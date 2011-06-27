Estimated values
2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.4L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,684
|$21,480
|$24,032
|Clean
|$16,577
|$20,122
|$22,473
|Average
|$14,361
|$17,405
|$19,353
|Rough
|$12,146
|$14,689
|$16,233
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.4L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,993
|$19,012
|$21,051
|Clean
|$14,991
|$17,809
|$19,684
|Average
|$12,988
|$15,405
|$16,952
|Rough
|$10,985
|$13,001
|$14,219
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.4L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,992
|$19,753
|$21,629
|Clean
|$15,928
|$18,504
|$20,225
|Average
|$13,799
|$16,006
|$17,417
|Rough
|$11,671
|$13,508
|$14,610
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.4L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,359
|$16,158
|$18,041
|Clean
|$12,522
|$15,136
|$16,870
|Average
|$10,849
|$13,092
|$14,528
|Rough
|$9,176
|$11,049
|$12,186
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.4L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,886
|$17,821
|$19,799
|Clean
|$13,954
|$16,694
|$18,514
|Average
|$12,089
|$14,440
|$15,944
|Rough
|$10,224
|$12,186
|$13,374
Estimated values
2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.4L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,987
|$23,303
|$25,553
|Clean
|$18,735
|$21,830
|$23,895
|Average
|$16,231
|$18,882
|$20,578
|Rough
|$13,728
|$15,935
|$17,261