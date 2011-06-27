1992 Dodge Dakota Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$632 - $1,341
Used Dakota for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
V6 and V8 engines get more power. The V6 is up considerably, from 125 to 180 horsepower. V8 models add a whopping 65 horsepower and 30 foot-pounds of torque. Four-wheel drive models can be equipped with an optional Off-Road Appearance package.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Dakota.
Most helpful consumer reviews
CoalFreak,11/12/2009
I bought this truck 10 years ago, with 91,000 miles on it for my first vehicle. Since then, I have overheated it, run it out of oil, totaled another car with it, (stupid teenager stuff, you know?) driven it an additional 85,000 miles, ended up with it sitting for 4 years, and it still starts up the first time, every time. Incredible engine, I have never had any trouble with the engine itself. I have had to replace the rack and pinion, and right side A-arm, but that's probably due to the wreck. It just keeps on going! That 318 is a beast of an engine!
MOtorPARts,03/12/2006
If you're looking for a great truck, find one of these! Mine has well over 300,000 miles and is as solid and reliable as most new trucks. The only cons I can think of is not much to the interior for room and with my standard cab. Hauls and tows like a full-size. Dodge made sure they had a great truck before they put their name on it!
Vince,04/28/2006
The 1992 Dakota is a very good overall truck. Power is decent for the era with the V6. Running the AC while driving in hot weather tends to cause it to need to downshift often to accelerate at certain speeds. I recommend the V8 for the club cab, especially with the 4x4 option. The exterior and interior design still looks good to this day. With a new paint job, removed plastic moldings, and wheels, many non-car-savvy people mistake mine for a new truck model.
jaze202001,08/12/2003
Good overall truck. My truck has 410 000 km's on the original engine, and still runs very strong. 318 5.2L V8 is a very reliable and quick engine (lots of power for this smaller class truck.) This truck does not owe me anything. I would encourage anyone to buy this truck if they found a good looking used one.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Dodge Dakota features & specs
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Dakota
Related Used 1992 Dodge Dakota info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango