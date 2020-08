Used 2006 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me

12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky

This four wheel drive 2006 Dodge Dakota 4WD SLT X-Cab Auto features a Bright White Exterior with a Med Slate Gray Cloth Interior and has only 87,701 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Dodge Dakota Includes Keyless Entry, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Power Outlet, Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 20.0 Highway MPG and 16.0 City MPG! This Dodge Dakota comes Factory equipped with an impressive 6cyl, 3.7l, 210.0hp engine, an 4-speed automatic 42rle transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include All Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Locks, Gasoline Engine, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering INTERIOR OPTIONS: Cloth Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bench Seat (Split), Reading Light(s), Bench Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Privacy Glass SAFETY OPTIONS: Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag, Airbag On/Off Switch Don't forget it also has Keyless Entry , an Auxiliary Power Outlet , and Single-Disc CD Changer .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D7HW42K26S557650

Stock: 557650

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 10-04-2019