  • $12,900

    2010 Dodge Dakota ST

    45,760 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania

    VERY CLEAN TRUCK - DRIVES LIKE NEW - GOOD TIRES - NEW FRONT PADS & ROTORS - NEW RACK & PINION - ONE OWNER CARFAX - VERY LOW MILEAGE - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or text us 267-766-9463 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota ST with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7CW2BK3AS120375
    Stock: 120375
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,998

    2010 Dodge Dakota undefined

    100,161 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mt. Home Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Mountain Home / Idaho

    UNDER RAIL BEDLINER, P265/65R17 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD), DARK SLATE GRAY/MEDIUM SLATE GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, BRIGHT WHITE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.92 AXLE RATIO, 3.7L V6 GAS ENGINE (STD), 22D BIGHORN/LONESTAR CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.7L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, accent color grille, black headlamp bezel w/chrome trim, 17' X 8' ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc 17' x 7.5' steel spare wheel (STD), Variable intermittent windshield wipers. This Dodge Dakota has a strong Gas V6 3.7L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Dakota Bighorn/Lonestar Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp, Tip start, Tinted windshield glass, Tinted glass windows, Tilt steering column, Stain odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, Speed control, Scissor type jack, Rear dome lamp, Rear child safety door locks, Pwr windows w/driver side one-touch, Pwr rack pinion steering, Pwr mirrors, Pwr locks, Pwr front disc/rear drum w/rear anti-lock brake system, Pwr accessory delay, Premium vinyl door trim panels w/map pocket, Premium cloth front bucket seats, Passenger side sun visor w/mirror, Passenger assist handle. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mountain Home Auto Ranch, 2800 American Legion Blvd, Mountain Home, ID 83647. Happy to offer Savings on All New and Used Models - See us today for your next vehicle. Bring us your deal and we will beat it! We will pay the most for your trade -- And help you with easy financing and easy terms -- visit us today. Why should you choose an Auto Ranch Dealership ? Simple: We Do Business A Better Way! We provide a totally hassle-free purchase experience that's completely transparent, with no games or gimmicks. Our pre-discounted guaranteed Best Prices are posted on every vehicle and on the Internet, so everyone gets a great deal! Smart shoppers find our prices are better than any other retailer around. In fact, each month, people come from all around the Western United States to make their car or truck purchase at the Auto Ranch. That's how we've grown to be among the largest local dealer groups in the area. We Do Business A Better Way at The Auto Ranch ! Come visit us at any of our dealerships in Mountain Home or Meridian in Idaho, or our newest dealerships a Ford store - a CDJR store in Ontario as well, a CDJR store in Baker City Oregon . We are proud to announce a brand new location in Fruitland, Idaho . Or see all of our stores at www.goautoranch.com

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7CW3GK3AS202783
    Stock: HP20310A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2020

  • $8,975

    2010 Dodge Dakota ST

    120,551 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Denver Auto Company - Parker / Colorado

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Government Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota ST with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7CW2BK3AS194623
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,995

    2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn

    92,991 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina

    'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7CE3GK3AS230392
    Stock: 230392
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $13,999

    2010 Dodge Dakota undefined

    133,538 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7RW3GK4AS225953
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,500

    2010 Dodge Dakota ST

    Not provided
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    John Jones Chevrolet Buick of Corydon - Corydon / Indiana

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota ST with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7CE2GK2AS151953
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,588

    2010 Dodge Dakota undefined

    Not provided
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    SouthWest Pre-Owned Vehicles - Weatherford / Texas

    Scores 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Dodge Dakota boasts a Gas V6 3.7L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UNDER RAIL BEDLINER, P265/65R17 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD), DAYTIME RUNNING HEADLAMPS.* This Dodge Dakota Features the Following Options *22D BIGHORN/LONESTAR CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.7L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, accent color grille, black headlamp bezel w/chrome trim , DARK SLATE GRAY/MEDIUM SLATE GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, BRIGHT WHITE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.92 AXLE RATIO, 3.7L V6 GAS ENGINE (STD), 17" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc 17" x 7.5" steel spare wheel (STD), Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector, Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Southwest Discount Lot located at 3001 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford, TX 76087 can get you a tried-and-true Dakota today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7CE3BK8AS151193
    Stock: D7136
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-27-2018

  • $5,450

    2009 Dodge Dakota ST

    144,212 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut

    Good running. 4 Wheel drive, clean carfax with 100% accurate mileage and clean title in hand. Nice newer matching tires, good brakes, solid frame, clean inside and out. Cold AC, strong heat, 4 full doors, Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota ST with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HW22KX9S721042
    Stock: 721042
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,899

    2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie

    154,193 miles
    Delivery available*

    Brotherton Buick GMC - Renton / Washington

    **LOCAL TRADE IN ONE OWNER**, **LOCAL TRADE IN**, **ACCIDENT FREE**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **ONE OWNER VEHICLE**, Alloy Wheels.Come see for yourself or call Brotherton Cadillac GMC Buick in Renton to schedule a test drive today! You can also view our entire new and pre-owned inventory at www.BUYBROTHERTON.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HW58P49S806446
    Stock: C0135A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $11,990

    2009 Dodge Dakota undefined

    94,947 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas

    Dallas Autos Direct has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2009 Dodge Dakota. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2009 4WD Dodge Dakota Bighorn/Lonestar is king of the off-road. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2009 Dodge Dakota: The 2009 Dodge Dakota is one of just a few mid-size pickups, more practically sized for city driving yet almost as capable as its full size counterpart. While the Dakota is no longer the only mid-size truck offering a V8 engine, it still wears the crown for best-in-class towing capacity. Along with its beefy powertrain the 2009 Dodge Dakota offers loads of comfortable interior space and storage. Strengths of this model include best-in-class hauling and towing capability, powerful available V8., abundant interior storage, and Compact size Finance available with applicable fees.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D3HW38P79S789633
    Stock: 9S789633
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-11-2020

  • Price Drop
    $11,684

    2009 Dodge Dakota undefined

    58,160 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa

    LOW MILE FOUR WHEEL DRIVE ON A BUDGET.THIS FORMER GSA ( GOVENRMENT TRUCK ) HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, POWER SEAT, COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND CRUISE CONTROL.4.7 LITER V-8 FOR ALL THE POWER YOU NEED. BETTER PRODUCTS, BETTER PEOPLE, BETTER PRICES, IT MUST BE FROM THE DEERY BROTHERS OF WEST BURLINGTON.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D3HW32P69S762397
    Stock: 948080
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-17-2020

  • Price Drop
    $12,087

    2009 Dodge Dakota undefined

    58,636 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa

    TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, 4.7 LITER V-8 AND POWER SEAT. BIGHORN PACKAGETHIS LOW MILE FOUR WHEEL DRIVE HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS.FORMER GOVERNMENT TRUCK.BUDGET FRIEDNLY AND READY TO WORK FOR YOU. ENJOY THE RIDE WITH THE DEERY BROTHERS OF WEST BURLINGTON!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D3HW32P69S817124
    Stock: 948110
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-17-2020

  • Price Drop
    $11,982

    2009 Dodge Dakota undefined

    68,002 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa

    WELL EQUIPPED FOUR WHEEL DRIVE BIGHORN EDITION. POWER SEAT, TOW PACKAGE AND COLD AIR CONDITIONING. FORMER GOVERNMENT (GSA) TRUCK. 4.7 LITER V-8 WITH 3.92 GEARS AND POSI-TRAC DIFFERENTIAL. BUDGET FRIENDLY AND READY FOR YOUR DRIVEWAY. TAKE IT HOME TODAY. ONLY AT THE DEERY BROTHERS OF WEST BURLINGTON.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D3HW32P99S762393
    Stock: 948140
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-17-2020

  • Price Drop
    $11,478

    2009 Dodge Dakota undefined

    74,980 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa

    GOOD MILES, GOOD EQUIPMENT GOOD CONDITION.THIS FORMER GOVERNMENT (GSA) TRUCK HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS.4.7 LITER V-8 AND FOUR WHEEL DRIVE.TOW PACKAGE AND POWER SEAT.TAKE IT HOME TODAY! ONLY AT THE DEERY BROTHERS OF WEST BURLINGTON.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D3HW32P49S762379
    Stock: 948150
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-17-2020

  • Price Drop
    $10,839

    2009 Dodge Dakota undefined

    77,768 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa

    BUDGET FRIENDLY LOW MILE FOUR WHEEL DRIVE SXT.4.7 LITER V-8, TOW PACKAGE AND POWER SEAT.Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle.FORMER 'GSA' TRUCK.ENJOY THE RIDE WITH THE DEERY BROTHERS OF WEST BURLINGTON!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D3HW32P89S762370
    Stock: 948070
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-17-2020

  • $9,995

    2009 Dodge Dakota undefined

    108,774 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Tom Kelley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Decatur / Indiana

    This Dakota is a Bighorn package 4x4 equipped with the 4.7L V8, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, tilt wheel, cruise control, keyless entry, and more! Give us a call today to set up your test drive!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D3HW32P49S785273
    Stock: 2428Z
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-08-2020

  • $10,998Good Deal | $1,042 below market

    2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie

    108,688 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sunset Motors - Steubenville / Ohio

    Great Car Please Call for additional information

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HW58N98S554769
    Stock: R2001A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-01-2020

  • $12,000Fair Deal | $312 below market

    2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie

    89,201 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Glenn's Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lexington / Kentucky

    FOR YOUR SAFETY WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE THROUGH TEXT EMAIL CHAT OR PHONE WE WILL DELIVER YOUR VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR. AWD / 4x4 / FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, Bluetooth, 16 x 8.0 Cast Aluminum Wheels. Clean CARFAX. 4WD 4.7L V8 Odometer is 40080 miles below market average! Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles at Glenn Freedom . CDJR Financing Options, Lexington, Louisville, Nicholasville, Cincinnati, Richmond, Winchester, Florence, Paris, Versailles, Nashville, Georgetown, Danville, London, Bowling Green, Lawrenceburg, Harrodsburg, Frankfort, Ashland, Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Mt. Vernon, Mt Sterling, Hazard, Fayette County, Jefferson County, Woodford County, Anderson County, Scott County, Jessamine County, Bourbon County, Madison County, Clark County, Laurel County, Franklin County, Pike County, Kentucky. Used. Pre-owned. New. Call 859-268-3000.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1D7HW58N98S633262
    Stock: PU5770
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 185 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Dakota
Dakota Reviews & Specs