Used 2007 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me

Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania

AutoCheck Certified Accident Free! Two Owner Vehicle! 4 Wheel Drive! SLT Package! WARRANTY INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this fantastic Dodge Dakota SLT Crew Cab 4 Wheel Drive Truck! With it's 4.7L High Output V8 engine matched with a 5 speed automatic transmission this Dodge Dakota SLT 4 door Crew Cab 4x4 truck gets an EPA estimated 20+ MPG highway! Go anywhere in any type of weather with it's 4 wheel drive system! Well equipped with power windows power locks power mirrors keyless entry AM/FM/CD stereo alloy wheels and MORE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! Extended warranties available! Call us today at Choice Auto Sales for your personal showing and test drive of this fantastic Dodge Dakota SLT Crew Cab 4 wheel drive truck!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D7HW48P37S263615

Stock: 110046

Certified Pre-Owned: No