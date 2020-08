Close

Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights / Michigan

Grey 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT 4WD 5-Speed Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8 Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8, 4WD. **WHOLESALE PRICING TO THE PUBLIC** Recent Arrival!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D7HG48N84S646909

Stock: FL3219A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020