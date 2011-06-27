Used 2010 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me
- $12,900
2010 Dodge Dakota ST45,760 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN TRUCK - DRIVES LIKE NEW - GOOD TIRES - NEW FRONT PADS & ROTORS - NEW RACK & PINION - ONE OWNER CARFAX - VERY LOW MILEAGE - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota ST with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7CW2BK3AS120375
Stock: 120375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,998
2010 Dodge Dakota undefined100,161 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mt. Home Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Mountain Home / Idaho
UNDER RAIL BEDLINER, P265/65R17 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD), DARK SLATE GRAY/MEDIUM SLATE GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, BRIGHT WHITE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.92 AXLE RATIO, 3.7L V6 GAS ENGINE (STD), 22D BIGHORN/LONESTAR CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.7L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, accent color grille, black headlamp bezel w/chrome trim, 17' X 8' ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc 17' x 7.5' steel spare wheel (STD), Variable intermittent windshield wipers. This Dodge Dakota has a strong Gas V6 3.7L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Dakota Bighorn/Lonestar Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp, Tip start, Tinted windshield glass, Tinted glass windows, Tilt steering column, Stain odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, Speed control, Scissor type jack, Rear dome lamp, Rear child safety door locks, Pwr windows w/driver side one-touch, Pwr rack pinion steering, Pwr mirrors, Pwr locks, Pwr front disc/rear drum w/rear anti-lock brake system, Pwr accessory delay, Premium vinyl door trim panels w/map pocket, Premium cloth front bucket seats, Passenger side sun visor w/mirror, Passenger assist handle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7CW3GK3AS202783
Stock: HP20310A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $8,975
2010 Dodge Dakota ST120,551 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Denver Auto Company - Parker / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota ST with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7CW2BK3AS194623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,995
2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn92,991 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota BigHorn with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7CE3GK3AS230392
Stock: 230392
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,999
2010 Dodge Dakota undefined133,538 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW3GK4AS225953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,500
2010 Dodge Dakota STNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John Jones Chevrolet Buick of Corydon - Corydon / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota ST with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7CE2GK2AS151953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,588
2010 Dodge Dakota undefinedNot provided2 AccidentsDelivery available*
SouthWest Pre-Owned Vehicles - Weatherford / Texas
Scores 20 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Dodge Dakota boasts a Gas V6 3.7L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UNDER RAIL BEDLINER, P265/65R17 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD), DAYTIME RUNNING HEADLAMPS.* This Dodge Dakota Features the Following Options *22D BIGHORN/LONESTAR CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.7L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, accent color grille, black headlamp bezel w/chrome trim , DARK SLATE GRAY/MEDIUM SLATE GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain & odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, BRIGHT WHITE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.92 AXLE RATIO, 3.7L V6 GAS ENGINE (STD), 17" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc 17" x 7.5" steel spare wheel (STD), Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector, Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7CE3BK8AS151193
Stock: D7136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2018
- $5,450
2009 Dodge Dakota ST144,212 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Good running. 4 Wheel drive, clean carfax with 100% accurate mileage and clean title in hand. Nice newer matching tires, good brakes, solid frame, clean inside and out. Cold AC, strong heat, 4 full doors
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota ST with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW22KX9S721042
Stock: 721042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,899
2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie154,193 milesDelivery available*
Brotherton Buick GMC - Renton / Washington
**LOCAL TRADE IN ONE OWNER**, **LOCAL TRADE IN**, **ACCIDENT FREE**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **ONE OWNER VEHICLE**, Alloy Wheels.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW58P49S806446
Stock: C0135A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $11,990
2009 Dodge Dakota undefined94,947 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2009 Dodge Dakota. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2009 4WD Dodge Dakota Bighorn/Lonestar is king of the off-road. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2009 Dodge Dakota: The 2009 Dodge Dakota is one of just a few mid-size pickups, more practically sized for city driving yet almost as capable as its full size counterpart. While the Dakota is no longer the only mid-size truck offering a V8 engine, it still wears the crown for best-in-class towing capacity. Along with its beefy powertrain the 2009 Dodge Dakota offers loads of comfortable interior space and storage. Strengths of this model include best-in-class hauling and towing capability, powerful available V8., abundant interior storage, and Compact size
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW38P79S789633
Stock: 9S789633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2020
- Price Drop$11,684
2009 Dodge Dakota undefined58,160 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
LOW MILE FOUR WHEEL DRIVE ON A BUDGET.THIS FORMER GSA ( GOVENRMENT TRUCK ) HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, POWER SEAT, COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND CRUISE CONTROL.4.7 LITER V-8 FOR ALL THE POWER YOU NEED.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW32P69S762397
Stock: 948080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- Price Drop$12,087
2009 Dodge Dakota undefined58,636 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, 4.7 LITER V-8 AND POWER SEAT. BIGHORN PACKAGETHIS LOW MILE FOUR WHEEL DRIVE HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS.FORMER GOVERNMENT TRUCK.BUDGET FRIEDNLY AND READY TO WORK FOR YOU.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW32P69S817124
Stock: 948110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- Price Drop$11,982
2009 Dodge Dakota undefined68,002 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
WELL EQUIPPED FOUR WHEEL DRIVE BIGHORN EDITION. POWER SEAT, TOW PACKAGE AND COLD AIR CONDITIONING. FORMER GOVERNMENT (GSA) TRUCK. 4.7 LITER V-8 WITH 3.92 GEARS AND POSI-TRAC DIFFERENTIAL. BUDGET FRIENDLY AND READY FOR YOUR DRIVEWAY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW32P99S762393
Stock: 948140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- Price Drop$11,478
2009 Dodge Dakota undefined74,980 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
GOOD MILES, GOOD EQUIPMENT GOOD CONDITION.THIS FORMER GOVERNMENT (GSA) TRUCK HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS.4.7 LITER V-8 AND FOUR WHEEL DRIVE.TOW PACKAGE AND POWER SEAT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW32P49S762379
Stock: 948150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- Price Drop$10,839
2009 Dodge Dakota undefined77,768 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
BUDGET FRIENDLY LOW MILE FOUR WHEEL DRIVE SXT.4.7 LITER V-8, TOW PACKAGE AND POWER SEAT.Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle.FORMER 'GSA' TRUCK.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW32P89S762370
Stock: 948070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- $9,995
2009 Dodge Dakota undefined108,774 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Tom Kelley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Decatur / Indiana
This Dakota is a Bighorn package 4x4 equipped with the 4.7L V8, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, tilt wheel, cruise control, keyless entry, and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW32P49S785273
Stock: 2428Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- $10,998Good Deal | $1,042 below market
2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie108,688 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunset Motors - Steubenville / Ohio
Great Car
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW58N98S554769
Stock: R2001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- $12,000Fair Deal | $312 below market
2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie89,201 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Glenn's Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lexington / Kentucky
FOR YOUR SAFETY WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE THROUGH TEXT EMAIL CHAT OR PHONE WE WILL DELIVER YOUR VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR. AWD / 4x4 / FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, Bluetooth, 16 x 8.0 Cast Aluminum Wheels. Clean CARFAX. 4WD 4.7L V8 Odometer is 40080 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW58N98S633262
Stock: PU5770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020