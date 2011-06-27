im 15 and this truck was my first car i bought it for 1500 on 11/12 with 156000 miles and counting. it has a pretty good sized rust hole in the passenger door and is kind of loud. the gas guage doesnt work and the paint is peeling on the roof but is no prob, this truck pulls like a fullsize truck and i average about 12 mpg in the city. it is faster than anything weve owned and is more roomy than our ranger or our old s10. i wouldnt get rid of it untill i die. if you are looking for a used truck for around 2500, this is what you should get! but dont get any of the second generation ones, there junk.

