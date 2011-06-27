  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1991 Dodge Dakota
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

1991 Dodge Dakota Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Dakota for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$630 - $1,337
Used Dakota for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Base four-cylinder engine gets more horsepower. Club Cab can be ordered with four-wheel drive. Slow-selling convertible model is dropped from lineup. Front styling is freshened with composite headlamps (LE and Sport), new bumper, new grille, and extended sheetmetal to better accommodate the optional V8 engine. Exterior door handles are now metal instead of plastic. Front disc brake calipers are larger. Ignition and lock keys are double-sided.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge Dakota.

5(43%)
4(29%)
3(14%)
2(0%)
1(14%)
3.9
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Runs like a champ!
tice75,04/18/2009
I am the second owner of this vehicle, but it has been in the family since new. The truck was lightly driven for the first 13 years, and then I've put on more regular miles (approx. 15k a year) since 2004. This truck is a rock and maintenance wise fairly inexpensive to own. The major work I've had done on it since I've owned it is a new drive shaft, new transfer case, and a new power control module.
Great Truck!
kristen,05/03/2002
So much power for such a light truck- handles like a sports car...many things break at same time...favorite vehicle ever owned-
91 Dakota ext cab se v-8
Keith J.,12/07/2002
Best in its class...
My Best Truck Ever
gefilteman,03/27/2004
Totally dependable. No trouble except a sqweeky seat belt. Terrific engine (4.7liter) Good auto Trans. Will buy again.
See all 7 reviews of the 1991 Dodge Dakota
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 1991 Dodge Dakota features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Dodge Dakota

Used 1991 Dodge Dakota Overview

The Used 1991 Dodge Dakota is offered in the following submodels: Dakota Regular Cab, Dakota Extended Cab. Available styles include Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Dodge Dakota?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Dodge Dakotas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Dodge Dakota for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Dodge Dakota.

Can't find a used 1991 Dodge Dakotas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Dakota for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,998.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,411.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Dakota for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,482.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $20,900.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Dodge Dakota?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Dakota lease specials

Related Used 1991 Dodge Dakota info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles