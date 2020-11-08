Used 2011 Ram Dakota for Sale Near Me

32 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Dakota Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 32 listings
  • 2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn in Red
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn

    29,871 miles

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota

    42,928 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota

    26,004 miles

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota ST in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota ST

    114,150 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota

    110,557 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn in Silver
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn

    125,618 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,950

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota

    118,013 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,900

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota

    170,066 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota

    165,796 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn in Off White/Cream
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn

    57,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,475

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota

    61,182 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,679

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota

    73,252 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,500

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota

    75,045 miles

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota BigHorn

    76,942 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,200

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota

    109,560 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $13,991

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota

    148,937 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota Laramie in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota Laramie

    159,315 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2011 Ram Dakota Laramie in White
    used

    2011 Ram Dakota Laramie

    123,812 miles

    $14,499

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ram Dakota searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 32 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ram
  3. Ram Dakota
  4. Used 2011 Ram Dakota

Consumer Reviews for the Ram Dakota

Read recent reviews for the Ram Dakota
Overall Consumer Rating
4.65 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 3
    (20%)
Solid midsize light duty pickup truck
rdsteve23,05/24/2015
BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A)
I like my V6 crew cab 2WD BigHorn. It has decent power, handles good, rides smooth but has a firm suspension, and is comfortable. This is a nice light duty pickup, perfect for my family of 4, which can haul some light payloads and tow my camping trailer. I like the bold exterior look it gives, while the interior is comfortable and convenient. I've owned it for about 5 years now, and the only issues to come up was a faulty tire pressure sensor (still covered under warranty at the time) and every once and a while the gas gauge reads empty when I start it up, but then will slowly go to correct reading. All in all, this is a solid truck that didn't cost me an arm and a leg like most trucks do...
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ram
Dakota
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ram Dakota info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings