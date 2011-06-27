  1. Home
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,407$3,760$4,446
Clean$2,153$3,364$3,988
Average$1,647$2,572$3,071
Rough$1,140$1,780$2,155
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,695$3,846$4,423
Clean$2,411$3,441$3,967
Average$1,844$2,631$3,055
Rough$1,276$1,821$2,143
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,622$3,773$4,352
Clean$2,346$3,376$3,904
Average$1,794$2,581$3,006
Rough$1,242$1,787$2,109
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,828$2,371$2,639
Clean$1,636$2,122$2,367
Average$1,251$1,622$1,823
Rough$866$1,123$1,279
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,295$3,223$3,687
Clean$2,054$2,884$3,307
Average$1,570$2,205$2,547
Rough$1,087$1,526$1,787
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,533$3,691$4,275
Clean$2,266$3,303$3,834
Average$1,733$2,525$2,953
Rough$1,200$1,748$2,072
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,407$4,895$5,642
Clean$3,049$4,379$5,060
Average$2,331$3,348$3,897
Rough$1,614$2,318$2,734
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,302$3,404$3,959
Clean$2,059$3,046$3,551
Average$1,575$2,329$2,735
Rough$1,090$1,612$1,919
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,323$3,629$4,292
Clean$2,079$3,247$3,850
Average$1,589$2,483$2,965
Rough$1,100$1,718$2,080
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,846$4,414$5,208
Clean$2,546$3,949$4,671
Average$1,947$3,019$3,598
Rough$1,348$2,090$2,524
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,391$3,737$4,419
Clean$2,140$3,343$3,963
Average$1,636$2,556$3,052
Rough$1,133$1,769$2,141
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,207$3,255$3,783
Clean$1,974$2,912$3,393
Average$1,510$2,226$2,613
Rough$1,045$1,541$1,834
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,618$5,651$6,682
Clean$3,237$5,056$5,993
Average$2,475$3,866$4,616
Rough$1,713$2,676$3,238
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,484$3,881$4,589
Clean$2,222$3,472$4,116
Average$1,699$2,655$3,170
Rough$1,176$1,838$2,224
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,078$3,203$3,772
Clean$1,859$2,866$3,383
Average$1,421$2,191$2,606
Rough$984$1,517$1,828
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,299$3,591$4,247
Clean$2,057$3,213$3,809
Average$1,573$2,457$2,934
Rough$1,089$1,700$2,058
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,148$4,563$5,275
Clean$2,817$4,083$4,731
Average$2,154$3,122$3,644
Rough$1,491$2,161$2,556
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,241$3,500$4,139
Clean$2,005$3,132$3,713
Average$1,533$2,394$2,859
Rough$1,061$1,657$2,006
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,517$2,349$2,770
Clean$1,357$2,101$2,484
Average$1,038$1,607$1,913
Rough$719$1,112$1,342
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,274$3,324$3,852
Clean$2,034$2,974$3,455
Average$1,556$2,274$2,661
Rough$1,077$1,574$1,867
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,942$3,035$3,588
Clean$1,738$2,715$3,218
Average$1,329$2,076$2,478
Rough$920$1,437$1,739
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,170$3,389$4,008
Clean$1,942$3,032$3,595
Average$1,485$2,318$2,768
Rough$1,028$1,605$1,942
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,448$3,803$4,489
Clean$2,191$3,402$4,026
Average$1,675$2,601$3,101
Rough$1,160$1,800$2,175
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,808$4,039$4,658
Clean$2,512$3,614$4,178
Average$1,921$2,763$3,218
Rough$1,330$1,913$2,257
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,564$4,009$4,741
Clean$2,294$3,587$4,252
Average$1,754$2,742$3,275
Rough$1,214$1,898$2,298
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,418$3,787$4,483
Clean$2,163$3,389$4,021
Average$1,654$2,591$3,097
Rough$1,145$1,793$2,172
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,507$3,917$4,631
Clean$2,243$3,504$4,153
Average$1,715$2,679$3,199
Rough$1,187$1,854$2,244
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,167$3,386$4,004
Clean$1,939$3,030$3,591
Average$1,483$2,317$2,766
Rough$1,027$1,603$1,940
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,336$3,579$4,208
Clean$2,090$3,202$3,774
Average$1,598$2,448$2,907
Rough$1,106$1,694$2,039
Estimated values
2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty XL 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.4L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,157$3,371$3,986
Clean$1,930$3,016$3,575
Average$1,476$2,306$2,754
Rough$1,022$1,596$1,932
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,357 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,101 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-350 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,357 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,101 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,357 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,101 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty ranges from $719 to $2,770, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.