  • $6,690

    2000 Dodge Dakota SLT

    73,384 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois

    NICE TRUCK!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT with Standard Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7FL26X8YS533604
    Stock: 20-228
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,500

    2000 Dodge Dakota SLT

    139,702 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Speedway Auto Mall - Machesney Park / Illinois

    White 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT RWD Magnum 3.9L V6 SMPI Magnum 3.9L V6 SMPI.Odometer is 13358 miles below market average!*Cheapest Prices *Greatest Selection *Highest Trade in value *Best Financing Available.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT with Extended Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7GL22X9YS691962
    Stock: 272361
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

  • $2,490

    2000 Dodge Dakota SLT

    124,506 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota

    2000 Dodge Dakota Base RWD Good Tires, Recent Local Trade, Trailer Tow Package, 2D Standard Cab, Magnum 3.9L V6 SMPI. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Dodge Dakota SLT with Standard Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7FL26X5YS716328
    Stock: P2111A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-14-2020

  • $3,495

    2001 Dodge Dakota Sport

    238,098 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Perry Morgan Express - Livermore / California

    2001 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab Sport 4.7 Liter SOHC V8, Automatic Transmission, 4 Wheel ABS Brakes, Front And Rear Air Conditioning, Power Windows And Door Locks, Bed Liner, Sliding Rear Window, Power Seat, Two Tone Paint, Cruise Control, Stereo CD, Premium Alloy Wheels, Tilt Wheel, Over 6000 GVWR, This Is A Real Truck, Tow Package, Runs And Drives Great, Only $3495 plus tax, lic, doc, and smog. Clean Title, 925-455-6666, Over 1/4 mile of vehicles for sale!!! That's over 60 cars. Prices starting at $1995. Our Average Price Is UNDER $3000, Financing available, good credit, bad credit, our bank works with everyone. All you need is the down payment, Drivers License and proof of income. Let Them Help You Build Your Credit! Lots to choose from. We do all the DMV work. Se Habla Espanol. Visit Our Web Site At www.perrymorganexpress.com. 10% Discount For CA$H!!!!!! 925-455-6666

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7HL2AN51S318458
    Stock: 318458
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-18-2019

  • $2,899

    2001 Dodge Dakota Base

    117,636 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoMax Hyundai Norman - Norman / Oklahoma

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Dakota with Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7FL26X91S242079
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,987

    2001 Dodge Dakota Sport

    199,887 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana

    JUST REPRICED FROM $6,999. SLT trim, Black Clear Coat exterior. Alloy Wheels, 4x4,5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD, 4.7L (287) SOHC SMPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGI... 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! THIS RAM DAKOTA IS EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: 4.7L (287) SOHC SMPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, 5-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION W/OD RAM DAKOTA: UNMATCHED RELIABILITY: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. THE RIGHT TIME TO BUY THIS RAM DAKOTA: World-leading performance at a great value. Was $6,999. KEY FEATURES ON THIS RAM DAKOTA INCLUDE: 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7GG2AN71S104734
    Stock: 1S104734W
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-09-2020

  • $2,900

    2001 Dodge Dakota Base

    164,271 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Roadside Auto Sales - London / Kentucky

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Dakota with Standard Cab, 6ft Bed.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7FL26P81S151286
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,800

    2001 Dodge Dakota Sport

    219,685 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sale Cadillac - Kinston / North Carolina

    Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. With over 60 years of Family Owned Experience. We provide excellent customer service which includes: Free car washes available with services, courtesy transportation, rental cars available on site, free towing to our CraftMaster Body Shop. We also offer customer amenities that include: coffee, bottled water and snacks. Where customers send their friends!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab, 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7HL2AN61S324995
    Stock: F9523A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-20-2020

  • $5,900

    2002 Dodge Dakota Base

    184,690 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Hardee Auto Sales - Conway / South Carolina

    Only 184,690 Miles! Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Dodge Dakota boasts a Gas V6 3.9L/239 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SXT QUICK-ORDER PKG, POWERTRAIN -inc: 3.9L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, CLOTH HIGH-BACK BUCKET SEATS.* This Dodge Dakota Features the Following Options *3.9L (239) SMPI V6 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, Vinyl door trim panels, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Tinted glass, Sunscreen glass on rear windows, Rear wheel drive, Rear anti-lock brakes, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes-inc: rear anti-lock, Painted front bumper.* Feel Confident About Your Choice *According to Carfax's history report: 17 Service Records.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7GL12X62S600955
    Stock: 201426
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-30-2020

  • $7,777

    2002 Dodge Dakota SLT

    119,801 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Zano Cars - Tucson / Arizona

    Very clean! Runs smooth! Comes with a certified clean vehicle history report, and has already been inspected and reconditioned for your convenience! Give us a call at 520-777-3113 if you have any questions. Don't forget to ask about our pre-approval over the phone!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7HG48N32S670655
    Stock: A4435
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $8,995

    2002 Dodge Dakota Sport

    184,156 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Dick Genthe Chevrolet - Southgate / Michigan

    Family owned, home of the FREE 2 year maintenance package!!! This 2002 Dodge Dakota Sport might just be the quad cab 4x4 you've been looking for. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $10,000. Stay safe with this quad cab 4x4's 4 out of 5 star crash test rating. Rock out with great audio features like CD player. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7HG38N92S633412
    Stock: 22773N
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-26-2020

  • $4,995

    2002 Dodge Dakota Base

    108,705 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kia of Bradley - Bradley / Illinois

    Side Airbags CD Player

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Standard Cab, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7GG16X12S591144
    Stock: K13639A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $6,000

    1998 Dodge Dakota Sport

    200,245 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington

    Sport trim, Flame Red Clear Coat exterior. AIR CONDITIONING, FOG LAMPS, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSE... 5.9L (360) MPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP, R/T SPORT GROUP, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Privacy Glass, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: R/T SPORT GROUP cloth high-back bucket seats, sport suspension, HD rear stabilizer bar, leather-wrapped steering wheel, body-color bumpers, cruise control, tilt steering, light group, cloth door trim panel, HD sound insulation pkg, cloth-covered sunvisors, P225/55R17 BSW tires, 17" forged aluminum wheels, 3.90 sure grip axle, "Dakota R/T" badging, 5.9L (360) MPI V8 "MAGNUM" ENGINE, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRONIC AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSETTE, COMPACT DISC, GRAPHIC EQUALIZER Infinity speaker system, PWR CONVENIENCE GROUP pwr windows/door locks, remote keyless entry system, FOG LAMPS. MORE ABOUT US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Lemon History

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: Yes

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Dodge Dakota Sport with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7GL22Z9WS671712
    Stock: 7379D
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • $4,500

    2002 Dodge Dakota Base

    145,598 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Shepherd's Buick Chevrolet GMC - Kendallville / Indiana

    4WD.4WD 5-Speed Manual HD Magnum 3.9L V6 SMPIShepherd's Chevrolet Buick GMC...where you'll always be treated like family!Call 260-347-1400 today to schedule your test drive!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7GG12X82S677959
    Stock: K17723B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $3,995

    2002 Dodge Dakota Base

    Not provided
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Power Ford Lincoln - Newport / Oregon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7GL12X02S702137
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,799

    2002 Dodge Dakota Sport

    165,299 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Con Paulos Chevrolet - Jerome / Idaho

    This Dodge Dakota makes saving on a used truck easy. The way this truck runs, you might think it's ageless. It's a 8 cylinder Bright Silver Metallic truck that can balance family and work.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota Sport with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7HG38N72S640195
    Stock: 7066J
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-22-2020

  • $4,995

    2002 Dodge Dakota SLT

    146,910 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Smith Chevrolet - Idaho Falls / Idaho

    Dakota SLT, Club Cab, 4WD. Odometer is 16847 miles below market average! 2002 Dodge Dakota SLT Blue 4WD 5-Speed Manual HD Magnum 3.9L V6 SMPI

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Dodge Dakota SLT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Manual
    Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
    15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7GG42N52S516307
    Stock: N200834B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $7,988

    1998 Dodge Dakota SLT

    52,093 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Dossett Buick GMC - Tupelo / Mississippi

    We love our customers, we treat them like family. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! Less than 53k Miles*** It's ready for anything!!!! Come and get it*** Runs mint! Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag - Cancellable...Other features include: 2 Doors, RWD, Split-bench rear seats, Clock - In-radio display, Pickup Bed Type - Regular...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1998 Dodge Dakota SLT with 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1B7GL22X8WS629014
    Stock: UV13020
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

