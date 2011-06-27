Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,407
|$3,760
|$4,446
|Clean
|$2,153
|$3,364
|$3,988
|Average
|$1,647
|$2,572
|$3,071
|Rough
|$1,140
|$1,780
|$2,155
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,695
|$3,846
|$4,423
|Clean
|$2,411
|$3,441
|$3,967
|Average
|$1,844
|$2,631
|$3,055
|Rough
|$1,276
|$1,821
|$2,143
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,622
|$3,773
|$4,352
|Clean
|$2,346
|$3,376
|$3,904
|Average
|$1,794
|$2,581
|$3,006
|Rough
|$1,242
|$1,787
|$2,109
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,828
|$2,371
|$2,639
|Clean
|$1,636
|$2,122
|$2,367
|Average
|$1,251
|$1,622
|$1,823
|Rough
|$866
|$1,123
|$1,279
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,295
|$3,223
|$3,687
|Clean
|$2,054
|$2,884
|$3,307
|Average
|$1,570
|$2,205
|$2,547
|Rough
|$1,087
|$1,526
|$1,787
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,533
|$3,691
|$4,275
|Clean
|$2,266
|$3,303
|$3,834
|Average
|$1,733
|$2,525
|$2,953
|Rough
|$1,200
|$1,748
|$2,072
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,407
|$4,895
|$5,642
|Clean
|$3,049
|$4,379
|$5,060
|Average
|$2,331
|$3,348
|$3,897
|Rough
|$1,614
|$2,318
|$2,734
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,302
|$3,404
|$3,959
|Clean
|$2,059
|$3,046
|$3,551
|Average
|$1,575
|$2,329
|$2,735
|Rough
|$1,090
|$1,612
|$1,919
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,323
|$3,629
|$4,292
|Clean
|$2,079
|$3,247
|$3,850
|Average
|$1,589
|$2,483
|$2,965
|Rough
|$1,100
|$1,718
|$2,080
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,846
|$4,414
|$5,208
|Clean
|$2,546
|$3,949
|$4,671
|Average
|$1,947
|$3,019
|$3,598
|Rough
|$1,348
|$2,090
|$2,524
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,391
|$3,737
|$4,419
|Clean
|$2,140
|$3,343
|$3,963
|Average
|$1,636
|$2,556
|$3,052
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,769
|$2,141
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,207
|$3,255
|$3,783
|Clean
|$1,974
|$2,912
|$3,393
|Average
|$1,510
|$2,226
|$2,613
|Rough
|$1,045
|$1,541
|$1,834
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,618
|$5,651
|$6,682
|Clean
|$3,237
|$5,056
|$5,993
|Average
|$2,475
|$3,866
|$4,616
|Rough
|$1,713
|$2,676
|$3,238
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,484
|$3,881
|$4,589
|Clean
|$2,222
|$3,472
|$4,116
|Average
|$1,699
|$2,655
|$3,170
|Rough
|$1,176
|$1,838
|$2,224
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,078
|$3,203
|$3,772
|Clean
|$1,859
|$2,866
|$3,383
|Average
|$1,421
|$2,191
|$2,606
|Rough
|$984
|$1,517
|$1,828
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,299
|$3,591
|$4,247
|Clean
|$2,057
|$3,213
|$3,809
|Average
|$1,573
|$2,457
|$2,934
|Rough
|$1,089
|$1,700
|$2,058
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,148
|$4,563
|$5,275
|Clean
|$2,817
|$4,083
|$4,731
|Average
|$2,154
|$3,122
|$3,644
|Rough
|$1,491
|$2,161
|$2,556
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,241
|$3,500
|$4,139
|Clean
|$2,005
|$3,132
|$3,713
|Average
|$1,533
|$2,394
|$2,859
|Rough
|$1,061
|$1,657
|$2,006
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,349
|$2,770
|Clean
|$1,357
|$2,101
|$2,484
|Average
|$1,038
|$1,607
|$1,913
|Rough
|$719
|$1,112
|$1,342
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,274
|$3,324
|$3,852
|Clean
|$2,034
|$2,974
|$3,455
|Average
|$1,556
|$2,274
|$2,661
|Rough
|$1,077
|$1,574
|$1,867
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,942
|$3,035
|$3,588
|Clean
|$1,738
|$2,715
|$3,218
|Average
|$1,329
|$2,076
|$2,478
|Rough
|$920
|$1,437
|$1,739
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,170
|$3,389
|$4,008
|Clean
|$1,942
|$3,032
|$3,595
|Average
|$1,485
|$2,318
|$2,768
|Rough
|$1,028
|$1,605
|$1,942
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,448
|$3,803
|$4,489
|Clean
|$2,191
|$3,402
|$4,026
|Average
|$1,675
|$2,601
|$3,101
|Rough
|$1,160
|$1,800
|$2,175
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,808
|$4,039
|$4,658
|Clean
|$2,512
|$3,614
|$4,178
|Average
|$1,921
|$2,763
|$3,218
|Rough
|$1,330
|$1,913
|$2,257
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,564
|$4,009
|$4,741
|Clean
|$2,294
|$3,587
|$4,252
|Average
|$1,754
|$2,742
|$3,275
|Rough
|$1,214
|$1,898
|$2,298
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,418
|$3,787
|$4,483
|Clean
|$2,163
|$3,389
|$4,021
|Average
|$1,654
|$2,591
|$3,097
|Rough
|$1,145
|$1,793
|$2,172
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,507
|$3,917
|$4,631
|Clean
|$2,243
|$3,504
|$4,153
|Average
|$1,715
|$2,679
|$3,199
|Rough
|$1,187
|$1,854
|$2,244
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,167
|$3,386
|$4,004
|Clean
|$1,939
|$3,030
|$3,591
|Average
|$1,483
|$2,317
|$2,766
|Rough
|$1,027
|$1,603
|$1,940
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,336
|$3,579
|$4,208
|Clean
|$2,090
|$3,202
|$3,774
|Average
|$1,598
|$2,448
|$2,907
|Rough
|$1,106
|$1,694
|$2,039
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,157
|$3,371
|$3,986
|Clean
|$1,930
|$3,016
|$3,575
|Average
|$1,476
|$2,306
|$2,754
|Rough
|$1,022
|$1,596
|$1,932