Miller's Apple Valley Chevrolet - Martinsburg / West Virginia

Recent Arrival! This 2003 Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat Dodge Dakota SLT 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION, LOCAL TRADE, RECENT TRADE, FRESH OIL CHANGE

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D7HG48N83S127289

Stock: 20T1071A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020