Used 2009 Dodge Dakota Consumer Reviews
Laramie Crew Cab 4x4 with 4.7L Engine
I have owned three 4x4 Crew Cab Dakotas and this is my first Laramie. I love the comfortable leather heated seats, but what I love the most is the ride. This 2009 model gives the best ride of the past three that I have owned. The 4.7L engine has excellent power. I purchased the Mopar aftermarket tonneau cover and believe it has helped with gas mileage. I get 22 MPG on highway and 18 MPG going back and forth to work which is a 50 mile journey round trip. This is the best gas mileage I have had in any of my past Dakotas and also the best ride. The ride is smooth and really compares to the plush ride of a good car. Topping it all off is the premium sound delivered by the Alpine system.
It's a truck
This is the 2nd Dakota we have owned. The 1st was a 1994. I read all the reviews about the new Dakota and I must say they were not positive. After we took it for a test drive I could not see anything wrong. For the price it was all we wanted in a truck and more. The gas mileage on the 1st 2 fill ups were 15 and 17.
3.7 extended cab 4x4 6sp
Only put a few thousand kilometers on it so far. Mileage averaging 130/80 kph/mph was 14L Per 100k 20 imp mpg. Mileage averaging 105/65 kph/mph was 10.4 L Per 100k 28 imp mpg. Takes a little getting used to the 6 speed, but its not bad at all when you do. Paid $16,900 C with just 17000k on it and a car report.
Sponsored cars related to the Dakota
Related Used 2009 Dodge Dakota info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango