Used 2014 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me

Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Paragould / Arkansas

Bayird Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Paragould is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Kia Cadenza Limited only has 25,711 miles on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this Kia Cadenza Limited, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Kia Cadenza is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. The Kia Cadenza Limited has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 25,711 miles put on this Kia. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Kia Cadenza Pre-owned doesn't have to mean 'used.' The clean interior of this Kia Cadenza makes it one of the nicest you'll find. In addition to unbelievable options, this vehicle comes equipped with a factory warranty. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. The paint and body on this Kia Cadenza Limited looks as fresh as the day it rolled off the assembly line. More information about the 2014 Kia Cadenza: Kia is making a serious push to increase its profile in the U.S., and cars like the Cadenza provide a huge step in the right direction. The all-new luxury sedan provides a comfortable, sporty ride while housing its occupants in supple leather and high-quality soft-touch materials. Added to its powerful 3.3L V6 are standard technology features like voice-command navigation and a premium sound system, which make the $35,100 Cadenza a serious option in the segment, and against cars like the Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus, and Buick LaCrosse, the Cadenza more than holds its own. This model sets itself apart with competitive pricing, Standard features, build quality, and attractive styling and ergonomics

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KNALN4D71E5166645

Stock: N8376A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-06-2018