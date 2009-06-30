Used 2009 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me

185 listings
Dakota Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 185 listings
  • 2009 Dodge Dakota ST in White
    used

    2009 Dodge Dakota ST

    144,212 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,450

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie in Light Brown
    used

    2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie

    154,193 miles

    $11,899

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Dakota
    used

    2009 Dodge Dakota

    94,947 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,990

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Dakota
    used

    2009 Dodge Dakota

    58,160 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $11,684

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Dakota
    used

    2009 Dodge Dakota

    58,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,087

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Dakota
    used

    2009 Dodge Dakota

    68,002 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,982

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Dakota
    used

    2009 Dodge Dakota

    74,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,478

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Dakota
    used

    2009 Dodge Dakota

    77,768 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $10,839

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Dakota
    used

    2009 Dodge Dakota

    108,774 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie in Gray
    used

    2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie

    108,688 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,998

    $1,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie in Black
    used

    2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie

    89,201 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,000

    $312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie in Black
    used

    2008 Dodge Dakota Laramie

    88,805 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,579

    $311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Dakota ST in Red
    used

    2008 Dodge Dakota ST

    125,014 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Dakota SXT in White
    used

    2008 Dodge Dakota SXT

    95,294 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Dakota ST in Silver
    used

    2010 Dodge Dakota ST

    45,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Dakota SXT in Gray
    used

    2008 Dodge Dakota SXT

    81,661 miles

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Dakota
    used

    2010 Dodge Dakota

    100,161 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2010 Dodge Dakota ST in White
    used

    2010 Dodge Dakota ST

    120,551 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $8,975

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 185 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Dakota

Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 with 4.7L Engine
Kent,06/30/2009
I have owned three 4x4 Crew Cab Dakotas and this is my first Laramie. I love the comfortable leather heated seats, but what I love the most is the ride. This 2009 model gives the best ride of the past three that I have owned. The 4.7L engine has excellent power. I purchased the Mopar aftermarket tonneau cover and believe it has helped with gas mileage. I get 22 MPG on highway and 18 MPG going back and forth to work which is a 50 mile journey round trip. This is the best gas mileage I have had in any of my past Dakotas and also the best ride. The ride is smooth and really compares to the plush ride of a good car. Topping it all off is the premium sound delivered by the Alpine system.
