2001 Dodge Dakota Review

Pros & Cons

  • Four full-size doors on Quad Cabs, tons of interior room, attractive styling, stout 4.7-liter V8.
  • Fuel consumption with the 5.9-liter V8, no R/T Quad Cab offered.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If one word could best describe the 2001 Dodge Dakota, comfortable would be it. Whether carrying five adults, cruising the interstate, transporting cargo or tackling off-road terrain, the Dakota is at ease no matter where it is or what it's asked to do.

Vehicle overview

The Dakota carved out its own niche in the compact pickup world when it premiered back in 1987. Here was a "compact" truck that wasn't so compact, giving it an instant advantage over competitors from Ford and Chevy. Dakota continued to upstage its domestic rivals when an optional 5.2-liter V8 appeared in 1991 (the S-10 and Ranger still don't offer V8 power!) and attractive Ram-inspired styling debuted for 1997. Last year, Dodge trumped the competition one more time by being the first to offer Quad Cab, which provided four full-sized doors to family-conscious consumers.

This year, the Dakota continues to offer a wide range of engine and body style configurations. The two-wheel-drive Regular and Club Cabs get a mini-Magnum 120-horsepower, 2.5-liter four-cylinder, but all Dakotas have access to a 3.9-liter V6 that cranks out 175 horsepower. There's also the 4.7-liter V8, which makes a useable 230 horsepower and 295 foot-pounds of torque, along with the 5.9-liter V8 making 250 horses. The 5.9-liter cannot be mated to a manual transmission, and the 2.5-liter is without an automatic option. If you're worried about having to tow with a compact truck, keep in mind the Dakota's potential 6,700-pound towing capacity. In other words, no problem.

Three body styles are available: Regular Cab, Club Cab, and Quad Cab. Want the ultimate attention-gettin' Dakota? The Regular and Club Cab two-wheel-drives can take advantage of the R/T Sport Group that includes the 250-horsepower 5.9-liter V8, a lowered suspension, and a high-performance tire-and-wheel combo. You might also want to check out the Dakota Sport with its new front fascia and Sparkle Silver 15x7-inch cast aluminum wheels.

You'll likely have to keep reminding yourself that this is indeed a compact pickup -- everything from its towing capacity and stance to its power and interior seems bigger than the norm. A 40/20/40 split seat is standard (but you can opt for high-back buckets), and rear passengers travel on a 60/40 split-folding bench seat, creating seating for six in Quad Cabs. The interior is quiet, and Dodge has improved everything from the instrument panel to the ventilation system to the floor console and cupholders. Optional audio equipment, featuring two- and three-band equalizers and steering wheel-mounted controls, give the Dakota a more upscale feel, but those wanting the ultimate luxury hauler should look into a Quad Cab with the new-for-2001 optional leather interior.

Both two- and four-wheel-drive versions are available, and the independent front suspension works effectively with the Dakota's rack-and-pinion steering for a confident yet comfortable ride. Underneath, you'll find front disc brakes with optional ABS and rear drums with standard ABS (you can upgrade to slightly larger rear brakes when opting for ABS). Four-wheel-drive models get a new dash-mounted, electronically controlled transfer case that replaces the previous floor-mounted lever system.

The Dakota enters the new millennium with looks, power, a much-desired four-door configuration and a brand-new interior. It sure seems like it could be a very happy new year for Dodge.

2001 Highlights

The 2001 Dodge Dakota gets a redesigned interior with upgraded audio components, optional steering wheel controls, larger exterior mirrors and a redesigned front fascia on the Sport models. Four-wheel-drive models get a dash-mounted, electronically controlled transfer case. New 15x7-inch cast aluminum wheels are standard on Sport and SLT models and a leather interior is now available in Quad Cab models. Quad Cabs also benefit from front seatbelt pre-tensioners, Club Cabs have added rear window defrost as an option, and Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer technology is now part of the optional security alarm system. Finally, the 3.9-liter V6 and 4.7-liter and 5.9-liter V8 engines meet low-emission vehicle standards for 2001.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Dodge Dakota.

5(58%)
4(30%)
3(9%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.4
121 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 121 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It is actually a truck
duncan16,11/18/2013
I'm part of the minority that uses their truck for the reason it was built. I hook up trailers, load up the bed with mulch, rocks, trees, junk, construction materials and occasionally friends. Even when my engine was dying @250,000 miles, the truck never quit, I've put a new engine in it and it has a new lease on life. Vehicles break, require maintenance and occasionally have failed parts. More often then not the people who hate their vehicles or say they are junk, don't take care of them. Yes there are completely junk vehicles, but I will say this is definitely not one of them. My vehicle: 2001 Quad Cab, 4x4, Automatic 4 speed (5 speed now), 4.7L V8, SLT, few added options
Approaching 16 years
Paul J Tabone,02/23/2015
2dr Club Cab 4WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M)
My truck is a 3.9 with an A/T. Mileage has never been that great but I knew that going in. I've always been a Mopar guy and this truck doesn't disappoint. I admit that I don't drive it often In nearly 16 years I barely have 70K on it, but those miles have been good ones. I use it for work and play. It has hauled heavy loads distances or taken me on vacations in all kinds of weather and has always been a comfortable vehicle. The only thing it may be lacking is a few extra horses for the hilly bits, but for the most part the V6 has been adequate for my uses. I am happy with the way the truck handles on the open road and well as how it takes the twisty bits, and that with Goodyear Wranglers. I'm planning on driving this truck until either it quits or I do! At my rate of mileage when I'm 80 years old I should be breaking the 100K mark! Honestly no complaints of any worth. The electric window lockout switch went funky and the passenger switch stopped working but there's a work around wiring trick that has cleared that problem up with no trouble. Except for the anemic drivers side floor vents for the HVAC system and the now very slowly leaking evap on the A/C needing a recharge every 2 or 3 years this truck has been a dream for me. I'm on the 3rd set of tires more because of thehir age than anything.
13 years later
fishinoregon,02/12/2014
I've recently purchased a 13 year old Dakota Quad Cab. I looked for 6 weeks at all sorts of trucks but when it came down to it, this Dakota fit the bill best. Everything works and the truck runs strong with a good tight feel to it. Best part of this purchase was the truck had just 87,000 miles on it. It was well cared for and used during the previous owners summer vacations. The tan colored interior is in perfect shape and the bright red exterior has a nice shine to it. As long as the truck (and all others like it) is well cared for, it will be on the job for years to come. Happy traveling
200,200 and Keeps Going
nmtbaron,03/06/2014
I own a 2001 Dakota Sport crew cab V8 4.7 all wheel drive truck with 200,200 as of 3/5/14. It's such a great truck! It's a champ in the snow and sand. Most of my driving is city and highway. I change the oil every 4000 miles using 10w-40. Past repairs were minor. Truck gets 16 mpg with a performance kn air intake kit (highly recommend!). I was getting 13 mpg before installing the kit. I'm gonna drive it into the ground. Grey paint still looks great.
See all 121 reviews of the 2001 Dodge Dakota
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 3
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2001 Dodge Dakota features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2001 Dodge Dakota Overview

The Used 2001 Dodge Dakota is offered in the following submodels: Dakota Club Cab, Dakota Regular Cab, Dakota Quad Cab. Available styles include 4dr Quad Cab Sport 4WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Quad Cab Sport 2WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 2WD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab 4WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M), 2dr Club Cab 2WD (2.5L 4cyl 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab 4WD (3.9L 6cyl 5M).

