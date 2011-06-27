  1. Home
2009 Dodge Dakota Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,628$7,259$8,856
Clean$4,343$6,801$8,279
Average$3,774$5,883$7,123
Rough$3,205$4,966$5,967
2009 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,295$5,449$6,157
Clean$4,031$5,104$5,756
Average$3,503$4,416$4,952
Rough$2,974$3,727$4,149
2009 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,747$4,265$4,592
Clean$3,516$3,996$4,292
Average$3,055$3,457$3,693
Rough$2,595$2,918$3,094
2009 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,414$6,593$7,918
Clean$4,142$6,176$7,402
Average$3,599$5,343$6,368
Rough$3,056$4,510$5,335
2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,855$7,016$7,736
Clean$5,495$6,573$7,232
Average$4,775$5,686$6,222
Rough$4,055$4,800$5,213
2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,925$6,157$7,511
Clean$3,684$5,768$7,021
Average$3,201$4,990$6,041
Rough$2,718$4,212$5,061
2009 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,217$5,047$6,157
Clean$3,020$4,728$5,756
Average$2,624$4,091$4,952
Rough$2,228$3,453$4,149
2009 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,992$5,876$6,427
Clean$4,685$5,505$6,008
Average$4,071$4,762$5,169
Rough$3,457$4,020$4,330
2009 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,343$6,360$7,587
Clean$4,076$5,958$7,092
Average$3,541$5,155$6,102
Rough$3,007$4,351$5,112
2009 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,126$7,402$9,384
Clean$3,872$6,934$8,772
Average$3,364$5,999$7,547
Rough$2,857$5,064$6,323
2009 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,822$4,891$5,548
Clean$3,587$4,582$5,186
Average$3,117$3,964$4,462
Rough$2,647$3,346$3,738
2009 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,039$9,473$11,556
Clean$5,667$8,875$10,802
Average$4,925$7,678$9,295
Rough$4,182$6,480$7,787
2009 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,472$8,594$10,488
Clean$5,136$8,051$9,803
Average$4,463$6,965$8,435
Rough$3,790$5,879$7,066
2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,038$4,772$5,229
Clean$3,789$4,471$4,888
Average$3,293$3,868$4,206
Rough$2,796$3,265$3,523
2009 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,385$5,933$6,879
Clean$4,116$5,559$6,430
Average$3,576$4,809$5,533
Rough$3,037$4,059$4,635
2009 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,866$4,497$5,486
Clean$2,690$4,213$5,128
Average$2,337$3,644$4,412
Rough$1,985$3,076$3,696
2009 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,924$7,537$9,123
Clean$4,622$7,060$8,527
Average$4,016$6,108$7,337
Rough$3,410$5,156$6,147
2009 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,512$5,698$6,427
Clean$4,235$5,338$6,008
Average$3,680$4,618$5,169
Rough$3,125$3,898$4,330
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Dodge Dakota on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Dodge Dakota with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,690 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,213 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Dodge Dakota. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Dodge Dakota and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Dodge Dakota ranges from $1,985 to $5,486, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Dodge Dakota is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.