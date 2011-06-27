Used 2000 Ford F-350 Super Duty Consumer Reviews
Built FORD TOUGH !!!!!!!
I have owned this truck now for over three years. I have 220000 miles on it. I replace tires and u-joints every 75000 miles. Other than that I have not had ANY problems. It does not use any oil and gets around 12.5 miles to the gallon. This truck is a V-10 with duals and I LOVE IT !!!! I should easily get 500000 miles out of it.
100K and going strong
I have towed at least 20,000 miles of the 100K on this truck, and it has never let me down. I have done routine maintenance and replaced ball joints and rotors which came at 80K. Friends with similar Chevys are envious of the trouble free truck this has been. I could not be happier with the truck, and my family loves to travel in it for long trips as well as across town. My first Ford ever, but it won't be my last.
Super Duty eats the competition
What can I say about this truck, it eats Dodges and GMC equivalents for breakfast. It pulls a 12k trailer up 42degree mountains like nothing is there at 55mph, the rear brakes lasted 130k miles and the room is great inside the cab. While pulling said trailer you can pass a semi at 80mph no problem and still accelerate
Great Truck
4 wheel drive bought new and now has some 66,000 miles. Used to haul various trailers and camper. Has duals for camper and when on it rides like a car - off it is trucky. Taken many long trips (Alaska, Canada, etc.)with camper and very comfortable to drive and ride. Diesel is powerful with 12 mpg when loaded. Five speed manual transmission has good gear ratio. Ordered with high speed rear end which makes it a great highway traveler. No problems except a clutch pressure plate spring broke - cost about $800 to replace everything. Bought as a chassis cab and made a custom box for camper use. With truck rated at 13,000 lbs., never gets overloaded. It is a "keeper"
ford you can do better
the f 350 simple cab is a very strong work truck comparetivly considering its got leafs front and back fuel consuption is high with the diesel considering other truck are better like the new gmc duramax and a lot quieter. the standard seat sucks big time when your are plowing snow your back feels like you just did 18 rounds with mike tyson the dash looks like a lego set.come on ford you can do a lot better
