Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Consumer Reviews

LOVE My Truck berlyn , 07/30/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought my 2000 Dodge SLT Laramie 4x2 used with 81,000 miles on it. I am the third owner and I LOVE my truck. It has enough power to pull the horse trailer and enough room for my family to take trips in it comfortably. Just note, you can not put 4 tall people in this truck comfortably. It works great for us because we have two family members over 57 and two under 57. It has been my daily driver for the last six years and other than the horrible gas mileage of the 5.9 liter V8, I really cant complain. No major mechanical issues and it wears tires very well. Its starting to get that old car disease, where its needing maintenance due to age. Ive replaced the belts, the tens

Good workhorse rob9512 , 04/13/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Mine is a 5.9L Auto/4x4, but that wasn't an option. Overall this truck has done its duty without any major issues. My dad bought it brand new and i bought it off him 3 years ago. Took good care of it but worked it hard too. They are good for what they are if taken care of. Even with the 5.9L it is underpowered vs newer trucks but we have towed all the way up to max capacity without issue. Gas mileage is atrocious but what do you expect? With 141k miles the only "major" issue is the evaporator went out a few years ago so the air doesnt work, and its an expensive repair. People don't seem to treat them right, but if you do find one that has been taken care of, you can't beat them for the price

Good First Truck Sean , 03/03/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got my 2000 dodge ram when i was 16. It was my first truck i had ever had. It is a short bed 1500 ram with a 5.9L. The truck now has upgrades,lke new flowmaster 40's on it. It make a kickass sound now. A few days ago i got in my first accident with it. I made a improper right turn and i did not see the car coming at me. It hit me at 45mph and bounced off my truck with little damage to me and for the car that hit me was a new BMW 335i and it got messed up. It is my fault but the truck did save my life because the car hit the drivers door. I would recommend these trucks for new drives for first cars because it saved my life. Even tho i'm 17 now i'm going to keep my truck.

gas mileage DAVE , 11/19/2009 3 of 4 people found this review helpful great truck. 5.2 engine--gas mileage 16 to 18 mpg. I rerouted air from fender to right front of vehicle to improve gas mileage and power. I installed a short section of pve pipe onto existing air cleaner pipe and routed next to radiator to catch air as you are traveling.