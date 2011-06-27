Used 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

Steve5892 , 07/19/2010

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I expected to love my new F450 until we had a trailer issue. While parked on the side of I-75 my family waited in vehicle with A/C on while I worked on trailer. Truck continues to shut- off (Engine Idle Shutdown installed) and can not be disabled. Also speed factory limited to 81 mph, again factory limited and will not/can not be changed. Both issues can cause a dangerous situation if you leave persons/animals in vehicle, thinking the A/C is going to keep them safe when vehicles shuts off in 5-10 minutes and has to be restarted. Don't think you can get out of the way of that 18-wheeler at 81 mph!