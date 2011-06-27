  1. Home
2000 Dodge Dakota Review

Pros & Cons

  • Four full-size doors, tons of interior room, great-looking pickup.
  • The 5.9-liter's fuel consumption, interior material seems cheap.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A new V8 and the availability of a four-door version make the handsome 2000 Dodge Dakota the hands-down choice for those who need the utility of a full-size truck in a more reasonably-sized vehicle.

Vehicle overview

Finally! We've been waiting with bated breath for this day, and now, a four-door Dodge Dakota has arrived. And even better, the engineers went above and beyond the call of duty, making the Dakota's new doors full-size, which means getting people and cargo in and out is a no-brainer. This did force the bed to be downsized, but the vehicle length remains virtually the same as the Club Cab, 215.1 inches.

There's another bonus for the 2000 Dakota - it brings the Jeep Grand Cherokee's next-generation 4.7-liter V8 to its Magnum-power lineup. The two-wheel-drive Regular and Club Cabs get a mini-Magnum 120-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder, but all Dakotas have access to a 3.9-liter that cranks out 175 horsepower, a 5.9-liter making 245 horses, and that 4.7-liter, which makes a whopping 235. Only the 5.9-liter cannot be mated to a manual transmission, and the 2.5-liter is without an automatic option. If you're worried about having to tow with a compact truck, keep in mind the Dakota's 6,200-pound towing capacity. In other words, no problem.

You'll likely have to keep reminding yourself that this is indeed a compact pickup - everything from its towing capacity and stance to its power and interior seems bigger than the norm. A 40/20/40 split seat is standard (but you can opt for high-back buckets), and rear passengers travel on a 60/40 split-folding bench seat, creating seating for six in Quad Cabs. The interior is quiet, and Dodge has improved the comfort level of the seats this year, none too soon. Both two- and four-wheel drive are available, and on the four-bys, the independent front suspension was recently revised to improve an already solid ride quality. Steering was also switched to rack-and-pinion for better response. Underneath you'll find front disc brakes with optional ABS and rear drums with standard ABS (you can upgrade to slightly larger rear brakes with ABS). The transfer case remains in lever form, not a button, but is simple to engage. Three body styles are available: Regular Cab, Club Cab, and Quad Cab. Want the ultimate attention-gettin' Dakota? The Regular and Club Cab two-wheel-drives can take advantage of the R/T Sport Group that includes a 250-horsepower 5.9-liter V8, a lowered suspension, and a high-performance tire-and-wheel combo. The Dakota enters the new millennium with looks, power, and a much-desired four-door configuration. It sure seems like it could be a very happy new year for Dodge.

2000 Highlights

The biggest change this year is design oriented -- the 2000 Dodge Dakota is now available with four full-size doors, and with that comes a family name: Quad Cab. A 4.7-liter V8 has been added, but the 8-foot bed is gone. You can select from five more colors as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Dakota.

5(52%)
4(34%)
3(10%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.3
115 reviews
115 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best 15 year old truck you can buy
asherr6,09/02/2015
SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB
This review is specific to the 4.7l v-8 in the extended cab base truck. First off the engine is absolutely bulletproof. I bought it with 62k miles in 2005, now 10 years later i have 170k miles and it still runs/drives so smoothly. Aside from tires and oil changes, I've had to replace are driver side tie rod end, water pump, number 7 fuel injector, front wheel bearing ($33 on amazon, it just slides on) and the two trans sensors that measure output speed (i think, they are side by side). all told most of labor i did my self but i've spent about $750.00 in the life of the truck. The alignment goes out once a year, (its probably a bushing) and the a/c, it has been out for about 3 years, not sure the cause but its not simply freon. This truck has taken 5 grown men from birmingham to ohio and illinois 4 times while pulling a large trailer. Its taken the same group numerous times to new orleans, tampa and south carolina. All I can say is it is still extremely reliable and if you have the opportunity to get a dakota with the 4.7, please do yourself a favor and jump on the opportunity. My wife is always asking when i'm going to buy a new truck and trade mine in (the paint is looking rough lol). I explain that I plan on my son who is 18 months, to drive it for is first car. I have all the confidence in the world, that with good maintenance and decent driving the truck will easily last another 15 years. Update** I still have the truck it’s pushing 190k still running strong. I picked up an 05 grand Cherokee with the same 4.7 as the Dakota. So I don’t drive my truck that often. The alignment is still annoying but no other issues. Great truck!!
Comfort and Power
Great Ride,02/13/2008
I bought the 00 Dakota Quad cab with its 5.9L V8 in November of 2000, brandnew with 140 miles on the ODO. I've since put 60000m on the truck without any major issues. Heated sideview mirrors were replaced under warranty. Right side passanger widow regulator died and had to be replaced. Recent leak in the cooling system fixed with a hose replacement. Otherwise this truck has performed wonderfully for the past 8 years. I've pulled a boat, 5 people and the bed filled with camping gears over the pass with no problems. I've hauled 50 foot of fencing material, tons of gravel, you name it. This is the family truck to own. It's also stylish enough that wife and I drive it to the opera and ballet.
2000 Dakota Quad Cab
marine64,10/25/2007
The 2000 Dakota Quad Cab with hard shell topper was just what I wanted. It handles well in all sorts of weather. The 4.7 ltr. engine has plenty of power and get up. Only gets about 15-16 mpg in town and may 18 highway. I put a duel exhaust system on her which boosted power a bit and gives it that big truck sound. I'll certainly buy another Dakota in a few years
Good Truck
sean,07/31/2008
This has been a really great truck to have. I get about 25 MPG on the highway. I would advise not driving in the city as it chugs gas in crowded SoCal City roads. Ive hauled 1 trailer and didn't even notice any difficulty with the V-6. I run an aftermarket exhaust and people think I have a V-8 and want to race.
See all 115 reviews of the 2000 Dodge Dakota
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Dodge Dakota features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Dodge Dakota

Used 2000 Dodge Dakota Overview

The Used 2000 Dodge Dakota is offered in the following submodels: Dakota Crew Cab, Dakota Regular Cab, Dakota Extended Cab.

