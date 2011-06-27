  1. Home
Used 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty XL Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Engine TypeDiesel
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity38.0 gal.
Fuel typeDiesel fuel
Engine
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Torque650 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.4 l
Horsepower350 hp @ 3000 rpm
Turning circle58.5 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeDiesel
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$44,720
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Heavy Service Suspension Packageyes
XL Plus Packageyes
Radio Prep Packageyes
Camper Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$44,720
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Satellite Radioyes
Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Benchyes
Cloth High Back Bucket Seatsyes
Ford Work Solutions - In-Dash Computeryes
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seatyes
Rapid-Heat Supplemental Cab Heateryes
Upfitter Switchesyes
Cloth Full Bench Seatyes
Vinyl High Back Bucket Seatsyes
Premium Electronic AM/FM Stereo w/Single CD Player & Clockyes
Cloth Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$44,720
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Front head room41.4 in.
bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room68.0 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room67.6 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Rear head room41.4 in.
Rear hip Room67.3 in.
Rear leg room41.8 in.
Rear shoulder room68.0 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Ford Work Solutions - Tool Linkyes
XL Decor Groupyes
Power Equipment Groupyes
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner (Late Availability)yes
Bed Matyes
Bug Shieldyes
Splash Guards/Mud Flapsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Crew Chief Telematicsyes
Tailgate Stepyes
5" Chrome Tubular Cab Stepsyes
Ford Work Solutions - Cable Lockyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Front track74.8 in.
Curb weight8233 lbs.
Gross weight14500 lbs.
Angle of approach22.2 degrees
Maximum payload6180 lbs.
Angle of departure17.9 degrees
Length262.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity16000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height79.8 in.
Wheel base172.4 in.
Width95.7 in.
Rear track75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel, leather
  • Camel, vinyl
  • Camel, cloth
  • Medium Stone, leather
  • Medium Stone, vinyl
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$44,720
partial wheel coversyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
Polished alloy spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
19.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/70R G tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
solid live axle front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$44,720
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
