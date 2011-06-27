Used 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo Consumer Reviews
some good - some not so good!
Ordered this van new March 08. It's my 4th Ford cargo van. Agree about brakes, steering and load capacity are great, but does have harsh ride and wanders more on interstate compared to 2004 model. I believe increased vehicle height contributes to more wind problems. Had the 5.4L V8 on my old one and very sorry I went to small V8. Less power, less gas mileage and many engine problems. Terrible vibration on hard acceleration that dealer cannot fix and blames on valve float??? Dealer and Ford area rep. say it is the same in other 2008 models they tested and not to worry about it. Also, hesitation after almost coming to a stop and hitting the gas. Loved the 2004 in comparison.
does the job fine
i am a painting contractor and drive my van every day. this is my third ford van and the improvements for '08 on are about time. brakes are great, steering is exellent. the van is quite heavy-duty, more so than the chevy. the suspension is more robust. don't buy '07 or earlier models, the brakes are undersized, wear out quick and the front end needs frequent alighnment. those problems are gone now. the van is great.
Worst van I ever drove.
Driving is constant work as the van wanders all over the road. Maybe it's the fact that the front suspension is offset to the left with one tire is sticking out from the left fender and the other inset. It makes it look like the van is crabbing as it drives down the road. Functionality - Wouldn't you think that after all these years that Ford would figure out that you would want to slide a 4' x 8' sheet of plywood or drywall without having to tilt it to get it through the doors? Major pain to load anything large. Power outlets on the dash are located right behind the shift lever making it a pain to plug anything in. But hey at least there's six cup holders for a 2 seat van.
One Tough Ford
great van recommend it to all who looking for a heavy duty van this is my second one brand new from dealer
steering wheel vibrate bad under braking
I bought it for $22000 with 0 miles. At 12000 I noticed little pulling on the steering wheel, at 17000 it rips steering wheel out of my hands. Dealer refused to looked at it unless I pay diagnostic fee(they will not know what and how much, right?) Water collects on the roof, and comes down inside the cab if window open, and on front window. A/C somewhat weak. Hard to shift/put in PARK. Doors dont close properly/misaligned.
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Cargo
Related Used 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500