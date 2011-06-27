Close

Indulge yourself in our 2004 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab 4X4 proudly displayed in Black. Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 delivering 210hp while paired with a smooth shifting Automatic transmission. This impressive Four Wheel Drive is sure to please as it achieves near 20mpg on the open road and can help you manage the day. Take a ride in our Dakota and discover what comfort really means. You can count on supportive seating, easy grip steering wheel, and easy to read controls to get you to your destination. Dodge takes the safety of you and your loved ones to heart. With this Dakota, you can depend on plenty of airbags to keep you and your loved ones safe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D7GG16K44S538810

Stock: 9057

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020