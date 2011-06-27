Vehicle overview

It used to be that only hard-working truck people drove pickups. Then came the era when all kinds of people drove pickups but rarely tackled a job more grueling than hauling home a few bags of mulch and a flat of petunias. If you count yourself among the first group and are inclined to turn up your nose at the second, we think you'll find the 2011 Ram Dakota is worth a look.

Of all the midsize pickups on the market, the Dakota comes closest to providing what hard-core truck people expect without going all the way with a more expensive full-size pickup. With a stout V8 engine and a towing capacity of 7,250 pounds (best in class), the Dakota can earn its keep. The only other midsize truck that provides V8 power is the Chevrolet Colorado (and its GMC Canyon twin), but it's woefully outmatched by the Dakota in every way.

For 2011, the Dakota gets antilock brakes as standard (at last) and side curtain airbags. Nevertheless, this Ram leaves much to be desired when it comes to refinement. Though it does have comfortable rear seats with handy under-seat storage bins, this is one pickup that's not designed to pamper its owner, from its trucklike ride to a no-nonsense interior filled with hard, cheap-looking plastics

If, by chance, you're looking for a light-duty pickup that can do double duty as a family car, you'd do well to consider more polished models like the 2011 Honda Ridgeline, 2011 Nissan Frontier and 2011 Toyota Tacoma. But if you're more interested in towing capacity, V8 grunt and a no-nonsense work truck, the Ram Dakota might still be worth a look.