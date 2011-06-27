Vehicle overview

The Dodge Dakota was a pioneer, just like those intrepid folks who first struck out into the real Dakotas. It was the first midsize pickup, one that cut the sizable gap between compact and full-size trucks. There's a definite market for such a Goldilocks choice, so much so that most of the Dakota's former compact competitors have bulked up in response. Although those competitors have made the 2009 Dodge Dakota seem rather unrefined and industrial by comparison, it continues to distinguish itself with its optional V8 engine while maintaining its in-class towing crown.

For 2009, four Dakota trim levels are eliminated, but their equipment is mostly redistributed among the ST, Big Horn and Laramie trim levels. In Texas, the Big Horn trim is aptly known as Lone Star (sadly, it's not "Show Me" in Missouri or "Bee Hive" in Utah). This follows the big changes made last year that included a revised V8, new entertainment options and tweaked styling inside and out.

This year's introduction of a V8 engine option to the Chevy Colorado/GMC Canyon twins means the Dodge Dakota is no longer the only vehicle in the compact/midsize pickup class to offer a V8. However, the Dakota maintains its best-in-class maximum towing capacity of 7,100 pounds. Of course, that beefy powertrain comes along with pretty beefy fuel consumption as well -- you'll be hard-pressed to get 15 mpg in mixed driving.

Although the 2009 Dodge Dakota remains a capable workhorse pickup, competing midsize trucks are better choices for those who spend as much time commuting and road tripping as they do hauling and towing. Especially when comparing the more expensive, more heavily equipped models, the Honda Ridgeline, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma all offer more civilized on-road driving manners and exponentially nicer cabins. Their MSRPs are also significantly less. So unless you need the maximum amount of towing capacity and power one can get without stepping up to a full-size truck, this pioneering Dakota isn't the best choice.