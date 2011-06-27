  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Dakota
  4. Used 1990 Dodge Dakota
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1990 Dodge Dakota Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Dakota for Sale
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$833 - $1,767
Used Dakota for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Big news is the addition of an extended-cab model. Base, SE, LE, and Sport versions of new Club Cab are available. Shelby model dropped from lineup, while convertible availability expands to base trim.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Dakota.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(0%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ever Lasting
Mentalmike1981,05/06/2009
My dad bought the 90 dakota back in 1998. Just recently in 09 did the truck become undrivable due to a electrical fire under the hood. Up until then the entire family used this truck. It always was ready to go. The paint did fade and peel requiring a new paint job. Other than that the truck was very durable. It oulasted alot of other vehicles the family has had over the years. I would recommend this truck to anyone.
Great Truck
Great Truck,03/30/2005
I am a sixteen year old and this is my first car. My father bought it for me when I was fifteen. That was my birthday gift from him and my mother. Ever since we had the truck I have had a lot of fun. The only thing I dislike about the truck is the color. It is blue and silver with double red stripes going down the side, and the chrome on the mirrors, bumbers and front end is showing its age.
Great Mopar experience.
king rat,04/12/2004
I have owned this 2WD truck for 8 years. It has outlasted two of my wife's Grand Caravan. Every morning Iturn the key, put it in gear, and go to work. Except when I fill it with hundreds of pounds of Scout gear and 2- 4 Boy Scouts. I am not easy on this truck, but I change the oil, keep it lubed, and wash it 2-3 times a month. The only rust on it is both doors have surface rust, 1/2" x 6" along the bottom, and one rear fender lip where the previous owner bumped a tree. I have 3 boys all 6' or more. It is tight, but we can still squeeze in to go camping.
1990 Dodge Dakota LE
Allen,01/19/2003
This truck is a top quality truck. It's not quite a compact truck and not quite a full size truck, therefore it's a mid-size. It can haul more than my friends 1998 Ford F-150 and it's more reliable. The only bad thing about it is it's transmission. It's transmission went around 74,000 miles and now i have 80,000 miles on it. I would recommend this truck because it's fun and reliable.
See all 6 reviews of the 1990 Dodge Dakota
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
125 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
117 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 1990 Dodge Dakota features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Dodge Dakota

Used 1990 Dodge Dakota Overview

The Used 1990 Dodge Dakota is offered in the following submodels: Dakota Regular Cab, Dakota Extended Cab. Available styles include SE 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB w/Soft Top, LE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB w/Soft Top, S 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB w/Soft Top, 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), LE 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Dodge Dakota?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Dodge Dakotas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Dodge Dakota for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Dodge Dakota.

Can't find a used 1990 Dodge Dakotas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Dakota for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $16,550.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,325.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Dakota for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,235.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,331.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Dodge Dakota?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Dakota lease specials

Related Used 1990 Dodge Dakota info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles