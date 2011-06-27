1991 Dodge Dakota Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Base four-cylinder engine gets more horsepower. Club Cab can be ordered with four-wheel drive. Slow-selling convertible model is dropped from lineup. Front styling is freshened with composite headlamps (LE and Sport), new bumper, new grille, and extended sheetmetal to better accommodate the optional V8 engine. Exterior door handles are now metal instead of plastic. Front disc brake calipers are larger. Ignition and lock keys are double-sided.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge Dakota.
Most helpful consumer reviews
tice75,04/18/2009
I am the second owner of this vehicle, but it has been in the family since new. The truck was lightly driven for the first 13 years, and then I've put on more regular miles (approx. 15k a year) since 2004. This truck is a rock and maintenance wise fairly inexpensive to own. The major work I've had done on it since I've owned it is a new drive shaft, new transfer case, and a new power control module.
kristen,05/03/2002
So much power for such a light truck- handles like a sports car...many things break at same time...favorite vehicle ever owned-
Keith J.,12/07/2002
Best in its class...
gefilteman,03/27/2004
Totally dependable. No trouble except a sqweeky seat belt. Terrific engine (4.7liter) Good auto Trans. Will buy again.
Features & Specs
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 5250 rpm
