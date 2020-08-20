Used 2007 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me

185 listings
Dakota Reviews & Specs
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota SLT in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota SLT

    79,581 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,998

    $1,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota SLT in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota SLT

    89,766 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $8,590

    $1,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota SLT in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota SLT

    66,791 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,543

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota SLT in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota SLT

    76,123 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,996

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota ST in White
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota ST

    101,758 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota ST in White
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota ST

    107,777 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota ST in White
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota ST

    124,595 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota SLT in Silver
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota SLT

    126,816 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,250

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota ST in White
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota ST

    113,989 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,928

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie in Silver
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie

    105,590 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota SLT in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota SLT

    180,366 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,921

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota ST in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota ST

    131,093 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,994

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie

    135,008 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $7,942

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota ST in Black
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota ST

    103,514 miles

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Dakota SLT in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Dodge Dakota SLT

    110,715 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,700

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT in White
    used

    2006 Dodge Dakota SLT

    87,701 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $1,753 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT in White
    used

    2006 Dodge Dakota SLT

    181,218 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $1,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT in Red
    used

    2006 Dodge Dakota SLT

    187,283 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $3,900

    $2,458 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Dakota

Overall Consumer Rating
4.116 Reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (13%)
If you work the bugs out...
Randall,08/06/2017
ST 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
What should shoppers know about Dodge Dakotas before buying one? Be prepared to have to work out the bugs to turn the truck from a dumper to a keeper. The Dakota is great on paper and during walk-around eyeballing. However, build and material quality is not up to Toyota level. Be sure to have a service warranty contract (and you have to shop and vet extensively to find a good one) before you commit to buying the truck. Be advised that Dakotas (and perhaps Rams also) in certain years had two factory defects the symptoms of which mimic each other: 1) PCM misprogramming of engine & automatic transmission operation and 2) bent driveshaft, causing one of the U -joints to bind. Repair folks (not dealer) said the driveshaft issue was not from damage by the previous owner but was a factory defect. The common symptom between the two defects is drivetrain shudder (feels & sounds like driving on a rumble strip) during a road speed range of about 30 to 50 or so mph. It was over $700 to solve these problems. Thank goodness I didn't need a new PCM, only reprogramming as per a TSB (there are several TSBs on these). The 3.7 liter V6 water pump won't make it to 80K miles; we also have a Toyota Highlander with over 90K miles with the original water pump doing fine. The quality of interior plastic is very poor and MoPar discontinues selling plastic interior parts @ about nine years (parts distribution unavailability earns poor dealership support). We once had a 16-year-old Toyota Camry and any part I needed, including interior, was available from the Toyota dealer & aftermarket. The Dakota console cracks at a couple of stress points. I addressed this successfully with Q Bond. At least the Dodge dealer fixed the recalled airbags with no problems. Now that the defects and repairs are finished I have a decent truck. Just don't pay a Toyota price for a Dodge; I was able to buy this clean 71K-mile '07 Dakota for way under book and it was for a reason. Now with the nagging issues behind me I can enjoy the truck's virtues, such as good handling (for a pickup), the right-size club cab, and the optional heated seat in cold weather.
Report abuse
