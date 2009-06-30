Used 2009 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 144,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,450
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Good running. 4 Wheel drive, clean carfax with 100% accurate mileage and clean title in hand. Nice newer matching tires, good brakes, solid frame, clean inside and out. Cold AC, strong heat, 4 full doors, Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,400 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota ST with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW22KX9S721042
Stock: 721042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,193 miles
$11,899
Brotherton Buick GMC - Renton / Washington
**LOCAL TRADE IN ONE OWNER**, **LOCAL TRADE IN**, **ACCIDENT FREE**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **ONE OWNER VEHICLE**, Alloy Wheels.Come see for yourself or call Brotherton Cadillac GMC Buick in Renton to schedule a test drive today! You can also view our entire new and pre-owned inventory at www.BUYBROTHERTON.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW58P49S806446
Stock: C0135A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 94,947 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,990
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Dallas Autos Direct has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2009 Dodge Dakota. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2009 4WD Dodge Dakota Bighorn/Lonestar is king of the off-road. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2009 Dodge Dakota: The 2009 Dodge Dakota is one of just a few mid-size pickups, more practically sized for city driving yet almost as capable as its full size counterpart. While the Dakota is no longer the only mid-size truck offering a V8 engine, it still wears the crown for best-in-class towing capacity. Along with its beefy powertrain the 2009 Dodge Dakota offers loads of comfortable interior space and storage. Strengths of this model include best-in-class hauling and towing capability, powerful available V8., abundant interior storage, and Compact size Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW38P79S789633
Stock: 9S789633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2020
- 58,160 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$11,684
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
LOW MILE FOUR WHEEL DRIVE ON A BUDGET.THIS FORMER GSA ( GOVENRMENT TRUCK ) HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, POWER SEAT, COLD AIR CONDITIONING AND CRUISE CONTROL.4.7 LITER V-8 FOR ALL THE POWER YOU NEED. BETTER PRODUCTS, BETTER PEOPLE, BETTER PRICES, IT MUST BE FROM THE DEERY BROTHERS OF WEST BURLINGTON.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW32P69S762397
Stock: 948080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 58,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,087
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE, 4.7 LITER V-8 AND POWER SEAT. BIGHORN PACKAGETHIS LOW MILE FOUR WHEEL DRIVE HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS.FORMER GOVERNMENT TRUCK.BUDGET FRIEDNLY AND READY TO WORK FOR YOU. ENJOY THE RIDE WITH THE DEERY BROTHERS OF WEST BURLINGTON!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW32P69S817124
Stock: 948110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 68,002 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,982
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
WELL EQUIPPED FOUR WHEEL DRIVE BIGHORN EDITION. POWER SEAT, TOW PACKAGE AND COLD AIR CONDITIONING. FORMER GOVERNMENT (GSA) TRUCK. 4.7 LITER V-8 WITH 3.92 GEARS AND POSI-TRAC DIFFERENTIAL. BUDGET FRIENDLY AND READY FOR YOUR DRIVEWAY. TAKE IT HOME TODAY. ONLY AT THE DEERY BROTHERS OF WEST BURLINGTON.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW32P99S762393
Stock: 948140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 74,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,478
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
GOOD MILES, GOOD EQUIPMENT GOOD CONDITION.THIS FORMER GOVERNMENT (GSA) TRUCK HAS ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS.4.7 LITER V-8 AND FOUR WHEEL DRIVE.TOW PACKAGE AND POWER SEAT.TAKE IT HOME TODAY! ONLY AT THE DEERY BROTHERS OF WEST BURLINGTON.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW32P49S762379
Stock: 948150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 77,768 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,839
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
BUDGET FRIENDLY LOW MILE FOUR WHEEL DRIVE SXT.4.7 LITER V-8, TOW PACKAGE AND POWER SEAT.Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle.FORMER 'GSA' TRUCK.ENJOY THE RIDE WITH THE DEERY BROTHERS OF WEST BURLINGTON!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW32P89S762370
Stock: 948070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 108,774 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
Tom Kelley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Decatur / Indiana
This Dakota is a Bighorn package 4x4 equipped with the 4.7L V8, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, tilt wheel, cruise control, keyless entry, and more! Give us a call today to set up your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D3HW32P49S785273
Stock: 2428Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 108,688 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,998$1,042 Below Market
Sunset Motors - Steubenville / Ohio
Great Car Please Call for additional information
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW58N98S554769
Stock: R2001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 89,201 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,000$312 Below Market
Glenn's Freedom Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lexington / Kentucky
FOR YOUR SAFETY WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE THROUGH TEXT EMAIL CHAT OR PHONE WE WILL DELIVER YOUR VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR. AWD / 4x4 / FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CLEAN CARFAX, NON-SMOKER, Bluetooth, 16 x 8.0 Cast Aluminum Wheels. Clean CARFAX. 4WD 4.7L V8 Odometer is 40080 miles below market average! Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles at Glenn Freedom . CDJR Financing Options, Lexington, Louisville, Nicholasville, Cincinnati, Richmond, Winchester, Florence, Paris, Versailles, Nashville, Georgetown, Danville, London, Bowling Green, Lawrenceburg, Harrodsburg, Frankfort, Ashland, Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Mt. Vernon, Mt Sterling, Hazard, Fayette County, Jefferson County, Woodford County, Anderson County, Scott County, Jessamine County, Bourbon County, Madison County, Clark County, Laurel County, Franklin County, Pike County, Kentucky. Used. Pre-owned. New. Call 859-268-3000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW58N98S633262
Stock: PU5770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 88,805 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,579$311 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe - Englewood / Colorado
18" X 8" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels Trailer Tow Group Leather Seats Heated Front Seats 750-Amp Maintenance Free Battery Chrome Wheels 26J Laramie Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.92 Axle Ratio 4.7L V8 Gas Engine 5-Speed Automatic Transmission Leather Bucket Seats P265/60R18 On/Off Road Bsw Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Arapahoe's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie with 88,805mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Take home this Dodge Dakota Laramie, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. This low mileage Dodge Dakota has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Dodge Dakota Laramie. More information about the 2008 Dodge Dakota: The 2008 Dodge Dakota is one of just a few mid-size pickups, more practically sized for city driving yet almost as capable as the full-size trucks. It offers the only available V8 in its pickup class, and has a best-in-class towing capacity of 7,050 pounds. It is also the only mid-size pickup to offer full-time four-wheel drive, and has the longest and largest standard cargo bed among its competitors, at 6'-6 for the extended cab. This model sets itself apart with powerful available V8., Manageable size, and hauling and towing capability All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW58NX8S633061
Stock: 8S633061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 125,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2008 Dodge Dakota ST -4WD ---CLEAN CARFAX ---RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT --MANUAL WINDOWS --CREW CAB --WE FINANCE --FOR SIMILAR DAKOTA'S TRUCK -PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE --WE FINANCE ---MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE http://www.InternationalAutoOutlet.com -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: passenger switch, Front airbags: dual, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: MP3, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: rear, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 12.3, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Rear brake diameter: 11.6, Rear brake type: drum, Cupholders: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front, Power steering, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Storage: door pockets, Vanity mirrors: passenger, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.55, Front bumper color: black, Pickup bed type: fleetside, Rear bumper color: black, Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Side mirror adjustments: power, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: driver only, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Rear headrests: 2, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 40-60 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire prefix: P, Tire type: all terrain, Wheels: steel, Trailer wiring, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Rear privacy glass
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Dakota ST with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW28KX8S613462
Stock: 19479
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,294 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
AutoWorld of Conway - Conway / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. **BEST INTERNET PRICING**. 16 x 8.0 Cast Aluminum Wheels, 3.21 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD MP3 Radio, AM/FM radio, CD player, Cloth Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heavy Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split Rear 40/40 Folding Seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers. 2008 Dodge Dakota SXT RWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 3.7L V6Good Cars for Good People. Serving Conway, Myrtle Beach, Loris, Aynor, Georgetown, Shallotte, Tabor City, Andrews, Florence, LIttle River, and all of South Carolina.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Dakota SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HE32K18S521710
Stock: 521710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 45,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,900
B&B Automotive of Quakertown - Quakertown / Pennsylvania
VERY CLEAN TRUCK - DRIVES LIKE NEW - GOOD TIRES - NEW FRONT PADS & ROTORS - NEW RACK & PINION - ONE OWNER CARFAX - VERY LOW MILEAGE - CLEAN CARFAX - All of Our Vehicles Go Through a 99 Point Inspection and Safety Inspection By Our Service Department - We Work With All Major Banks and Credit Union, Bad Credit / No Credit We Work With All Credit Situations -Call 267-680-1777 or text us 267-766-9463 or stop by Trend Auto Trader in Quakertown Pa, everything we do revolves around you and providing best car buying experience. Once you've chosen your next car, our team of financing experts are trained to sort through various auto loans in order to help you find the right one for your needs. We also work with all Credit Unions in the local area. We are proud to serve the Bucks County, Philadelphia, Montgomery County areas with Sales, Service and financing options. 1455 S West Blvd Quakertown Pa 18951. Right off route 309
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota ST with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7CW2BK3AS120375
Stock: 120375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,661 miles
$11,995
Holiday Cadillac - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
4WD CONVENIENCE GROUP CLOTH BUCKET SEATS SPLIT REAR 40/40 FOLDING SEAT 16 X 8.0 CAST ALUMINUM WHLS ONE OWNER CLEAN TITLE.Visit Holiday Budget Center to test drive this vehicle and many more! At Holiday, we believe that just because you're shopping for a vehicle that fits your budget doesn't mean you have to settle for anything less than quality. Experience the same, exceptional customer service you expect from Holiday Automotive at a price that works for you!Call Now Toll Free! 1-(866) 875-3224. Check out our Full inventory at www.holidayautomotive.com. Holiday Automotive in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has been a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We are located at HWY 41 and HWY 23 at Exit 99. We are pleased to offer ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 banks to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. At Holiday Automotive we are worth the trip!While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.*Wisconsin's Largest Used Truck Dealership MMXVII. Source: Reg Trak
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Dakota SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HW32K58S571233
Stock: 20C71A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 100,161 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,998
Mt. Home Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Mountain Home / Idaho
UNDER RAIL BEDLINER, P265/65R17 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD), DARK SLATE GRAY/MEDIUM SLATE GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: stain odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, BRIGHT WHITE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.92 AXLE RATIO, 3.7L V6 GAS ENGINE (STD), 22D BIGHORN/LONESTAR CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.7L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, accent color grille, black headlamp bezel w/chrome trim, 17' X 8' ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc 17' x 7.5' steel spare wheel (STD), Variable intermittent windshield wipers. This Dodge Dakota has a strong Gas V6 3.7L/226 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Dakota Bighorn/Lonestar Tire pressure monitoring warning lamp, Tip start, Tinted windshield glass, Tinted glass windows, Tilt steering column, Stain odor resistant anti-static seat fabric, Speed control, Scissor type jack, Rear dome lamp, Rear child safety door locks, Pwr windows w/driver side one-touch, Pwr rack pinion steering, Pwr mirrors, Pwr locks, Pwr front disc/rear drum w/rear anti-lock brake system, Pwr accessory delay, Premium vinyl door trim panels w/map pocket, Premium cloth front bucket seats, Passenger side sun visor w/mirror, Passenger assist handle. Visit Us Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mountain Home Auto Ranch, 2800 American Legion Blvd, Mountain Home, ID 83647. Happy to offer Savings on All New and Used Models - See us today for your next vehicle. Bring us your deal and we will beat it! We will pay the most for your trade -- And help you with easy financing and easy terms -- visit us today. Why should you choose an Auto Ranch Dealership ? Simple: We Do Business A Better Way! We provide a totally hassle-free purchase experience that's completely transparent, with no games or gimmicks. Our pre-discounted guaranteed Best Prices are posted on every vehicle and on the Internet, so everyone gets a great deal! Smart shoppers find our prices are better than any other retailer around. In fact, each month, people come from all around the Western United States to make their car or truck purchase at the Auto Ranch. That's how we've grown to be among the largest local dealer groups in the area. We Do Business A Better Way at The Auto Ranch ! Come visit us at any of our dealerships in Mountain Home or Meridian in Idaho, or our newest dealerships a Ford store - a CDJR store in Ontario as well, a CDJR store in Baker City Oregon . We are proud to announce a brand new location in Fruitland, Idaho . Or see all of our stores at www.goautoranch.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7CW3GK3AS202783
Stock: HP20310A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 120,551 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$8,975
Denver Auto Company - Parker / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Dodge Dakota ST with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7CW2BK3AS194623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Dakota searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Dakota
- 5(67%)
- 4(33%)
Related Dodge Dakota info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Ram Promaster City Lancaster PA
- Used Ram Promaster City Decatur GA
- Used Ram Promaster City Lansing MI
- Used Ram Dakota Worcester MA
- Used Ram Dakota Katy TX
- Used Ram Promaster City San Diego CA
- Used Ram Dakota Tempe AZ
- Used Ram Dakota Garden Grove CA
- Used Ram Dakota Providence RI
- Used Ram Dakota Peoria IL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon