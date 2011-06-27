  1. Home
1994 Dodge Dakota Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag is added, along with side-door guard beams. LE trim level now called SLT. A strengthened roof now meets passenger car crush standards. The 5.2-liter V8 loses horsepower but gains torque.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Dodge Dakota.

5(43%)
4(48%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
23 reviews
See all 23 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Old reliable
Dad,09/09/2009
This has been a reliable truck, with no major problems. Never had any engine or transmission work. It is a good balance between a car and a full-sized truck, especially if you don't need to pull a large trailer.
Surprised by high quality & performance
djd1212,06/15/2003
I bought this truck new in late 1993. It still just keeps going and going. Very few problems, quality higher than expected. Very good ride, more power than I need. Engine & transmission are still very smooth. I guess I'll have it another 10 years.
Old but strong
barobot,02/27/2012
im 15 and this truck was my first car i bought it for 1500 on 11/12 with 156000 miles and counting. it has a pretty good sized rust hole in the passenger door and is kind of loud. the gas guage doesnt work and the paint is peeling on the roof but is no prob, this truck pulls like a fullsize truck and i average about 12 mpg in the city. it is faster than anything weve owned and is more roomy than our ranger or our old s10. i wouldnt get rid of it untill i die. if you are looking for a used truck for around 2500, this is what you should get! but dont get any of the second generation ones, there junk.
Work Truck
SWC,12/23/2002
It really is a comfortable vehicle, rides well and mine has every option so it has neat toys. However the build quality is terrible (such as my headliner caving in, the paint falling off, the interior fading to 4 differant shades of grey plus my dashboard turning blue). It has been driven hard and it is almost 10 years old, so I do expect things to go wrong... it just seems to happen more often then it should. As for safety, it's built like a tank... I wouldn't even consider a 1997 or newer because they are like tinfoil with plastic bumpers. Overall, I will keep this truck until I can get a nice old Toyota Tundra Quad-Cab at a reasonable price...
See all 23 reviews of the 1994 Dodge Dakota
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Dodge Dakota

Used 1994 Dodge Dakota Overview

The Used 1994 Dodge Dakota is offered in the following submodels: Dakota Regular Cab, Dakota Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

