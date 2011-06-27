Close

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana

JUST REPRICED FROM $6,999. SLT trim, Black Clear Coat exterior. Alloy Wheels, 4x4,5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD, 4.7L (287) SOHC SMPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGI... 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! THIS RAM DAKOTA IS EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: 4.7L (287) SOHC SMPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD RAM DAKOTA: UNMATCHED RELIABILITY: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. THE RIGHT TIME TO BUY THIS RAM DAKOTA: World-leading performance at a great value. Was $6,999. KEY FEATURES ON THIS RAM DAKOTA INCLUDE: 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1B7GG2AN71S104734

Stock: 1S104734W

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-09-2020