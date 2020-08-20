Used 2007 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me
185 listings
- 79,581 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,998$1,249 Below Market
- 89,766 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,590$1,328 Below Market
- 66,791 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,543
- 76,123 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,996
- 101,758 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,990
- 107,777 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
- 124,595 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$9,995
- 126,816 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,250
- 113,989 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,928
- 105,590 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
- 180,366 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,921
- 131,093 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,994
- 135,008 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,942
- 103,514 miles
$5,995
- 110,715 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,700
- 87,701 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999$1,753 Below Market
- 181,218 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$1,415 Below Market
- 187,283 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900$2,458 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Dakota
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Dakota
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.116 Reviews
Report abuse
Randall,08/06/2017
ST 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
What should shoppers know about Dodge Dakotas before buying one? Be prepared to have to work out the bugs to turn the truck from a dumper to a keeper. The Dakota is great on paper and during walk-around eyeballing. However, build and material quality is not up to Toyota level. Be sure to have a service warranty contract (and you have to shop and vet extensively to find a good one) before you commit to buying the truck. Be advised that Dakotas (and perhaps Rams also) in certain years had two factory defects the symptoms of which mimic each other: 1) PCM misprogramming of engine & automatic transmission operation and 2) bent driveshaft, causing one of the U -joints to bind. Repair folks (not dealer) said the driveshaft issue was not from damage by the previous owner but was a factory defect. The common symptom between the two defects is drivetrain shudder (feels & sounds like driving on a rumble strip) during a road speed range of about 30 to 50 or so mph. It was over $700 to solve these problems. Thank goodness I didn't need a new PCM, only reprogramming as per a TSB (there are several TSBs on these). The 3.7 liter V6 water pump won't make it to 80K miles; we also have a Toyota Highlander with over 90K miles with the original water pump doing fine. The quality of interior plastic is very poor and MoPar discontinues selling plastic interior parts @ about nine years (parts distribution unavailability earns poor dealership support). We once had a 16-year-old Toyota Camry and any part I needed, including interior, was available from the Toyota dealer & aftermarket. The Dakota console cracks at a couple of stress points. I addressed this successfully with Q Bond. At least the Dodge dealer fixed the recalled airbags with no problems. Now that the defects and repairs are finished I have a decent truck. Just don't pay a Toyota price for a Dodge; I was able to buy this clean 71K-mile '07 Dakota for way under book and it was for a reason. Now with the nagging issues behind me I can enjoy the truck's virtues, such as good handling (for a pickup), the right-size club cab, and the optional heated seat in cold weather.
