Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

2007 Dodge Dakota Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engine lineup, available part-time or full-time four-wheel drive, impressive towing capacity, nimble handling.
  • Uninspiring use of low-grade interior plastics, high price, no long-bed model.
Dodge Dakota for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Dodge Dakota is a capable midsize truck that does most things well. In terms of cabin quality, body configurations and overall value, however, it falls short of the segment leaders from Nissan and Toyota.

Vehicle overview

When it was introduced in the late '80s, the Dodge Dakota's oversized dimensions made it an interesting choice among more traditional compact and full-size trucks. This midsize configuration has continued on through successive generations, as has the truck's generally solid combination of power, utility and style. For much of this decade, the Dakota has been one of our favored choices for a compact or midsize truck.

The 2007 Dodge Dakota, which represents the vehicle's third generation, features a hydroformed fully boxed frame that provides eight times more torsional rigidity than the previous design. A coil-over front suspension design and rack-and-pinion steering give the truck its nimble, carlike feel. The standard Club Cab (extended cab) comes equipped with four doors, forward-facing rear seats and a 6-foot-6-inch bed, while the Quad Cab (crew cab) model utilizes four full-size doors and a 5-foot-4-inch bed. A large crosshair grille is prominently affixed to the front of the truck, followed by the familiar dropped-fender look popularized by the previous-generation Ram.

The Dakota is aimed at pickup truck drivers who want to use their truck for work and as a daily driver, but do not want to spend the extra money for a full-size pickup's towing capability or the accompanying pricey optional features. For this purpose, it works well, and those smitten with its muscular style will no doubt be happy with a purchase. However, buyers should be aware that the Dakota does fall short in a few areas such as price, interior quality and fuel economy. You'll certainly want to check out the class-leading Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma before making any final decisions.

2007 Dodge Dakota models

The 2007 Dodge Dakota midsize pickup truck is available in two body styles. The extended cab (Club Cab) has swing-out rear access doors and a 6.4-foot bed. The more spacious crew cab (Quad Cab) has four full-size doors, room for six adults and a 5.3-foot cargo bed. There are three trim levels: ST, SLT and Laramie. The spartan ST comes standard with cloth seats, air-conditioning, a CD player with an auxiliary jack, and in the Quad Cab, folding 60/40-split rear seats. The SLT is a better choice for most buyers, as it also has alloy wheels, cruise control, Sirius Satellite Radio, rear jump seats in the Club Cab and power windows, mirrors and locks. The top-of-the-line Dakota Laramie adds automatic headlamps, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather seats, an upgraded Alpine audio system with an in-dash CD changer, remote vehicle start and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls.

A variety of options are also available for the Dakota. The TRX Package aims to give two-wheel-drive trucks the look of the four-wheel-drive trucks (4WD), while the TRX Off-Road is available for 4WD models; it includes a suspension tuned for off-road use, skid plates and a shorter rear-axle ratio. Other upgrades include leather seating (SLT models), a sunroof and a variety of appearance packages.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, the Dodge Dakota adds some thoughtful new touches, like optional remote start and stain-resistant seat fabric. For added versatility, all Dakotas now have a standard dual-position tailgate. Mechanically, the truck is pretty much unchanged save for flex-fuel capability for the 4.7-liter V8 engine, which means it can run on gasoline or the E85 ethanol/gasoline blend.

Performance & mpg

The 2007 Dodge Dakota offers three engine options. The base 3.7-liter V6 produces 210 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. There are two V8 options: a 4.7-liter that makes 230 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque and a high-output 4.7-liter that is good for 260 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. The V6 is coupled to a six-speed manual or a four-speed automatic transmission, with an available five-speed automatic for the V8. Full-time four-wheel drive is available, as well as the usual 2WD and part-time 4WD configurations. Towing capacity is 7,150 pounds with the high-output V8 engine.

Safety

Rear-wheel antilock brakes are standard on the Dodge Dakota; four-wheel ABS is optional. Full-length side-curtain airbags are also optional. In NHTSA crash tests, the extended-cab truck earned a perfect five stars for driver protection and four stars for front-passenger protection; the crew-cab Dakota earned five stars for both. In side-impact tests of the crew cab, five stars were awarded for both front and rear passengers. The Dakota scored an "Acceptable" rating (second best) in IIHS frontal-offset crash testing.

Driving

All of the engines offer adequate power, but opting for one of the V8s is a must if you plan to do any serious towing or hauling. Even then, only the high-output V8 matches the performance of the powerful V6 engines from Nissan and Toyota. The 2007 Dodge Dakota offers a smooth, quiet ride at any speed, and the cabin is well insulated from wind and road noise. Body roll is minimal even around tight turns, and the Dakota maintains its composure well on harsher terrain thanks to its well-tuned suspension and stiff frame.

Interior

The Dakota has a crisp, attractive interior design with simple, easy-to-reach controls and ample storage and cupholders. Stylish touches like aluminum trim and white-faced gauges help, but overall materials quality is unimpressive next to the competition, given the large expanses of low-grade plastic. The cabin is quite roomy, but sizing up to the Quad Cab is a must for carrying four adults.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Dakota.

5(56%)
4(12%)
3(19%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
4.1
16 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

If you work the bugs out...
Randall,08/06/2017
ST 4dr Club Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M)
What should shoppers know about Dodge Dakotas before buying one? Be prepared to have to work out the bugs to turn the truck from a dumper to a keeper. The Dakota is great on paper and during walk-around eyeballing. However, build and material quality is not up to Toyota level. Be sure to have a service warranty contract (and you have to shop and vet extensively to find a good one) before you commit to buying the truck. Be advised that Dakotas (and perhaps Rams also) in certain years had two factory defects the symptoms of which mimic each other: 1) PCM misprogramming of engine & automatic transmission operation and 2) bent driveshaft, causing one of the U -joints to bind. Repair folks (not dealer) said the driveshaft issue was not from damage by the previous owner but was a factory defect. The common symptom between the two defects is drivetrain shudder (feels & sounds like driving on a rumble strip) during a road speed range of about 30 to 50 or so mph. It was over $700 to solve these problems. Thank goodness I didn't need a new PCM, only reprogramming as per a TSB (there are several TSBs on these). The 3.7 liter V6 water pump won't make it to 80K miles; we also have a Toyota Highlander with over 90K miles with the original water pump doing fine. The quality of interior plastic is very poor and MoPar discontinues selling plastic interior parts @ about nine years (parts distribution unavailability earns poor dealership support). We once had a 16-year-old Toyota Camry and any part I needed, including interior, was available from the Toyota dealer & aftermarket. The Dakota console cracks at a couple of stress points. I addressed this successfully with Q Bond. At least the Dodge dealer fixed the recalled airbags with no problems. Now that the defects and repairs are finished I have a decent truck. Just don't pay a Toyota price for a Dodge; I was able to buy this clean 71K-mile '07 Dakota for way under book and it was for a reason. Now with the nagging issues behind me I can enjoy the truck's virtues, such as good handling (for a pickup), the right-size club cab, and the optional heated seat in cold weather.
Family man's Sport Truck
Norm,09/30/2010
My third Dakota, gave the first one away with 320,000 miles on it, #2 t- boned a Chevy Blazer doing 60 mph (he pulled out, did not see me) front bumper was sitting on the front tires, both front doors still opened and I walked away. It had 265,000 at that time. #3 Had to go to Michigan to find it, Quad Cab, V8, Manual Trans. FUN TO DRIVE. I maintain them well and drive them hard, no major problems from any of them.
Least Expensive Truck with 6010 Gvwr
Autoservicecenter,10/12/2008
I needed a truck that met the weight requirement of over 6000 lbs and over a 6 ft box to qualify for IRS Section 179 100% tax depreciation in the first year. I did not want a big full sized truck to do it, so I searched the market and found 2. The Honda Ridgeline and the Dakota. The Ridgeline was underpowered. The Dakota is perfect. GVWR of 6010 lbs and a 6.6 ft box meet Section 179 requirements. I test drove other 4x4's and only the Dakota rides perfect on rough roads - not to loose and not jarring stiff. The cabin is nice and quiet at interstate speeds. The 4.7 L High Output V8 pulls hard on hills, blasts around when passing traffic, tows 7500lbs and gets 20 highway mpg.
my everything vehicle
wendall wilson,07/12/2009
I've bought it 2 years ago,new off lot and love it.I live in country on old farm.fun to drive and handles great.got the 4.7v8,will smoke the tires(not reccomended)Looks good&comfortable.only trouble was bad tierods,covered under warranty.2 position tailgate lets me load anything I could with big truck.Gas milage not best,Have not tried flex fuel yet.should have got posi rearend.in 2wheel drive(in heavy rain) it gets loose easily.only paid 22000 new,with bedliner
See all 16 reviews of the 2007 Dodge Dakota
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2007 Dodge Dakota Overview

The Used 2007 Dodge Dakota is offered in the following submodels: Dakota Club Cab, Dakota Quad Cab.

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Dodge Dakota?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Dodge Dakota trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Dodge Dakota SLT is priced between $8,590 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 70173 and89766 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Dodge Dakota Laramie is priced between $8,788 and$8,788 with odometer readings between 139228 and139228 miles.
  • The Used 2007 Dodge Dakota ST is priced between $6,522 and$6,522 with odometer readings between 158084 and158084 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Dodge Dakotas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Dodge Dakota for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2007 Dakotas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,522 and mileage as low as 70173 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Dodge Dakota.

Can't find a used 2007 Dodge Dakotas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Dakota for sale - 11 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,776.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,718.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Dakota for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,380.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,524.

