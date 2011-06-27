Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,628
|$7,259
|$8,856
|Clean
|$4,343
|$6,801
|$8,279
|Average
|$3,774
|$5,883
|$7,123
|Rough
|$3,205
|$4,966
|$5,967
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,295
|$5,449
|$6,157
|Clean
|$4,031
|$5,104
|$5,756
|Average
|$3,503
|$4,416
|$4,952
|Rough
|$2,974
|$3,727
|$4,149
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,747
|$4,265
|$4,592
|Clean
|$3,516
|$3,996
|$4,292
|Average
|$3,055
|$3,457
|$3,693
|Rough
|$2,595
|$2,918
|$3,094
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,414
|$6,593
|$7,918
|Clean
|$4,142
|$6,176
|$7,402
|Average
|$3,599
|$5,343
|$6,368
|Rough
|$3,056
|$4,510
|$5,335
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,855
|$7,016
|$7,736
|Clean
|$5,495
|$6,573
|$7,232
|Average
|$4,775
|$5,686
|$6,222
|Rough
|$4,055
|$4,800
|$5,213
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,925
|$6,157
|$7,511
|Clean
|$3,684
|$5,768
|$7,021
|Average
|$3,201
|$4,990
|$6,041
|Rough
|$2,718
|$4,212
|$5,061
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,217
|$5,047
|$6,157
|Clean
|$3,020
|$4,728
|$5,756
|Average
|$2,624
|$4,091
|$4,952
|Rough
|$2,228
|$3,453
|$4,149
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,992
|$5,876
|$6,427
|Clean
|$4,685
|$5,505
|$6,008
|Average
|$4,071
|$4,762
|$5,169
|Rough
|$3,457
|$4,020
|$4,330
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,343
|$6,360
|$7,587
|Clean
|$4,076
|$5,958
|$7,092
|Average
|$3,541
|$5,155
|$6,102
|Rough
|$3,007
|$4,351
|$5,112
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,126
|$7,402
|$9,384
|Clean
|$3,872
|$6,934
|$8,772
|Average
|$3,364
|$5,999
|$7,547
|Rough
|$2,857
|$5,064
|$6,323
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,822
|$4,891
|$5,548
|Clean
|$3,587
|$4,582
|$5,186
|Average
|$3,117
|$3,964
|$4,462
|Rough
|$2,647
|$3,346
|$3,738
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota BigHorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,039
|$9,473
|$11,556
|Clean
|$5,667
|$8,875
|$10,802
|Average
|$4,925
|$7,678
|$9,295
|Rough
|$4,182
|$6,480
|$7,787
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,472
|$8,594
|$10,488
|Clean
|$5,136
|$8,051
|$9,803
|Average
|$4,463
|$6,965
|$8,435
|Rough
|$3,790
|$5,879
|$7,066
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota Laramie 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,038
|$4,772
|$5,229
|Clean
|$3,789
|$4,471
|$4,888
|Average
|$3,293
|$3,868
|$4,206
|Rough
|$2,796
|$3,265
|$3,523
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota TRX 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,385
|$5,933
|$6,879
|Clean
|$4,116
|$5,559
|$6,430
|Average
|$3,576
|$4,809
|$5,533
|Rough
|$3,037
|$4,059
|$4,635
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,866
|$4,497
|$5,486
|Clean
|$2,690
|$4,213
|$5,128
|Average
|$2,337
|$3,644
|$4,412
|Rough
|$1,985
|$3,076
|$3,696
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota ST 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,924
|$7,537
|$9,123
|Clean
|$4,622
|$7,060
|$8,527
|Average
|$4,016
|$6,108
|$7,337
|Rough
|$3,410
|$5,156
|$6,147
Estimated values
2009 Dodge Dakota LoneStar 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,512
|$5,698
|$6,427
|Clean
|$4,235
|$5,338
|$6,008
|Average
|$3,680
|$4,618
|$5,169
|Rough
|$3,125
|$3,898
|$4,330