1,588
|$1,763
|Average
|$939
|$1,190
|$1,325
|Rough
|$615
|$792
|$887
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZTW 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,561
|$2,569
|$3,109
|Clean
|$1,384
|$2,283
|$2,765
|Average
|$1,029
|$1,711
|$2,078
|Rough
|$673
|$1,139
|$1,391
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZX3 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,158
|$2,033
|$2,501
|Clean
|$1,026
|$1,806
|$2,225
|Average
|$763
|$1,354
|$1,672
|Rough
|$499
|$901
|$1,119
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus SE Comfort 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,340
|$2,234
|$2,715
|Clean
|$1,188
|$1,985
|$2,415
|Average
|$883
|$1,488
|$1,815
|Rough
|$578
|$991
|$1,215
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZX3 Premium 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,214
|$2,103
|$2,579
|Clean
|$1,076
|$1,868
|$2,294
|Average
|$800
|$1,400
|$1,724
|Rough
|$523
|$932
|$1,154
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus SE 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,338
|$2,112
|$2,528
|Clean
|$1,186
|$1,877
|$2,248
|Average
|$881
|$1,406
|$1,690
|Rough
|$577
|$936
|$1,131
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZX5 Comfort 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,334
|$2,570
|$3,233
|Clean
|$1,182
|$2,284
|$2,876
|Average
|$879
|$1,712
|$2,161
|Rough
|$575
|$1,139
|$1,447
Estimated values
2003 Ford Focus ZTS 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,548
|$2,555
|$3,096
|Clean
|$1,372
|$2,271
|$2,753
|Average
|$1,020
|$1,702
|$2,069
|Rough
|$668
|$1,133
|$1,385