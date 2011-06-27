Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,678
|$2,998
|$3,674
|Clean
|$1,501
|$2,682
|$3,295
|Average
|$1,148
|$2,051
|$2,538
|Rough
|$795
|$1,420
|$1,780
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,622
|$2,835
|$3,455
|Clean
|$1,451
|$2,536
|$3,099
|Average
|$1,110
|$1,939
|$2,387
|Rough
|$768
|$1,342
|$1,674
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$3,081
|$3,752
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,756
|$3,365
|Average
|$1,209
|$2,108
|$2,592
|Rough
|$837
|$1,459
|$1,818
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,767
|$3,110
|$3,796
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,783
|$3,405
|Average
|$1,209
|$2,128
|$2,622
|Rough
|$837
|$1,473
|$1,840
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,811
|$3,118
|$3,785
|Clean
|$1,620
|$2,790
|$3,395
|Average
|$1,239
|$2,133
|$2,614
|Rough
|$858
|$1,476
|$1,834
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,536
|$2,628
|$3,186
|Clean
|$1,375
|$2,351
|$2,858
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,798
|$2,201
|Rough
|$728
|$1,244
|$1,544
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,168
|$1,942
|$2,338
|Clean
|$1,045
|$1,738
|$2,097
|Average
|$799
|$1,329
|$1,615
|Rough
|$553
|$920
|$1,133
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,993
|$3,482
|$4,244
|Clean
|$1,783
|$3,116
|$3,807
|Average
|$1,363
|$2,382
|$2,932
|Rough
|$944
|$1,649
|$2,057
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,674
|$2,957
|$3,613
|Clean
|$1,498
|$2,646
|$3,241
|Average
|$1,145
|$2,023
|$2,496
|Rough
|$793
|$1,400
|$1,751
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,464
|$2,669
|$3,287
|Clean
|$1,310
|$2,388
|$2,948
|Average
|$1,001
|$1,826
|$2,271
|Rough
|$693
|$1,264
|$1,593
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,566
|$2,767
|$3,382
|Clean
|$1,401
|$2,476
|$3,033
|Average
|$1,071
|$1,893
|$2,336
|Rough
|$742
|$1,310
|$1,639
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,786
|$3,098
|$3,767
|Clean
|$1,598
|$2,771
|$3,379
|Average
|$1,222
|$2,119
|$2,602
|Rough
|$846
|$1,467
|$1,826
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,172
|$2,085
|$2,552
|Clean
|$1,048
|$1,865
|$2,289
|Average
|$802
|$1,426
|$1,763
|Rough
|$555
|$987
|$1,237
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,229
|$2,206
|$2,706
|Clean
|$1,100
|$1,974
|$2,427
|Average
|$841
|$1,509
|$1,869
|Rough
|$582
|$1,045
|$1,312
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,851
|$3,092
|$3,725
|Clean
|$1,656
|$2,767
|$3,341
|Average
|$1,267
|$2,115
|$2,573
|Rough
|$877
|$1,464
|$1,805
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,259
|$3,493
|$4,117
|Clean
|$2,022
|$3,125
|$3,693
|Average
|$1,546
|$2,389
|$2,844
|Rough
|$1,070
|$1,654
|$1,995
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,800
|$3,068
|$3,715
|Clean
|$1,611
|$2,745
|$3,332
|Average
|$1,232
|$2,099
|$2,566
|Rough
|$853
|$1,453
|$1,801
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$2,031
|$2,428
|Clean
|$1,119
|$1,818
|$2,178
|Average
|$856
|$1,390
|$1,678
|Rough
|$592
|$962
|$1,177
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,828
|$3,189
|$3,886
|Clean
|$1,636
|$2,853
|$3,485
|Average
|$1,251
|$2,182
|$2,684
|Rough
|$866
|$1,510
|$1,883
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,665
|$2,782
|$3,353
|Clean
|$1,490
|$2,489
|$3,007
|Average
|$1,139
|$1,903
|$2,316
|Rough
|$789
|$1,317
|$1,625
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,151
|$2,048
|$2,508
|Clean
|$1,030
|$1,832
|$2,250
|Average
|$788
|$1,401
|$1,732
|Rough
|$545
|$970
|$1,215
Estimated values
2000 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$2,670
|$3,243
|Clean
|$1,386
|$2,389
|$2,909
|Average
|$1,060
|$1,827
|$2,240
|Rough
|$734
|$1,264
|$1,572