Mt. Home Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Mountain Home / Idaho

UNDER RAIL BEDLINER, P265/65R17 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD), DARK SLATE GRAY/MEDIUM SLATE GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, BRIGHT WHITE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.92 AXLE RATIO, 3.7L V6 GAS ENGINE (STD), 22D BIGHORN/LONESTAR CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.7L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, accent color grille, black headlamp bezel w/chrome trim, 17' X 8' ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc 17' x 7.5' steel spare wheel (STD), Variable intermittent windshield wipers. This Dodge Dakota has a strong Gas V6 3.7L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Dakota Bighorn/Lonestar Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp, Tip start, Tinted windshield glass, Tinted glass windows, Tilt steering column, Stain odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, Speed control, Scissor type jack, Rear dome lamp, Rear child safety door locks, Pwr windows w/driver side one-touch, Pwr rack pinion steering, Pwr mirrors, Pwr locks, Pwr front disc/rear drum w/rear anti-lock brake system, Pwr accessory delay, Premium vinyl door trim panels w/map pocket, Premium cloth front bucket seats, Passenger side sun visor w/mirror, Passenger assist handle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D7CW3GK3AS202783

Stock: HP20310A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-27-2020