Used 2009 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado

18" X 8" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels Trailer Tow Group Leather Seats Heated Front Seats 750-Amp Maintenance Free Battery Chrome Wheels 26J Laramie Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.92 Axle Ratio 4.7L V8 Gas Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Leather Bucket Seats P265/60R18 On/Off Road Bsw Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie with 88,805mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Take home this Dodge Dakota Laramie, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. This low mileage Dodge Dakota has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Dodge Dakota Laramie. More information about the 2008 Dodge Dakota: The 2008 Dodge Dakota is one of just a few mid-size pickups, more practically sized for city driving yet almost as capable as the full-size trucks. It offers the only available V8 in its pickup class, and has a best-in-class towing capacity of 7,050 pounds. It is also the only mid-size pickup to offer full-time four-wheel drive, and has the longest and largest standard cargo bed among its competitors, at 6'-6 for the extended cab. This model sets itself apart with powerful available V8., Manageable size, and hauling and towing capability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D7HW58NX8S633061

Stock: 8S633061

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020