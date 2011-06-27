Vehicle overview

When it debuted two decades ago, the Dodge Dakota's "in-between" dimensions conveniently straddled the traditional compact and full-size pickup truck segments. The truck's popular alternative midsize configuration has continued through successive generations. And this tradition, along with the truck's solid performance, respectable utility and handsome good looks, has made it a popular choice for pickup truck consumers.

Now in its third generation, the 2008 Dodge Dakota continues the trend of being a midsize offering. And this year, Dodge has made a number of upgrades to make the truck more appealing. Most significant is its revised 4.7-liter V8. Offering better fuel economy, power and torque than the previous 4.7-liter engine, the new version is rated at 302 hp, a 31 percent increase, and 329 pound-feet of torque, a 13 percent increase. Dodge says additional refinements have reduced engine noise and made the engine smoother.

There are exterior and interior changes as well. Outside, there's a new front fascia, hood, grille, headlights and fenders. In back, the cargo box features enhanced utility through a new integrated rail tie-down system and protective surface along its top edge. Inside, the Dakota's cabin has been ergonomically enhanced and is more appealing than before with a new instrument panel, center console and cosmetic accents, along with handy new interior storage features. Chrysler's MyGIG multimedia system, which includes a hard-drive-based navigation system that can store digital music files, is another new addition this year.

These new additions, especially the new V8, are certainly worth noting. The 2008 Dodge Dakota is designed for drivers who use their truck daily for work, commuting or occasional towing duty, but don't need a full-size truck's extra hauling capacity, ungainly size and expense. For this it works well and is a top choice among domestic entries. However, although Dodge has somewhat addressed our earlier concerns about fuel economy and cabin design/quality, it remains a pricey choice that still doesn't quite measure up to the class-leading Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma in terms of refinement or available body styles. Be sure to check them out as well before committing to this truck.