  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  4. Used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500
  5. Appraisal value

2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,678$2,998$3,674
Clean$1,501$2,682$3,295
Average$1,148$2,051$2,538
Rough$795$1,420$1,780
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,622$2,835$3,455
Clean$1,451$2,536$3,099
Average$1,110$1,939$2,387
Rough$768$1,342$1,674
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,767$3,081$3,752
Clean$1,581$2,756$3,365
Average$1,209$2,108$2,592
Rough$837$1,459$1,818
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,767$3,110$3,796
Clean$1,581$2,783$3,405
Average$1,209$2,128$2,622
Rough$837$1,473$1,840
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,811$3,118$3,785
Clean$1,620$2,790$3,395
Average$1,239$2,133$2,614
Rough$858$1,476$1,834
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,536$2,628$3,186
Clean$1,375$2,351$2,858
Average$1,051$1,798$2,201
Rough$728$1,244$1,544
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,168$1,942$2,338
Clean$1,045$1,738$2,097
Average$799$1,329$1,615
Rough$553$920$1,133
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,993$3,482$4,244
Clean$1,783$3,116$3,807
Average$1,363$2,382$2,932
Rough$944$1,649$2,057
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,674$2,957$3,613
Clean$1,498$2,646$3,241
Average$1,145$2,023$2,496
Rough$793$1,400$1,751
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,464$2,669$3,287
Clean$1,310$2,388$2,948
Average$1,001$1,826$2,271
Rough$693$1,264$1,593
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,566$2,767$3,382
Clean$1,401$2,476$3,033
Average$1,071$1,893$2,336
Rough$742$1,310$1,639
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,786$3,098$3,767
Clean$1,598$2,771$3,379
Average$1,222$2,119$2,602
Rough$846$1,467$1,826
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,172$2,085$2,552
Clean$1,048$1,865$2,289
Average$802$1,426$1,763
Rough$555$987$1,237
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,229$2,206$2,706
Clean$1,100$1,974$2,427
Average$841$1,509$1,869
Rough$582$1,045$1,312
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,851$3,092$3,725
Clean$1,656$2,767$3,341
Average$1,267$2,115$2,573
Rough$877$1,464$1,805
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,259$3,493$4,117
Clean$2,022$3,125$3,693
Average$1,546$2,389$2,844
Rough$1,070$1,654$1,995
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,800$3,068$3,715
Clean$1,611$2,745$3,332
Average$1,232$2,099$2,566
Rough$853$1,453$1,801
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,251$2,031$2,428
Clean$1,119$1,818$2,178
Average$856$1,390$1,678
Rough$592$962$1,177
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,828$3,189$3,886
Clean$1,636$2,853$3,485
Average$1,251$2,182$2,684
Rough$866$1,510$1,883
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,665$2,782$3,353
Clean$1,490$2,489$3,007
Average$1,139$1,903$2,316
Rough$789$1,317$1,625
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,151$2,048$2,508
Clean$1,030$1,832$2,250
Average$788$1,401$1,732
Rough$545$970$1,215
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,549$2,670$3,243
Clean$1,386$2,389$2,909
Average$1,060$1,827$2,240
Rough$734$1,264$1,572
Sell my 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with EdmundsShop for a used Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,030 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,832 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,030 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,832 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,030 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,832 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $545 to $2,508, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.