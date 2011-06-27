Used 2003 Dodge Dakota for Sale Near Me
- $8,199
2003 Dodge Dakota SLT84,694 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Van Horn Budget Auto of Plymouth - Plymouth / Wisconsin
Odometer is 104364 miles below market average! CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LOW MILES, LOCAL TRADE.CERTIFIED 3 MONTH / 3000 MILE WARRANTY IS INCLUDED (with qualifying vehicles) Remainder of Factory Warranty if Applicable. Van Horn is an Employee Owned Automotive Group with ties to all of the Communities we serve. Please call to confirm it is still available! Price does not include sales tax, title, service fee, finance charges, documentation charges, and any other fee required by law. *See Dealer For Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG42N33S230239
Stock: G709308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- New Listing$4,999
2003 Dodge Dakota SLT197,900 milesDelivery available*
Miller's Apple Valley Chevrolet - Martinsburg / West Virginia
Recent Arrival! This 2003 Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat Dodge Dakota SLT 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AS IS THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD "AS IS". THIS MEANS THAT YOU WILL LOSE YOUR IMPLIED WARRANTIES. YOU WILL HAVE TO PAY FOR ANY REPAIRS NEEDED AFTER THE SALE. IF WE HAVE MADE ANY PROMISES TO YOU, THE LAW SAYS WE MUST KEEP OUR PROMISES EVEN IF WE SELL "AS IS". TO PROTECT YOURSELF, ASK US TO PUT ALL PROMISES IN WRITING. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CANCEL THIS SALE BY THE END OF THE DEALER'S THIRD BUSINESS DAY FOLLOWING THE SALE IF THE EVEHICLE HAS SIGNIGFICANT MECHANICAL ISSUE THAT CAN BE REASONABLY EXPECTED TO HAVE EXISTED AT THE TIME OF THE SALE..Located in Martinsburg, West Virginia, Apple Valley Toyota serves all the surrounding areas in our home state, including a lot of cities and communities out of state in places like Hagerstown and Frederick, Maryland as well as Winchester, Virginia. Customers come for our selection, and they keep coming back for our customer service and all the wonderful things that we offer including a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty that comes included on just about every vehicle we sell. Come to Apple Valley Toyota, and don't forget to take advantage of our free West Virginia and Virginia state inspections available to all Apple Valley Toyota customers for as long as they own their vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG48N83S127289
Stock: 20T1071A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $6,490
2003 Dodge Dakota Base74,412 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York
Every time you get behind the wheel of this 2003 Dodge Dakota, you'll be so happy you took it home from JTL Auto Sales. This Dakota has 74412 miles, and it has plenty more to go with you behind the wheel. As you’re cruising down the street in style, you’ll be happy to know that it comes with great features like: 4WD We never lose a deal on price! With an affordable price, why wait any longer? This vehicle will sell fast.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7GG16X03S270591
Stock: 19 0026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2019
- $4,899
2003 Dodge Dakota Base162,131 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Tow Hitch 2003 DODGE DAKOTA SXT 1D7GG16XX3S239302 PICKUP 3.9L V6 F OHV 4 WHEEL DRIVE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7GG16XX3S239302
Stock: 12089AG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- New Listing$5,990Fair Deal | $305 below market
2003 Dodge Dakota SLT158,930 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Barth Ford - Mandan / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG48N63S368803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,477
2003 Dodge Dakota Base238,960 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Breakaway Honda - Greenville / South Carolina
Pre-Auction Car. This vehicle failed to meet Breakaway Honda's retail used car inspection. Pre-Auction Cars have issues including, but not limited to: Mechanical, Driveability, Cosmetic, etc. Some of these Pre-Auction cars are unreliable or unsafe based on Breakaway Honda's standards and are therefore deemed "Tow Away";. No Warranty is expressed or implied. Prices are Non-Negotiable. Cars will not be held. Cash or Certified Funds are required at time of purchase. Drivers License and Proof of Insurance required. Free Car Fax Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HL12X73S119107
Stock: B200998B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $5,000
2003 Dodge Dakota SLT228,186 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Texas Nissan - Grapevine / Texas
2003 Dodge Dakota SLT 8/15/2020 8pm CST, for the Texas Nissan Private Sale Spectacular! Must Finance with Texas Nissan to receive NPSS Sale Price Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HL48N23S104201
Stock: TS104201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $5,795
2003 Dodge Dakota Sport132,055 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Randy Wise Chevrolet - Flint / Michigan
2003 Dodge Dakota Sport Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8, RWD, PERFECT CARFAX, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Cassette w/Changer Control, Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Dual front impact airbags, Split folding rear seat. REASONS YOU SHOULD MAKE THE WISE CHOICE: 1) A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau 2) We recondition ALL vehicles to Certified Standards 3) We WILL show you the CARFAX 4) We WILL show you a Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection 5) Our prices are the SAME on the lot as they are on the Internet 6) We offer competitive KBB pricing on every used vehicle in stock 7) Our Sales Staff is paid to HELP you purchase a vehicle NOT to sell you one. Stop in today or call (810) 687-6880 to schedule a test drive. Randy Wise Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram at 4239 West Vienna Rd. In Clio, MI.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HL38N43S375433
Stock: C4934PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- New Listing$7,999
2003 Dodge Dakota Base192,042 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
3.9L (239) Smpi V6 "Magnum" Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG12X53S318483
Stock: 3S318483
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $4,950
2003 Dodge Dakota SLT232,147 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
George White Chevrolet - Ames / Iowa
Patriot Blue Pearlcoat **Tow Package**, **Bed Liner**, *V8 Power*, *4x4*, Dark Slate Gray w/Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat. 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT 4D Crew Cab RWD 5-Speed Automatic Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8 GEORGE WHITE CHEVROLET - PRE-OWNED INVENTORY FOR AMES & ANKENY CHEVROLET CUSTOMERS George White Chevrolet is also your source for pre-owned Chevy cars and trucks. We have a large pre-owned inventory available. For used cars near Ankeny, paired with amazing service, visit our Ames Chevrolet showroom for a test drive today. You can use our site to view inventory, find a quick quote, or research leasing and financing options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HL48N43S174217
Stock: A7431B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $8,250
2003 Dodge Dakota SLT125,932 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Duluth Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hermantown / Minnesota
This 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT is a real winner with features like a anti-lock brakes and dual airbags. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $8,250. With a 4-star crash test rating, this is one of the safest vehicles you can buy. With a classic beige exterior and a dark slate gray interior, this vehicle is a top pick. Rock out with great audio features like CD player. Keyless entry gives drivers the option to lock and unlock with one quick click. This is the vehicle you have been waiting for! Call now to schedule a test drive! Contact Information: Duluth Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 4755 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown, MN, 55811, Phone: 2187206123, E-mail: duluthdodge@ilm.dealertrack.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG48NX3S185114
Stock: X6816A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,991
2003 Dodge Dakota Sport66,761 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tomball Ford - Tomball / Texas
Check out this 2003 Dodge Dakota Sport. Its transmission and Gas V6 3.9L engine will keep you going. This Dodge Dakota comes equipped with these options: Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Sunscreen glass on rear windows, Rear wheel drive, Rear anti-lock brakes, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Painted front bumper, Painted body-color grille, P245/70R16 on/off-road SBR BSW tires, and Light group-inc: mini overhead console, glove box/map/dome/reading lamps. Test drive this vehicle at Tomball Ford, 22702 Tomball Parkway, Tomball, TX 77375.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HL38XX3S287472
Stock: 3S287472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- New Listing$5,995
2003 Dodge Dakota Sport148,069 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Burns Ford of York - York / South Carolina
Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this small pickup. The vehicle excites both driver and bystanders with a polished red exterior with racy lines. This 2003 Dodge Dakota has a 3.9 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This small pickup is equipped with a gasoline engine. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Zip through town. Park easily, but still have the ability to haul items and head out into the backcountry.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HL38X73S281175
Stock: 70163A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $4,492
2003 Dodge Dakota Sport207,743 milesDelivery available*
Sid Dillon Genesis - Lincoln / Nebraska
Come see this 2003 Dodge Dakota Sport before it's too late!* This Dodge Dakota is a Bargain with These Options *4.7L (287) SOHC SMPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Sunscreen glass on rear windows, Rear anti-lock brakes, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Painted front bumper, Painted body-color grille, P245/70R16 on/off-road SBR BSW tires, NV231HD 2-speed synchronized shift-on-the-fly transfer case.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln, 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512.*Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG32N53S185282
Stock: 4N20798B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- New Listing$2,500
2003 Dodge Dakota Sport212,023 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anderson Toyota - Loves Park / Illinois
CALL 815-397-8995 TODAY!! ONE OWNER!! 212K MILES!! RIGHT HERE AT THE ANDERSON USED CAR SUPERSTORE!! Home test-drives and delivery available! Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2003 Dodge Dakota Sport RWD 4-Speed Automatic Magnum 3.9L V6 SMPIRecent Arrival!Buy or lease from the comfort of your home! From start to finish - you can build your deal online with FAST LANE. Remote test-drives and delivery available. A truly contact-free process! View pricing and payment options, research and choose protection products, arrange financing and even upload needed documents! Call us today to check availability! New and used sales 815-397-8900. Your number one source for used cars in Rockford! Over 400 to choose from! Free Autocheck! Family-owned and proudly serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Belvidere, Winnebago and Boone Counties and Northern Illinois / Southern Wisconsin for 50 years. Our commitment to customer service is second-to-none. Your Rockford Used Cars Superstore on the corner of Riverside and Perryville!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota Sport with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HL32X23S319081
Stock: TN11345A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Price Drop$6,998
2003 Dodge Dakota Sport130,324 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mt. Home Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Mountain Home / Idaho
Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Sunscreen glass on rear windows, Rear anti-lock brakes, Pwr rack pinion steering, Painted front bumper, Painted body-color grille, P245/70R16 on/off-road SBR BSW tires, NV231HD 2-speed synchronized shift-on-the-fly transfer case, Light group-inc: mini overhead console, glove box/map/dome/reading lamps. This Dodge Dakota has a strong Gas V8 4.7L engine powering this 5-Speed transmission. This Dodge Dakota Sport Has Everything You Want Independent front suspension, HD front/rear shock absorbers, Front stabilizer bar, Four wheel drive, Floor carpeting, Dual note horn, Driver/passenger assist handles, Driver front passenger airbags w/passenger on/off switch, Conventional spare tire wheel w/winch-type carrier, Cloth door trim panels w/map pocket, Cloth covered sun visors w/RH mirror, Cloth 40/20/40 split bench seat w/center armrest, Cigar lighter, Black/body-color rear bumper, Black 5' x 7' exterior mirrors, Analog instrument cluster w/tachometer, 120 MPH speedometer, AM/FM stereo radio w/cassette, (4) speakers, CD changer control, Air conditioning, 6010# GVWR, 600-amp maintenance-free battery. Stop By Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Mountain Home Auto Ranch, 2800 American Legion Blvd, Mountain Home, ID 83647. Happy to offer Savings on All New and Used Models - See us today for your next vehicle. Bring us your deal and we will beat it! We will pay the most for your trade -- And help you with easy financing and easy terms -- visit us today. Why should you choose an Auto Ranch Dealership ? Simple: We Do Business A Better Way! We provide a totally hassle-free purchase experience that's completely transparent, with no games or gimmicks. Our pre-discounted guaranteed Best Prices are posted on every vehicle and on the Internet, so everyone gets a great deal! Smart shoppers find our prices are better than any other retailer around. In fact, each month, people come from all around the Western United States to make their car or truck purchase at the Auto Ranch. That's how we've grown to be among the largest local dealer groups in the area. We Do Business A Better Way at The Auto Ranch ! Come visit us at any of our dealerships in Mountain Home or Meridian in Idaho, or our newest dealerships a Ford store - a CDJR store in Ontario as well, a CDJR store in Baker City Oregon . We are proud to announce a brand new location in Fruitland, Idaho . Or see all of our stores at www.goautoranch.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG32N53S190952
Stock: HR00131A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $4,920
2003 Dodge Dakota Base176,556 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Runde Ford of Manchester - Manchester / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG12X03S152311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,700Good Deal | $2,247 below market
2004 Dodge Dakota SLT133,413 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Suburban Ford of Sterling Heights - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Grey 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT 4WD 5-Speed Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8 Next Generation Magnum 4.7L V8, 4WD. **WHOLESALE PRICING TO THE PUBLIC** Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7HG48N84S646909
Stock: FL3219A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020