2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel

MSRP range: $86,510 - $88,520
2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat Crew Cab Pickup Exterior Shown
MSRP$88,205
Edmunds suggests you pay$86,698
What Should I Pay
At a Glance:
  • 2 Trims
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Diesel V8 generates immense power and torque
  • Plenty of payload and tow capacity
  • Aluminum body reduces weight, improving efficiency
  • Spacious cabs offer many convenience and tech options
  • Price tag soars with options
  • Four-wheel drive standard on King Ranch and Platinum
  • Sync 4 infotainment system added to most trims
  • Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017.
Save as much as $1,507 with Edmunds

2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty
XL and XLT
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty.

Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$86,510
MPG & Fuel
N/A City / N/A Hwy / N/A Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 34.0 gal. capacity
Seating
5 seats
Drivetrain
Type: four wheel drive
Transmission: 10-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 475 hp @ 2600 rpm
Torque: 1050 lb-ft @ 1600 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 250.0 in. / Height: 81.3 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: 105.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors: 80.0 in.
Curb Weight: N/A
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: N/A
See all features & specs
FAQ

Is the Ford F-350 Super Duty a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 F-350 Super Duty both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ford F-350 Super Duty. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty:

  • Four-wheel drive standard on King Ranch and Platinum
  • Sync 4 infotainment system added to most trims
  • Part of the third Super Duty generation introduced for 2017.
Learn more

Is the Ford F-350 Super Duty reliable?

To determine whether the Ford F-350 Super Duty is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the F-350 Super Duty. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the F-350 Super Duty's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 F-350 Super Duty is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

The least-expensive 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty is the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,510.

Other versions include:

  • Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $86,710
  • Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $86,510
  • Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) which starts at $88,520
Learn more

What are the different models of Ford F-350 Super Duty?

If you're interested in the Ford F-350 Super Duty, the next question is, which F-350 Super Duty model is right for you? F-350 Super Duty variants include Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). For a full list of F-350 Super Duty models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty

2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Overview

The 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel is offered in the following styles: Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), and Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A). Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel models are available with a 6.7 L-liter diesel engine, with output up to 475 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 10-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 100000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 F-350 Super Duty Diesel.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 F-350 Super Duty Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel?

2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A)

The 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $88,205. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) is trending $1,507 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,507 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $86,698.

The average savings for the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A) is 1.7% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesels are available in my area?

2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty F-350 Super Duty Diesel you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Ford for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,928.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel and all available trim types: Limited, Limited, Limited. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel?

2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, diesel fuel

2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, diesel fuel

2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty Diesel Limited 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.7L 8cyl Turbodiesel 10A), 10-speed shiftable automatic, diesel fuel

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement6.7 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase176.0 in.
Length266.2 in.
WidthN/A
Height81.1 in.
Curb WeightN/A

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

