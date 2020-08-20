Used 2014 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me

355 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cadenza Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 355 listings
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    58,292 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,298

    $2,314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    61,235 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,795

    $2,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in White
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    84,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,990

    $2,299 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Limited in Gray
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Limited

    60,194 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,799

    $1,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Limited

    75,839 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,987

    $1,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    72,249 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    $1,579 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    90,206 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,000

    $915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    95,710 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,975

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    36,056 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in White
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    89,767 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,551

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    105,521 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,999

    $692 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    46,220 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,518

    $518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Limited

    57,671 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,611

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in White
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    49,189 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in Black
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    85,141 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in Silver
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    25,711 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,997

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Premium

    51,491 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2014 Kia Cadenza Limited in White
    used

    2014 Kia Cadenza Limited

    57,586 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,998

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Kia Cadenza searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 355 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Cadenza
  4. Used 2014 Kia Cadenza

Consumer Reviews for the Kia Cadenza

Read recent reviews for the Kia Cadenza
Overall Consumer Rating
4.334 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
  • 5
    (59%)
  • 4
    (21%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (3%)
My first 1200 miles...
dr_chill_2013,06/10/2013
This past weekend I took my first road trip (800mi rnd trip); I was more than thrilled with how it handled. ItÂs seriously autobahn ready! The Cadenza was solid at all speeds 70, 80, 90+. No matter the speed, it continued to accelerate with very little prodding; and the steering remained precise/accurate. MPG: On the 1st leg I avgÂd 28.7mpg, on the 2nd I averaged 28mpg; I was NOT driving economically. :) In the city, I have averaged 22mpg so far. The features and appointments crammed into this car are ridiculous! To get the same size of car, with the same features, I would have to spend at least $15K more. In short, there are no dancing rats anywhere near this car; it is a joy to drive!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Kia
Cadenza
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Kia Cadenza info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.