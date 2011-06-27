  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1992 Dodge Dakota
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1992 Dodge Dakota Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

V6 and V8 engines get more power. The V6 is up considerably, from 125 to 180 horsepower. V8 models add a whopping 65 horsepower and 30 foot-pounds of torque. Four-wheel drive models can be equipped with an optional Off-Road Appearance package.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Dakota.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Super Dependable
CoalFreak,11/12/2009
I bought this truck 10 years ago, with 91,000 miles on it for my first vehicle. Since then, I have overheated it, run it out of oil, totaled another car with it, (stupid teenager stuff, you know?) driven it an additional 85,000 miles, ended up with it sitting for 4 years, and it still starts up the first time, every time. Incredible engine, I have never had any trouble with the engine itself. I have had to replace the rack and pinion, and right side A-arm, but that's probably due to the wreck. It just keeps on going! That 318 is a beast of an engine!
Solid Truck
MOtorPARts,03/12/2006
If you're looking for a great truck, find one of these! Mine has well over 300,000 miles and is as solid and reliable as most new trucks. The only cons I can think of is not much to the interior for room and with my standard cab. Hauls and tows like a full-size. Dodge made sure they had a great truck before they put their name on it!
Good overall truck
Vince,04/28/2006
The 1992 Dakota is a very good overall truck. Power is decent for the era with the V6. Running the AC while driving in hot weather tends to cause it to need to downshift often to accelerate at certain speeds. I recommend the V8 for the club cab, especially with the 4x4 option. The exterior and interior design still looks good to this day. With a new paint job, removed plastic moldings, and wheels, many non-car-savvy people mistake mine for a new truck model.
Good Truck
jaze202001,08/12/2003
Good overall truck. My truck has 410 000 km's on the original engine, and still runs very strong. 318 5.2L V8 is a very reliable and quick engine (lots of power for this smaller class truck.) This truck does not owe me anything. I would encourage anyone to buy this truck if they found a good looking used one.
See all 20 reviews of the 1992 Dodge Dakota
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1992 Dodge Dakota features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Dodge Dakota

Used 1992 Dodge Dakota Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge Dakota is offered in the following submodels: Dakota Regular Cab, Dakota Extended Cab. Available styles include Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

