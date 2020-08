Used 2002 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me

Zano Cars - Tucson / Arizona

Very clean! Runs smooth! Comes with a certified clean vehicle history report, and has already been inspected and reconditioned for your convenience! Give us a call at 520-777-3113 if you have any questions. Don't forget to ask about our pre-approval over the phone!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B7HG48N32S670655

Stock: A4435

Certified Pre-Owned: No