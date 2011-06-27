  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(35)
1993 Dodge Dakota Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Sport model gets new graphics.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Dakota.

5(60%)
4(31%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.4
35 reviews
35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

love this truck
love my dodge,03/13/2010
i bought this truck from a friend for $800 the best money i ever spent it has a 318 5.2 V-8 Magnum and 298,000 miles on it and still will put u in the seat if i punch it. I drove it 1300 miles nonstop with no problems.
My first vehicle, wish it could be my last
Marie,09/23/2016
Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB
My grandpa had this truck for I don't know how many years before me, and would still have it but he couldn't handle the clutch anymore for the arthritis in his knees. I bought it from him for $500 at 117k mi in 2007 as a poor 19 year old, and now in 2016 just about to roll over 200k I still can't imagine myself driving anything else. I do believe it will rust out from under me before that engine quits, Colorado's long salty-road winters are eating it alive. In 2010 I drove it cross country from North Carolina when I moved to Denver almost nonstop no issues, completely loaded down with everything I owned in the back. I swear it runs better loaded down than empty! I camp a lot and it hauls about 1000 lbs of gear in the bed up to over 9000 ft, steepest grade encountered is 15% and it doesn't break a sweat. It's just a 3.9L V6 5 spd manual but I get 19.5 mpg highway and 15-16 city. Hauling in the mountains it still gets 18! I don't really go offroading, just gravel and dirt roads, but even being only RWD, with my nice Michelin tires it handles snow around town no problem up to 16" deep. The interior is far from luxurious, but it doesn't mind getting dusty muddy salty snowy cleanup is easy. Electrical sucks, I have replaced every sensor it has and its now time for 2nd stereo replacement, but mechanically only major replacements are the clutch at around 150k, fuel pump a year or two later, the water pump and thermostat 4x but all under warranty, and just recently the radiator (with 4th water pump). Even with one rear fender almost totally rusted away, and the hood and roof not matching the rest of the green truck (rustoleum gray, to combat rust of course) I have had several people try to buy it from me for as much as $3k. KBB is under $250 LOL. Even bringing it in for oil changes the mechanics try to buy it because there's so much room to work under the hood. But I just can't part with it. It's too good a truck and I'll never trade it because it deserves better than to be scrapped. LOVE THIS TRUCK
best dakota ever
mopar512,05/04/2009
My dad got the truck with 300 miles in 92, he gave it to me in 08, great truck, awesome to drive, its smooth n its a v8 and it's a Dodge it cant get any better than that, I got a dual exhaust, with a cherry bomb extreme sounds awesome
My Best Friend
Beach Driver,03/31/2010
I bought this truck a little over 2 years ago, and I've put over 40K miles on here without a hiccup. I've lifted it put 33/12.5 on here and have never got her stuck I call her my best friend for the fact it has never let me down, it doesn't matter if it is -40 or 110 degrees she still started. The only only thing I've ever had to do is change a rear seal in the tranny no big deal seeing that it only cost me 6 bucks. I'm gonna drive her till the wheels fall off and when that happens I'll probably just fix it. NUMBER ONE TRUCK
See all 35 reviews of the 1993 Dodge Dakota
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
99 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 1993 Dodge Dakota features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Dodge Dakota

Used 1993 Dodge Dakota Overview

The Used 1993 Dodge Dakota is offered in the following submodels: Dakota Regular Cab, Dakota Extended Cab. Available styles include 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

