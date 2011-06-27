  1. Home
1995 Dodge Dakota Review

Used Dakota for Sale
None for sale nearby.
Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

A 2WD Club Cab Sport is added to the model mix.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Dakota.

5(61%)
4(31%)
3(0%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.4
36 reviews
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1995 Dakota SLT Automatic with OD 3.9
stlramsfan,11/29/2012
I got this truck about three weeks ago and I think it all ready deserve's a good review. I got this truck from a friend of my grandpa, his grandson had busted out the cab glass and passenger side window, so he decided that he would give it to me for free questioning if it still runs. It had sat for two years, so I pulled it home, hooked up a battery not expecting anything but trouble and to my surprise with two year old gas it fired right up. I've now drove it about 700 miles, and can say there are no problems with 189,000 miles on it. I can say it gets about 20 in town 25+ on the highway, I have either 323/355 gears the owners manual didn't give the exact gears but it has plenty of power.
Victors 1995 Dakota
Victor Williams,04/25/2002
Purchased this truck for daily transportation and towing travel trailer. Added aftermarket ignition and exhaust to improve performance with good results. Only serious problem was a water leak into cab that took 7-8 visits to dealer to finally fix. Heavy duty suspension and towing package well worth the $$ . Extremely pleased with it.
cute but effective
R_Erickson,08/24/2002
Have the 4 cyl sport in white, sharp looker. Drive it like a truck, hard and fast for 75,000 miles. Not a high horsepower vehicle but fun to drive and never felt underpowered hauling or towing so long as you keep her in 4th.
Awesome truck!
gavin,11/21/2008
I bought this truck when it had 82300. I loved it. I have sold because we had a baby. But I really enjoyed it. I had the 5.2 with 5speed manual. It had a lot of power for the truck. Gas mileage was great. It would get 20 on the highway easy if empty. I towed a trailer and had a load total of about 1200 to 1500 pounds. I drove 240 miles at 75 to 85 and it still pulled out 17.5 mpg. You don't find that very often. Just be sure to take care of it and it'll take care of you. My first problem was at125k with a fuel pump, than after that at146k. But over all a awesome truck! This truck was one of my very favorites. You'll enjoy it!
See all 36 reviews of the 1995 Dodge Dakota
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Dodge Dakota features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Dodge Dakota

Used 1995 Dodge Dakota Overview

The Used 1995 Dodge Dakota is offered in the following submodels: Dakota Regular Cab, Dakota Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), WS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

