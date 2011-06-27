1995 Dodge Dakota Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
A 2WD Club Cab Sport is added to the model mix.
Most helpful consumer reviews
stlramsfan,11/29/2012
I got this truck about three weeks ago and I think it all ready deserve's a good review. I got this truck from a friend of my grandpa, his grandson had busted out the cab glass and passenger side window, so he decided that he would give it to me for free questioning if it still runs. It had sat for two years, so I pulled it home, hooked up a battery not expecting anything but trouble and to my surprise with two year old gas it fired right up. I've now drove it about 700 miles, and can say there are no problems with 189,000 miles on it. I can say it gets about 20 in town 25+ on the highway, I have either 323/355 gears the owners manual didn't give the exact gears but it has plenty of power.
Victor Williams,04/25/2002
Purchased this truck for daily transportation and towing travel trailer. Added aftermarket ignition and exhaust to improve performance with good results. Only serious problem was a water leak into cab that took 7-8 visits to dealer to finally fix. Heavy duty suspension and towing package well worth the $$ . Extremely pleased with it.
R_Erickson,08/24/2002
Have the 4 cyl sport in white, sharp looker. Drive it like a truck, hard and fast for 75,000 miles. Not a high horsepower vehicle but fun to drive and never felt underpowered hauling or towing so long as you keep her in 4th.
gavin,11/21/2008
I bought this truck when it had 82300. I loved it. I have sold because we had a baby. But I really enjoyed it. I had the 5.2 with 5speed manual. It had a lot of power for the truck. Gas mileage was great. It would get 20 on the highway easy if empty. I towed a trailer and had a load total of about 1200 to 1500 pounds. I drove 240 miles at 75 to 85 and it still pulled out 17.5 mpg. You don't find that very often. Just be sure to take care of it and it'll take care of you. My first problem was at125k with a fuel pump, than after that at146k. But over all a awesome truck! This truck was one of my very favorites. You'll enjoy it!
