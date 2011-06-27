Used 2004 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $4,700Good Deal | $2,247 below market
2004 Dodge Dakota SLT133,413 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Grey 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT 4WD 5-Speed Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8 Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8, 4WD. **WHOLESALE PRICING TO THE PUBLIC** Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG48N84S646909
Stock: FL3219A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $5,990Fair Deal | $1,162 below market
2004 Dodge Dakota SLT138,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kals Kars Company - Wadena / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG48K84S737331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,900
2004 Dodge Dakota Base94,854 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Graven Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lebanon / Missouri
At Graven Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, we offer an expansive inventory selection of Quality Pre-Owned Dodge Trucks to choose from, like this 2004 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab/ Short Bed 2x4. Included Equipment and Options - Bright Silver Metallic Exterior, Gray Cloth Split Bench Seat. Powered by 3.7L V6 Engine and 5-Speed Manual Transmission. Please give us a call at 888-736-1432 or visit us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7GL16K74S634748
Stock: 634748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- New Listing$9,987
2004 Dodge Dakota Sport93,015 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Johnson Auto Plaza - Brighton / Colorado
**Accident-Free Carfax, 1-Owner Vehicle** **Dakota Sport Crew Cab 4WD** *4.7L Magnum V8* *Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat* *Sport Plus Group* *Deluxe Convenience GRoup* *Power Overhead Convenience Group* *Power Convenience Group* *Remote Keyless Entry* *Skid Plate Group* *16-in Cast Aluminum Wheels*Visit www.johnsonautoplaza.com for more information. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing.We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG38N54S580667
Stock: C097308A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $7,000Fair Deal
2004 Dodge Dakota SLT139,041 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royal Moore Toyota - Hillsboro / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG48N44S510079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,300
2004 Dodge Dakota Sport73,131 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AMS Cars - Indianapolis / Indiana
Priced to sell this 2004 Dodge Dakota Sport will not last long!!!!We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Contact us today to schedule a virtual walkaround. Local home delivery is now available!White 2004 Dodge Dakota Sport 3.7L V6 RWD 4-Speed AutomaticWe Deliver to your door *, All vehicles are inspected and reconditioned before being front lot ready*.Clean CARFAX.Please call us at 317-571-8500 to schedule a test drive. Se Hablo Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7GL32K74S634508
Stock: D4508SS
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- $7,500
2004 Dodge Dakota SLT144,422 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
The Car Exchange - Virginia Beach / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG48N24S636960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,390
2004 Dodge Dakota Base195,660 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A&A Auto Denver - Denver / Colorado
Indulge yourself in our 2004 Dodge Dakota Regular Cab 4X4 proudly displayed in Black. Powered by a 3.7 Liter V6 delivering 210hp while paired with a smooth shifting Automatic transmission. This impressive Four Wheel Drive is sure to please as it achieves near 20mpg on the open road and can help you manage the day. Take a ride in our Dakota and discover what comfort really means. You can count on supportive seating, easy grip steering wheel, and easy to read controls to get you to your destination. Dodge takes the safety of you and your loved ones to heart. With this Dakota, you can depend on plenty of airbags to keep you and your loved ones safe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7GG16K44S538810
Stock: 9057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- New Listing$8,989
2004 Dodge Dakota Sport115,293 milesDelivery available*
Sapaugh GMC Chevrolet Buick - Herculaneum / Missouri
** We are 15 minutes south of St. Louis. Everyone leaves happy! Recent Arrival! Bright White Clearcoat 2004 Dodge Dakota Sport 4WD 5-Speed Automatic Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8 Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8, 4WD, Bright White Clearcoat, Dark Slate Gray Cloth. Odometer is 19242 miles below market average! ** We are 15 minutes south of St. Louis. Everyone leaves happy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG32N84S739626
Stock: 207523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $7,490
2004 Dodge Dakota SLT164,664 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2004 Dodge Dakota SLT 4WD Good Tires, Recent Local Trade, No Accidents, Trailer Tow Package, Two Previous Owners, **Extremely Clean**, 4D Crew Cab, Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8. Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG48N04S693805
Stock: P1129A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $4,991
2004 Dodge Dakota Sport138,657 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Evans Toyota - Fort Wayne / Indiana
2004 Dodge Dakota Sport WHITE RWD 3.7L V6Safety Inspected by Evans Toyota.This vehicle is an Inspection Only vehicle with no reconditioning performed. Reconditioning is available at the buyers expense. This vehicle is sold AS IS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HL38K84S734953
Stock: T22598C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- $6,995
2004 Dodge Dakota Sport124,483 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
EPA 20 MPG Hwy/15 MPG City! Patriot Blue Pearl Coat exterior. Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, 4.7L (287) SOHC SMPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGI... TRAILER TOW GROUP, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, 4.7L (287) SOHC SMPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, TRAILER TOW GROUP class IV trailer hitch receiver, 7-lead wiring harness, 7/4 pin adaptor wiring pigtail. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Compact Truck. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Sport with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HL38N74S768330
Stock: 7524D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $9,988
2004 Dodge Dakota Sport181,463 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bickmore Auto Sales - Gresham / Oregon
WELCOME TO BICKMORE AUTO SALES2004 DODGE QUAD CAB 4X4. RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. CALL OR COME ON IN TODAY AND COME TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE BEFORE IT'S GONE!!!SEE WHY PEOPLE SAY IT IS EASY TO BUY AT BICKMORE AUTO SALES FINANCING AVAILABLE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT! 503-328-98102020 E. POWELL BLVDGRESHAM, OR, 97080WWW.BICKMOREAUTO.COM BICKMORE AUTO SALES DA9720CUDL AUTHORIZED DEALER (CREDIT UNION DIRECT LENDING)1ST TIME BUYER PROGRAM AVAILABLEOVER 30 1 OWNER'S IN STOCK!WE HAVE AN (A) RATING WITH BBB! (BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG38K64S568646
Stock: 9118
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,999
2004 Dodge Dakota SLT227,564 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana
Bright Silver Metallic Clear Coat exterior, SLT trim. Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, HD 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD, 4.7L (287) SOHC SMPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGI... READ MORE! THIS RAM DAKOTA IS FULLY EQUIPPED: 4.7L (287) SOHC SMPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, HD 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD) KEY FEATURES ON THIS RAM DAKOTA INCLUDE: 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. EXPERTS RAVE ABOUT THIS RAM DAKOTA: Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Compact Truck. WHO WE ARE: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG42N04S599352
Stock: 4S599352W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $6,491
2004 Dodge Dakota SLT139,142 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Midwest Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HL48N64S685168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,897Fair Deal
2004 Dodge Dakota SLT124,370 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Chevrolet - Sturgis / South Dakota
THIS VEHICLE CAN BE VIEWED AT LIBERTY CHRYSLER JEEP FIAT, 1101 E OMAHA STREET, RAPID CITY, SD. PLEASE GIVE US A CALL @ 605-343-1000 AND TALK TO ONE OF OUR CERTIFIED SALES CONSULTANTS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG48N34S640886
Stock: 20EL103B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- $7,993
2004 Dodge Dakota Sport77,847 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Knoepfler Chevrolet - Sioux City / Iowa
Gray 2004 Dodge Dakota Sport 4WD 5-Speed Automatic Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8 Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG32N84S749170
Stock: R2584F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$7,997
2004 Dodge Dakota SLT166,012 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
Recent Arrival! Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8, 4WD. Locally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG48N14S538776
Stock: 105220F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020