Used 2011 Ram Dakota for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 29,871 miles
$18,998
CarMax Beaverton - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Beaverton / Oregon
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in OR, and excludes tax, license and registration costs, and $25 Optional Document Processing Fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RE3BK4BS650892
Stock: 18927488
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,928 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,999
Wright Buick GMC - Wexford / Pennsylvania
Bighorn/Lonestar trim. Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 42,743! 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, 17" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION, CONVENIENCE GROUP, 3.7L V6 ENGINE, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, Non-Smoker vehicle. AND MORE! THIS RAM DAKOTA COMES EQUIPPED WITH PREMIUM FEATURES: CONVENIENCE GROUP full swing rear doors, remote start system, Sentry Key theft deterrent system, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 17" X 8" ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc 17" x 7.5" steel spare wheel (STD), 3.7L V6 ENGINE (STD), 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC VLP TRANSMISSION (STD) AutoCheck One Owner Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $28,300*. KEY FEATURES ON THIS RAM DAKOTA INCLUDE: 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats. Ram Bighorn/Lonestar with Bright White exterior and Dark Slate Gray/Medium Slate Gray Interior interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 5200 RPM*. Pricing analysis performed on 8/11/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW3BK4BS676471
Stock: W20T140A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 26,004 miles
$14,995
AutoNation Ford Burleson - Burleson / Texas
Convenience Group 6-Way Pwr Driver Seat W/Manual Lumbar Sentry Key Theft Deterrent System 3.92 Axle Ratio 17" X 8" Aluminum Wheels 22D Bighorn/Lonestar Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 3.7L V6 Engine 4-Speed Automatic Vlp Transmission Bright White Dark Khaki/Medium Khaki Interior; Premium Cloth Bucket Seats P265/65R17 On/Off Road Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RE3BK8BS574965
Stock: BS574965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 114,150 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bloomington / Illinois
2011 Dodge Dakota ST *4X4, *ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, *LOW LOW MILES, **RUST FREE**, 4WD. Deep Cherry Red Crystal PearlcoatLocated at Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep at the corner of Veterans and Commerce Parkway and Call to day to set up a test drive 309-662-5000. Located at Sam Leman Chrysler Jeep at the corner of Veterans and Commerce Parkway and Call to day to set up a test drive 1-866-380-7837.Reviews: * Abundant and innovative interior storage; available V8 power; best-in-class towing capacity; comfy seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota ST with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW2BK8BS589571
Stock: B28100A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 110,557 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
Lock 20 Auto - Newcomerstown / Ohio
Our great looking 2011 Dodge Dakota Big Horn Crew Cab 4X4 is ready to help you tackle the day! Powered by 3.7 Liter V6 that generates plenty of power while paired with a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts. This Four Wheel Drive offers a confident sure-footed ride as it secures nearly 18mpg highway. Our Dakota Big Horn stands out from the crowd with its dressed to impress looks enhanced with a grille guard protective bed liner tail light guards and privacy glass. Our Big Horn Crew Cab offers premium cloth seats power accessories remote keyless entry cruise control an AM/FM/CD stereo with MP3 decoder air conditioning smart storage spaces and more. Take a look at the pictures and we are sure you will fall in love with this beautiful Dakota!The safety list from Dodge includes ABS front anti-roll bar airbags and low tire pressure warning. This Dakota drives big rides smooth and presents with muscular street swagger. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW3GK5BS521288
Stock: 5855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,618 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,950
Jacob's Auto Sales - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
Check out this Clean Dakota with the Big Horn Pkg. Call today to schedule a test drive. This vehicle comes equipped with V8 - 4.7L engine, automatic transmission, 125K easy miles, air, pw, pdl, CD player, 4WD, power seats, alloy wheels, tow package, remote key less entry, fully loaded, newer tires, Clean, just serviced & ready to go. Won't last! You can call me at (508)588-7050 or email me at jmkaleh@aol.com. Many other Plow trucks in stock. Please check our web site at jacobsautosales.net for latest inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW3GP4BS709747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,013 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,900
Crossroads Auto Sales - Rossville / Georgia
2011 Ram Dakota BIG HORN 4x4 Low Miles 118k Cloth Interior Bed Liner Good Tires Financing & Warranty Available. Call Today 706-866-1101 TRUCKS! TRUCKS! TRUCKS! @ www.ILOVECROSSROADS.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW3GK5BS525745
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,066 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500
Auto Direct Wholesale Center - Moyock / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RE3GK9BS679300
Stock: 679300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,796 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,000
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
4X4--WARRANTY****FULL SIZE 4 DOOR**PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--THIS DURABLERELIABLE AND BUILT TOUGH DAKOTA IS READY FOR ANY TASK AT HAND WITH IT'S DURABLE POWERTRAIN AND STRONG SUSPENSION NO JOB IS TO BIG FOR IT--FULL SIZE 4 DOOR --4X4--AWD/4X4--GRAY exterior and GRAY Interior .Features include: power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--CD Player Radio--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle OptionsAir ConditioningTilt Steering Column120 MPH speedometer136-amp alternator205mm front axle3.7L V6 engine3.92 axle ratio4-wheel anti-lock brakes5.3' pickup box60/40 split folding rear bench seat600-amp maintenance free battery6010# GVWRAccent color grilleAux audio inputBattery run down protectionBlack headlamp bezels w/chrome trimBody color front fasciaBody color rear bumperBrake/park interlockCargo lampsCorporate 8.25 rear axleCrate 'N Go flip-up rear seat cushions w/storageDeep tint sunscreen glassDoor ajar warning lampDriver & front passenger airbags w/passenger sensorDriver assist handleDriver side sun visorDual note hornDual position tailgateFloor consoleFog lampsFour wheel driveFront floor carpetingFront stabilizer barFront vented disc & rear drum brakesFront/rear floor matsHD front shock absorbersHD rear shock absorbersHD suspensionHeadlamps on warning chimesInstrument cluster w/tachometerInstrument panel black bezelKey in ignition & seat belt warning buzzerPart-time electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer casePassenger assist handlePassenger side sun visor w/mirrorPremium vinyl door trim panels w/map pocketPwr accessory delayPwr rack & pinion steeringPwr windows w/driver side one-touchRear child safety door locksRear dome lampScissor type jackSpeed controlSupplemental front & rear side curtain air bagsSupplemental front side air bagsTinted glass windowsTinted windshield glassTip startTire pressure monitoring warning lampTrailer tow wiring w/4-pin connectorVariable intermittent windshield wipers DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *T DELIVERY AVAILABLE NATION WIDE AND OVER SEAS PLEASE ASK FOR DETAIL *TAX ID PROGRAM AVAILABLE.......GUARANTEED credit approval **** 6 month/6000 mile warranty on all please ask for details certain exclusions apply .. .... .prices may change with out notice price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>ALL VEHICLES COME WITH WARRANTY !!!!! ask sales associate for details.... DON'T PAY RETAIL PRICE FOR A CAR PAY OUTLET PRICE AT ELLAS AUTO OUTLET....... with our new off site mechanical facility we are providing our customers with better cars at lower prices because we service our own vehicles and we cut the middle man IF WE SAVE MONEY YOU SAVE MONEY so don't waste time and come take a look at the vehicle of your choice we have over 250 cars in stock at all times for you to choose from. Hope to see you soon have a SAFE DRIVE.....and please BUCKLE UP.. HOURS....MONDAY - SATURDAY 9 am to 6 pm. DIRECTIONS RICHMOND or surrounding area take I95 North to Exit #118 make left at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. WASHINGTONMARYLANDOR NORTHERN VA take I95 South to Exit #118 make right at stop sign come down to first traffic light make left on Jefferson Davis Hwy come down 1/4 mile you will see Ellas Auto Outlet Inc on the left. .price exlcudes $299 processing fee we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change without notice. We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! .prices may change with out notice price excludes $299 processing fee we do not accept personal check. we don't have freight or destination charges or any other hidden fees. due to human error some prices and features may not be correct prices may change with out notice prices may change at any time with out notice . financing down payment interest rate and monthly payments depend on your credit....We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours! we are the only dealer with most cars under $5000 For More Great Prices Check Us Out At www.ELLASAUTOOUTLET.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW3GK1BS620044
Stock: D7EL6Y6
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,475
West Motor - Preston / Idaho
Clean Title. Super Clean ONE OWNER 2011 Dakota Big Horn crew cab, brand new tires, roll up tonneau cover, bed liner, power drivers seat, steering wheel controls, sliding rear window, fog lights, aluminum wheels, trailer tow package, and more. It comes powered by a 3.7L V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. This great pickup has been through a complete mechanical check-over, has been freshly serviced and detailed, and comes backed by our lifetime powertrain warranty, so you can make your important purchase with confidence and peace of mind! Print this page and call us Now...We Know You'll Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership, our goal is to give you the best car buying experience you will ever have!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW3GK9BS541415
Stock: 541415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 61,182 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,679
Fox Charlevoix Cadillac - Charlevoix / Michigan
Clean CARFAX. Ask about our 3 day money back guarantee! **To see more photos log in to www.foxcharlevoix.com ** Hunter Green Pearl 2011 Dodge Dakota Big Horn Big Horn 4WD 4-Speed Automatic VLP Odometer is 13746 miles below market average! Certified. Certification Program Details: 126 point inspection, 12 month/12,000 mile limited powertrain warranty, 1 year maintenance plan free, and 3 day satisfaction guarantee Fox Certified Certified, 4WD, 17 x 8.0 Aluminum Wheels, 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accent Color Grille, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, Black Headlamp Bezel w/Chrome Trim, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Shift-On-The-Fly Part Time Transfer Case, Engine Block Heater, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heavy Duty Suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power 6-Way Driver Seat, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 22D, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Rear 40/40 Folding Split Seat, Rear step bumper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Stain Repel Seat Fabric, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, 4WD. Reviews: * Abundant and innovative interior storage; available V8 power; best-in-class towing capacity; comfy seats. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW3BK5BS672638
Stock: C11406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-13-2020
- 73,252 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,500
Road Ready Used Cars - Ansonia / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW3GPXBS712877
Stock: 13081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,045 miles
$14,995
Holiday Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
4WD | TRAILER TOW GROUP | UTILITY GROUP | PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS | REAR 40/40 FOLDING SPLIT SEAT | 17 X 8.0 ALUMINUM WHLS | ONE OWNER | CLEAN TITLE.Visit Holiday Budget Center to test drive this vehicle and many more! At Holiday, we believe that just because you're shopping for a vehicle that fits your budget doesn't mean you have to settle for anything less than quality. Experience the same, exceptional customer service you expect from Holiday Automotive at a price that works for you!Call Now Toll Free! 1-(866) 875-3224. Check out our Full inventory at www.holidayautomotive.com. Holiday Automotive in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin has been a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We are located at HWY 41 and HWY 23 at Exit 99. We are pleased to offer ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 banks to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. At Holiday Automotive we are worth the trip!While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of these data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.*Wisconsin's Largest Used Truck Dealership MMXVII. Source: Reg Trak
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW3BP5BS596365
Stock: 20F402A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 76,942 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,200
Gregg Young Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Newton - Newton / Iowa
Meet our **Accident Free**2011**Dodge**Dakota**Big Horn**Crew Cab**4X4**Aluminum Wheels**Remote Keyless Entry** shown in a Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat! Powered by a 4.7 Liter V8 tethered to a responsive Automatic transmission for easy passing. This Four Wheel Drive combination will secure you nearly 18mpg on the open road.The design theme inside the spacious Big Horn cabin is simple and straightforward. Materials are comfortable and the fit and finish are well thought out. Our Crew Cab brings you four doors, a rear bench seat, cloth power driver seating, all power options, and more. This Big Horn trimmed Dakota with its bold stance and a roomy interior deserves your consideration.Dodge offers ABS, tire pressure monitor, front side airbags, front head airbags, and more are included on the safety for added peace of mind. This Dakota drives bigger than it looks with a hefty, Ram-like way about it, and nicely muscular street swagger. There's plenty of room, comfort, and utility on board. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn with Upgraded Engine, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW3GP4BS559526
Stock: CN1532A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 109,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,991
A-1 Auto Wholesale - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RE3GK9BS623230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,937 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
Recent Trade! Big Horn 3.7 V6 Crew Cab RWD. Drop In Bedliner, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Tinted Windows, Alloy Wheels. This Dakota has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! CD Player Portable Audio Connection Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Traction Control Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RE3GK6BS510707
Stock: L202169B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 159,315 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
C.H. Urness Motor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - The Dalles / Oregon
The Dodge Dakota has satellite radio capabilities. Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Heated seats for those cold winter days are included in this 2011 Dodge Dakota . This 2011 Dodge Dakota has a 4.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Quickly unlock this vehicle with keyless entry. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on the Dodge Dakota. When you encounter slick or muddy roads, you can engage the four wheel drive on this 2011 Dodge Dakota and drive with confidence. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this model. This 2011 Dodge Dakota has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. This unit features a tilt steering wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW5GP2BS709693
Stock: 709693
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 123,812 miles
$14,499
AutoSource Wood Cross - Woods Cross / Utah
4WD.This vehicle has a Clean Title. AutoSource is known for being the nation's largest dealer of branded title vehicles but occasionally we find clean title vehicles, like this one that also offer our customers tremendous value.How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ram Dakota Laramie with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D7RW5GK3BS626374
Stock: TC626374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ram Dakota searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Ram Dakota
- 5(80%)
- 3(20%)
Related Ram Dakota info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia K900 2015
- Used Acura TL 2011
- Used Volkswagen CC 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2011
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2015
- Used Buick Envision 2016
- Used Lexus RC 300 2016
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2013
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 2017
- Used Hyundai Accent 2010
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2014
- Used FIAT 500 2017
- Used Ford Transit Connect 2018
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2014
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Dodge Sprinter Cargo
- Used Toyota Matrix
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class
- Used Cadillac CTS Wagon
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris
- Used GMC Envoy
- Used BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
- Used Ram Promaster City
- Used Saturn VUE
- Used GMC Savana Cargo
- Used Mercedes-Benz Maybach
- Used Alfa Romeo 4C
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
Shop used models by city
- Used Ram Dakota Silver Spring MD
- Used Ram Promaster City Virginia Beach VA
- Used Ram Dakota Harrisburg PA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Fresno CA
- Used Ram Dakota Long Beach CA
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Bowling Green KY
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Hialeah FL
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Harrisburg PA
- Used Ram Dakota Fredericksburg VA
- Used Ram C/V Tradesman Denver CO
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- BMW 7 Series 2019
- 2019 Audi e-tron
- 2021 GMC Yukon XL
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2019 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Bentley Flying Spur
- 2019 Lexus UX 200
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision