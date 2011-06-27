Vehicle overview

When it comes to searching for the perfect combination of light-duty hauling capability and carlike ride and handling, Dodge has been in a unique position since the company introduced the first midsize Dakota pickup back in 1987. All-new and totally redesigned for 2005, the current Dakota has three strong engine options and aggressive styling that ensures all your neighbors will know you drive a Dodge truck.

A hydroformed fully boxed frame provides eight times more torsional rigidity than the previous design, and an all-new coil-over front suspension and power rack and pinion steering lend the platform a nimble, carlike feel.

The standard engine is a 3.7-liter V6 that pumps out a respectable 210 horsepower and 235 lb-ft of torque. The 2006 Dodge Dakota can also be had with 4.7-liter V8 for those who need more pulling power. Two versions of the V8 are available. The first puts out 230 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque while the optional high-output version is capable of 260 hp and 310 lb-ft. Transmission choices include a four-speed automatic, a five-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. Dodge also gives potential buyers two distinctly different four-wheel-drive options, either a traditional part-time 4x4 transfer case with high and low range, or optional first-in-class full-time four-wheel drive that ensures traction in just about any situation.

The standard club cab comes equipped with four doors, forward-facing rear seats and a 6-foot-6 bed, while the quad cab model utilizes four full-size doors and a 5-foot-4 bed. A large crosshair grille is prominently affixed to the front of the truck, followed by the familiar dropped-fender look popularized by the previous-generation Ram and Dakota. The lines of the Dodge truck are kept sharp for a more aggressive look, and extensive wind-tunnel development makes this one of the most aerodynamically efficient pickups ever built.

The refinement continues inside, where form is emphasized just as heavily as function. Both cab configurations offer the most interior space in their class, and the rear seats flip up to reveal built-in storage trays for added convenience. The interior was designed for comfort, and options like heated cloth or leather seats, steering wheel audio controls and satellite radio make the Dodge Dakota more carlike than ever.

The Dakota is not without fault. A long bed isn't offered, for instance, and the truck's interior has an overabundance of cheap plastics. In addition, we've found that in real-world usage the base V8 is actually outclassed by the big V6s offered by the competition. This puts it at a disadvantage overall when compared to the refined Tacoma or the feature-packed Frontier. But overall, the 2006 Dodge Dakota is a solid midsize truck that's easy to drive on a daily basis. It's perfect for American truck fans who need four doors and the room of a sedan in addition to a pickup bed to haul gear around.