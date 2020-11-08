Used 2011 Ram Dakota for Sale Near Me

Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia

4X4--WARRANTY****FULL SIZE 4 DOOR**PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--THIS DURABLERELIABLE AND BUILT TOUGH DAKOTA IS READY FOR ANY TASK AT HAND WITH IT'S DURABLE POWERTRAIN AND STRONG SUSPENSION NO JOB IS TO BIG FOR IT--FULL SIZE 4 DOOR --4X4--AWD/4X4--GRAY exterior and GRAY Interior .Features include: power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--CD Player Radio--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty Vehicle OptionsAir ConditioningTilt Steering Column120 MPH speedometer136-amp alternator205mm front axle3.7L V6 engine3.92 axle ratio4-wheel anti-lock brakes5.3' pickup box60/40 split folding rear bench seat600-amp maintenance free battery6010# GVWRAccent color grilleAux audio inputBattery run down protectionBlack headlamp bezels w/chrome trimBody color front fasciaBody color rear bumperBrake/park interlockCargo lampsCorporate 8.25 rear axleCrate 'N Go flip-up rear seat cushions w/storageDeep tint sunscreen glassDoor ajar warning lampDriver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensorDriver assist handleDriver side sun visorDual note hornDual position tailgateFloor consoleFog lampsFour wheel driveFront floor carpetingFront stabilizer barFront vented disc & rear drum brakesFront/rear floor matsHD front shock absorbersHD rear shock absorbersHD suspensionHeadlamps on warning chimesInstrument cluster w/tachometerInstrument panel black bezelKey in ignition & seat belt warning buzzerPart-time electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer casePassenger assist handlePassenger side sun visor w/mirrorPremium vinyl door trim panels w/map pocketPwr accessory delayPwr rack & pinion steeringPwr windows w/driver side one-touchRear child safety door locksRear dome lampScissor type jackSpeed controlSupplemental front & rear side curtain air bagsSupplemental front side air bagsTinted glass windowsTinted windshield glassTip startTire pressure monitoring warning lampTrailer tow wiring w/4-pin connectorVariable intermittent windshield wipers

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D7RW3GK1BS620044

Stock: D7EL6Y6

Certified Pre-Owned: No

