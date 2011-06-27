  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-450 Super Duty
  4. Used 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 F-450 Super Duty
5(50%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all F-450 Super Duties for sale
List Price Estimate
$11,840 - $17,528
Used F-450 Super Duty for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Non-user friendly

Steve5892, 07/19/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I expected to love my new F450 until we had a trailer issue. While parked on the side of I-75 my family waited in vehicle with A/C on while I worked on trailer. Truck continues to shut- off (Engine Idle Shutdown installed) and can not be disabled. Also speed factory limited to 81 mph, again factory limited and will not/can not be changed. Both issues can cause a dangerous situation if you leave persons/animals in vehicle, thinking the A/C is going to keep them safe when vehicles shuts off in 5-10 minutes and has to be restarted. Don't think you can get out of the way of that 18-wheeler at 81 mph!

Report Abuse

Big upgrade hauls and toes anything

jimh425, 07/11/2018
Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.4L 8cyl Turbodiesel 5A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Emissions equipment is the only negative, but that's true for most newer diesels. Extremely comfortable, powerful, I carry a heavy truck camper most of the time. Improved over 2006 model.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-450 Super Duties for sale

Related Used 2010 Ford F-450 Super Duty info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles