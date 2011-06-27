Owned my pickup since 2009. Overall pleased, enough to keep it anyway. It will go a few years without needing any major repairs, and then several things will need work in short order. I've replaced fuel pump, exhaust system, distributor cap and associated parts, window wash pump, and brakes twice. So not bad, but then I have a load of small problems: check engine light's been on since 2010 (I was told it's due to a minor transmission issue that might cost a lot to fix with minor payoff), the ABS and emergency brake lights come on when I take a highway ramp (but no effect on driving or braking), the ceiling lining started to come loose two years ago, rust is bubbling the paint over the left rear wheel well (seems to be common for this model year), and most annoying of all, the springs supporting the driver's seat broke loose of their moorings which causes the seat to sag and the metal frame parts to poke me uncomfortably. And there doesn't seem to be an easy way to repair the seat and it's attached to the passenger seat & center console which will make replacement a major hassle. On the other hand, I think it handles great, the brakes do not disappoint, the engine is fairly quiet and smooth, and I've driven it on several road-trips from 3,000 to 5,000 miles at a time without complaint. It has a light rear end, which can be a danger in rain or snow. I've found that tires with good traction will overcome handling problems in the rain, but if you live where it snows much, I would recommend 4WD. Basically, if you need a no-frills reliable vehicle and don't mind minor problems that crop up but won't interfere with driving function, you will likely find this truck to be acceptable. Update, 2017: I still have the truck. Never got the front seat fixed or replaced. No major repairs done, but the power steering pump has a leak and needs to be replaced. Rack & pinion and a few other items need to be repaired for long term function, but still runs on a day to day basis. Used in several residential moves during the last year.

Read more