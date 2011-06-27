  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(119)
2004 Dodge Dakota Review

Pros & Cons

  • Most powerful engine in its class, quick-shifting transmission, spot-on suspension both on- and off-road, easily accessible and accommodating cabin.
  • Below-average fuel mileage, low-tech interior design, can get pricey if too many options are chosen.
Dodge Dakota for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Whether carrying five adults, cruising the interstate, transporting cargo or tackling off-road terrain, the 2004 Dodge Dakota is at ease no matter where it is or what it's asked to do.

Vehicle overview

Introduced in 1987, the Dodge Dakota filled the sizable gap between compact and full-size pickups. Although referred to as a compact, the Dakota is slightly bigger than most of its rivals. But it wasn't until 1997, when the Dakota was redesigned and adopted the handsome look of its bigger brother, the Dodge Ram, that people took notice. The following years saw the introduction of the potent R/T muscle truck (packing a 250-horsepower V8 along with a monochrome paint scheme and big wheels) and the Quad Cab, a true crew cab pickup with full-size doors and plenty of room for rear passengers.

The 2004 Dodge Dakota features a new V6 engine rated for 210 horsepower, while dropping the tire-spinning R/T. In addition, the company has added a Stampede package to the options list that offers a monochromatic paint and additional body cladding. As before, three cab configurations and a multitude of trim levels are available including everything from a basic, standard cab workhorse to a leather-lined 4WD Quad Cab that can serve as a family vehicle. If you're looking for a weak spot in the lineup, just check out the EPA mileage ratings, as the Dakota tends to be a gas guzzler compared to its smaller rivals.

The Dakota does, however, offer more room, more power and more capability than its competition, namely the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon twins. Everything from its towing capacity to its available V8 power and roomy interior are a cut above the smaller rigs. Although a redesigned model is expected to debut for the 2005 model year, the 2004 Dodge Dakota is still a very appealing truck with few shortcomings.

2004 Dodge Dakota models

The 2004 Dodge Dakota is available in three body styles -- regular cab, extended ("Club") cab and crew ("Quad") cab -- and six trim levels: base; value-oriented SXT; flashy Sport and Sport Plus; and luxury SLT and SLT Plus. Base models are bare-boned work trucks with basic features like air conditioning, cloth seats and an AM/FM stereo, while SXTs are upgraded with interior carpet, bucket seats and a CD player. Sport and Sport Plus models offer color-keyed cloth interiors, an upgraded gauge cluster and additional options like keyless entry, power windows and a CD changer. The SLT and SLT Plus are the top-of-the-line models that offer everything from leather seats to larger wheel and tires. A new Stampede package, offered on Sport models, adds monochromatic paint, revised front and rear fascias, extended sills, a thicker rear stabilizer bar and 16-inch aluminum wheels.

2004 Highlights

For the 2004 Dodge Dakota, a new 210-horsepower, 3.7-liter Magnum V6 replaces the previous 3.9-liter engine, while the R/T model (along with its ancient 5.9-liter V8) is dropped and a Stampede Appearance package debuts.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all Dakotas is a new 3.7-liter V6 engine that's considerably more powerful than the 3.9-liter mill it replaces. This new V6 puts out 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. If even more power is needed, there is an optional (on Sport and SLT models) 4.7-liter V8 rated at 235 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The standard transmission on both engines is a five-speed manual while the V6 offers an optional four-speed automatic and the V8 a five-speed automatic. Although the V6 provides more than enough power for most applications, V8-equipped models are especially fast and can tow up to 6,600 pounds.

Safety

Rear wheel antilock brakes are standard on all models. Four-wheel ABS is optional, but side airbags are not available. In NHTSA crash testing, the 2004 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab earned four out of five stars for both driver and front passenger protection in a frontal collision. Side-impact tests resulted in a five-star rating for both front and rear passengers. The IIHS tested a standard cab model and gave the Dakota a "Poor" rating (its lowest) after conducting its frontal offset crash test.

Driving

Willing power plants, automatic transmissions that are rarely caught off guard and well-sorted suspensions make these trucks easy to live with, no matter what they're asked to do. On-road, the supple suspension swallows up bumps, yet doesn't have the truck wallowing through the turns. And off-road, the Dakota easily handles everything, even severely rutted and rock-strewn trails. All things considered, the Dakota offers the best combination of ride comfort and capability in the compact truck class.

Interior

The Dakota's interior shows its age, but in terms of functionality, it works well. The quality of the materials is average, but their construction is solid. The gauges are large and clear and simple three-dial climate controls make temperature adjustments quick and easy. Quad cab models have enough room to seat four comfortably and there's plenty of storage room in the large center console.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Dakota.

5(69%)
4(22%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.6
119 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 119 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Dakota
Mike B,09/14/2010
Bought trk new, no major problems, fun to drive, water pump replaced but thats it, replaced the rotors and pads at 70,000 miles, installed vented and cross drilled rotors and pads , big diff in stopping,
Love my Dakota!
sixatbat,06/13/2012
I love this truck. I have the 4.7 V-8 with 110k on it and it keeps up with the big trucks with no problem. It handles better than all other trucks I have driven. It's very roomy and I was surprised with the amount of room it has in the back seat with the quad cab! 4x4 is great, I've already pulled out a jeep and an s-10 out of the mud. My only complaint is the fuel milage. I get about 14.5 mpg combined city and highway. It's better than most full size trucks though. If you want a truck that has the compactness of a mid size truck, but the power and capability of a full size truck, get the Dodge Dakota.
Love it
David,10/15/2009
Our Dakota is a great medium sized truck. The towing capacity is more then adequate for our little trailer. I know much has been said about the fuel economy of the 3.7 litre but I have to say that we get 20-21 around town ans 24-25 on the highway. We keep it at 65MPH. Do wonder about the OD on the transmission; under 50 and on hills at that speed I feel it performs better with the OD off.Comfortable and solid drive!
My Smooth Dakota
Nigel Key,08/07/2016
2dr Regular Cab SXT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M)
I've had my 2004 Dodge Dakota for 13 years haven't gave me any trouble handle against other trucks. good with towing capacity is wonderful when I move. this truck has Powerful speed for a magnum 3.7 v6 I'm not going to sale or get rid of mine it Don't burn that much gas I've Recently got it painted Back to The same Color.
See all 119 reviews of the 2004 Dodge Dakota
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2004 Dodge Dakota features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2004 Dodge Dakota Overview

The Used 2004 Dodge Dakota is offered in the following submodels: Dakota Club Cab, Dakota Regular Cab, Dakota Quad Cab. Available styles include 4dr Quad Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab SLT Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SLT Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab Sport Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab SLT Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab Sport Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab Sport Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab Sport Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Sport Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Sport Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Sport Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab SXT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab Sport Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab SXT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SLT Plus 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab Sport Plus Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SXT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab Sport 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SXT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab SXT 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M), and 4dr Quad Cab SXT Rwd SB (3.7L 6cyl 5M).

