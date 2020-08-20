Used 2014 Kia Cadenza for Sale Near Me
- 58,292 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,298$2,314 Below Market
Modern Auto Sales of Florida - Hollywood / Florida
Buy this car and have it delivered to your home. A live sales representative will assist you and walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. PREMIUM DETAIL: We go the extra mile so that your car is looking as good as new. There are a lot of specifics that we won't list here (we wash, clean, buff, paint, polish, wax, seal) but trust us when your car arrives its going to look sweet! Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. Modern Auto Sales, has over 200+ vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. This 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium 4dr Sedan, is an exceptional condition inside and out, and it runs and drives like The Ultimate Driving Machine. This Kia includes Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Child Safety Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Airbag, Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat, Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror, Electronic Brake Assistance, Electronic Parking Aid, Fog Lights, Front Power Lumbar Support, Front Side Airbag, Keyless Entry, Passenger Airbag, Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat, Power Windows, Second Row Side Airbag, Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls, Side Head Curtain Airbag, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Telescopic Steering Column, Tire Pressure Monitor, Traction Control, Trip Computer, and Vehicle Stability Control System this Kia Cadenza has- Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation System, and Alloy Wheels. Our Cadenza Premium is an automotive benchmark for quality and performance, you owe it to yourself to experience this masterpiece! APPLY TODAY, and allow our finance team to approve you in less than 5 minutes. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D70E5159394
Stock: 159394
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,235 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,795$2,211 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Luxury Package Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Tray Bumper Applique Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Cooled Front Seat(S) Beige; Leather Seat Trim Satin Metal This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Ford Bradenton's exclusive listings! At AutoNation Ford Bradenton, no matter what vehicle you are looking for, we can find it for you. Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Ford Bradenton. This Kia Cadenza won't last long. At AutoNation Ford Bradenton, we strive to provide you with the best quality vehicles for the lowest possible price, and this Cadenza is no exception. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D77E5134265
Stock: E5134265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 84,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,990$2,299 Below Market
Austra Motors - Lawndale / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D75E5139514
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,194 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,799$1,632 Below Market
Fletcher Jones Imports - Las Vegas / Nevada
Fletcher Jones Imports presents this 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Fletcher Jones Imports is located at 7300 West Sahara Avenue, in beautiful Las Vegas, Nevada. As an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer, we offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D78E5148613
Stock: 70284UX
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 75,839 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,987$1,369 Below Market
Ray Skillman Westside Genesis - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D77E5144407
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,249 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$1,579 Below Market
Hawkins Chevrolet - Danville / Pennsylvania
NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. VEHICLE REVIEWS: "Sharing a number of components and the meaty V-6 with the Hyundai Azera, the Cadenza has a more upscale appearance and drives with utter serenity." -CarAndDriver.com. WHO WE ARE: Thank you for choosing Hawkins Chevrolet, the home of the Price Promise, where we guarantee complete satisfaction with each visit in every department! Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D75E5124494
Stock: 48019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 90,206 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,000$915 Below Market
Arizona Best Cars - Phoenix / Arizona
Navigation! Backup Camera! Double Moonroof! Heated Leather Seats! Infinity Premium Sound! Accident Free Autocheck 2-Owner! Thank you for visiting another one of Arizona Best Cars exclusive listings! You are looking at a pristine Satin Metal-On-Beige Heated Memory Leather Seats 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium 3.3L V6 DOHC 24V With only 90000 Low Miles. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Multi-CD Changer Dual Zone A/C Alloy Wheels Overhead Airbag Its airy cabin is luxurious and inviting. -newCarTestDrive.com. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: ABS Brakes Front Air Dam Power Windows Adjustable Pedals Front Power Lumbar Support Rear Air Air Conditioned Seats Front Power Memory Seat Rear Airbags Air Conditioning Front Side Airbag Rear Spoiler Alloy Wheels Front Side Airbag with Head Protection Rear Window Defogger AM/FM Full Size Spare Tire Remote Ignition AM/FM Radio Heated Exterior Mirror Satellite Radio Anti-Lock Brakes Heated Seats Second Row Folding Seat Automatic Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Second Row Side Airbag Automatic Headlights High Intensity Discharge Headlights Second Row Side Airbag with Head Protection Automatic Load-Leveling Interval Wipers Second Row Sound Controls Aux Audio Jack Keyless Entry Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls Leather Seat Side Airbags Bluetooth Leather Steering Wheel Splash Guards Cargo Area Cover Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Memory Seats Cargo Net CD ChangerSuper Sport CD Player tachometer Child Safety Door Locks Owner's Manual Telematics System Chrome Wheels Passenger Airbag Telescopic Steering Column Cruise Control Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Tilt Steering Daytime Running Lights Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror Tilt Steering Column Driver Airbag Power Brakes Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat Power Door Locks Traction Control Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror Power Locks Trip Computer Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror Power Mirrors Trunk Anti-Trap Device Power Seats Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Parking Aid Power Steering Vehicle Stability Control System Extra KeysFirst Aid Kit Power Trunk Lid EXPERTS REPORT: newCarTestDrive.com explains Lexus has been the highest-ranking brand in the J.D. Power and Associates dependability study for more than a decade.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. Rest assured when you purchase a vehicle 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium you're getting what you paid for. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Simply put this kia is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering superior acceleration and increased stability and safety while driving this 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium. With only 90000 miles on this Sedan you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium. More information about 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium: Thanks to its more aggressive styling the 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium stands out in its class; Resale value has been impressive on the 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium. This model sets itself apart with Distinctive styling roomy interior ride quality and high-tech features. Check out our entire inventory of Luxury cars UNDER $10000 at ArizonaBestCars.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D73E5126115
Stock: AB7985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,975
Callahan Motor Company - Fort Worth / Texas
Elegant and powerful, our 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium Sedan is shown in gorgeous Smokey Blue. Powered by a 3.3 Liter V6 which produces a healthy 293hp and is tethered to a seamless 6 Speed Sportmatic Automatic transmission to send you 0 to 60mph in under 7 seconds. This Front Wheel Drive team works to achieve nearly 28mpg on the open road, proving speed and efficiency can co-exist! The Cadenza's understated exterior features stylish 18-inch alloy wheels, integrated dual exhaust with chrome surround, projection headlights with auto leveling as well as LED accent lighting & LED rear combination lights. Step into the leather-trimmed technologically advanced Premium cabin and you'll find yourself in complete awe. You'll find features such as heated/cooled front seats, the innovative UVO Infotainment system, an Infinity premium 550-watt audio system, available SiriusXM radio, Voice-Command Navigation, Smart Key with Push-Button Start and the Advanced Smart Cruise Control. Your Safety is Kia's number one priority. A rear camera display, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning System, electronic stability control and front/rear crumple zones are just a few of the advanced features working together to keep you and your loved ones in one piece. Refuse to blend in with everyday traffic. Allow yourself to experience the luxury of Cadenza. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D79E5123199
Stock: 18510
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-13-2020
- 36,056 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,950
Don's Auto - Des Moines / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D75E5123507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,767 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,551
AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway - League City / Texas
Luxury Package Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) Beige; Leather Seat Trim Snow White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium only has 89,736mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. Beautiful color combination with Snow White Pearl exterior over Black interior making this the one to own! More information about the 2014 Kia Cadenza: Kia is making a serious push to increase its profile in the U.S., and cars like the Cadenza provide a huge step in the right direction. The all-new luxury sedan provides a comfortable, sporty ride while housing its occupants in supple leather and high-quality soft-touch materials. Added to its powerful 3.3L V6 are standard technology features like voice-command navigation and a premium sound system, which make the $35,100 Cadenza a serious option in the segment, and against cars like the Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus, and Buick LaCrosse, the Cadenza more than holds its own. Interesting features of this model are competitive pricing, Standard features, build quality, and attractive styling and ergonomics All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D7XE5163906
Stock: E5163906
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 105,521 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,999$692 Below Market
Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Olathe / Kansas
Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep...Where we treat our customers like family. Please call to check for availability and we will have the vehicle pulled up for you. You can view all of our inventory at www.olathedcj.com . How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Kia Cadenza Limited delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2014 Kia Cadenza: Kia is making a serious push to increase its profile in the U.S., and cars like the Cadenza provide a huge step in the right direction. The all-new luxury sedan provides a comfortable, sporty ride while housing its occupants in supple leather and high-quality soft-touch materials. Added to its powerful 3.3L V6 are standard technology features like voice-command navigation and a premium sound system, which make the $35,100 Cadenza a serious option in the segment, and against cars like the Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus, and Buick LaCrosse, the Cadenza more than holds its own. Interesting features of this model are competitive pricing, Standard features, build quality, and attractive styling and ergonomics At Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, we are proud to offer a high quality selection of pre-owned vehicles from many major auto manufacturers at competitive prices. Please call to verify availability and we can have the vehicle pulled up for you. We are located just northeast of I-35 and 119th Street in Olathe, Kansas at 15500 W. 117th St, Olathe, KS 66062. We look forward to working with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D77E5133813
Stock: LH178069A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 46,220 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,518$518 Below Market
Simotes Motor Sales & Service - Minooka / Illinois
** This vehicle is covered by our 15-day or 500 mile limited warranty! There may also be factory warranty remaining and most vehicles are eligible for extended service contracts. Ask for more details when you stop in or over the phone when you call to schedule your appointment. ** Simotes Motor Sales has been a family owned business for over 33 years in Minooka, IL. We have a full service department with certified technicians, five lifts and 10 service bays. All of our vehicles receive several hours of reconditioning to make sure they are ready for the next owner, you! We are a hassle-free pricing store and spend tens of hours each week to make sure you are receiving the best value in the entire Midwest. Being a local business for 33 years has allowed us to obtain some of the best auto lenders in the country. We have lenders with interest rates as low as 2.99% and also offer financing to customers with insufficient credit, at interest rates you would be surprised by! We have great relationships with smaller credit unions and large national banks, with everything in between. Ask about our financing options today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D74E5119612
Stock: 119612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,671 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,611
Ricart Hyundai - Groveport / Ohio
Click the Express button, Free home delivery or 45 minute checkout.12 Speakers, 18 x 7.5 Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: INFINITI Audio System w/AM/FM/CD/MP3/NAV, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.2014 Kia Cadenza PremiumBronze MetallicV66-Speed Automatic with SportmaticHow Ricart Makes Shopping Easy:- Quality matters! With over $1300 on average for vehicle reconditioning, feel safe buying an used car.- Save Time With Express Checkout!! Do as much of your deal upfront from the comfort of work or home.- 1,000's vehicles at one location! Cars, trucks and suvs!- Complete transparency! View the service work done on the vehicle before you buy- Great prices! The majority of shoppers do hours of research before choosing a vehicle to purchase, so we put out incredibly competitive prices online.- Great people! We understand that you want to be around people that you enjoy that are able to help with any unanswered questions. Ricart was awarded with being one of the top places to work over the past 3 years, which helps you keep great company while making your vehicle purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D72E5153533
Stock: PRC36690
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 49,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
Mercedes-Benz Of Massapequa - Amityville / New York
Premium trim. WAS $17,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 49,189! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, LUXURY PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio. Kia Premium with Snow White Pearl exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 293 HP at 6400 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: LUXURY PACKAGE Power Rear Sunshade, First Aid Kit, HID Headlamps w/Active Front Lighting System, Ventilated Front Seats, Panoramic Sunroof w/Power Shade, 7" TFT LCD Meter Cluster & Information Display, Power Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column, memory, Memory Driver's Seat & Outside Mirrors, memory for steering column, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Driver's Seat Cushion Extension. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com's review says "Sharing a number of components and the meaty V-6 with the Hyundai Azera, the Cadenza has a more upscale appearance and drives with utter serenity.". AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Was $17,995. WHY BUY FROM US: At Mercedes-Benz of Massapequa, we're willing to go the extra mile to become your luxury auto dealer of choice. We pride ourselves on providing exceptional sales and service experience to drives in the Nassau Country and New York City metro area, and believe that customer service should feel just as luxurious as your next Mercedes-Benz. Our highly skilled sales staff is here every step of the way to help you search for the perfect vehicle for your specific budget and needs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/4/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D78E5151852
Stock: E5151852T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 85,141 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D7XE5147883
Stock: 2000617366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 25,711 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,997
Bayird Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Paragould / Arkansas
Bayird Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Paragould is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2014 Kia Cadenza Limited only has 25,711 miles on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this Kia Cadenza Limited, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Kia Cadenza is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. The Kia Cadenza Limited has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 25,711 miles put on this Kia. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Kia Cadenza Pre-owned doesn't have to mean 'used.' The clean interior of this Kia Cadenza makes it one of the nicest you'll find. In addition to unbelievable options, this vehicle comes equipped with a factory warranty. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. The paint and body on this Kia Cadenza Limited looks as fresh as the day it rolled off the assembly line. More information about the 2014 Kia Cadenza: Kia is making a serious push to increase its profile in the U.S., and cars like the Cadenza provide a huge step in the right direction. The all-new luxury sedan provides a comfortable, sporty ride while housing its occupants in supple leather and high-quality soft-touch materials. Added to its powerful 3.3L V6 are standard technology features like voice-command navigation and a premium sound system, which make the $35,100 Cadenza a serious option in the segment, and against cars like the Toyota Avalon, Ford Taurus, and Buick LaCrosse, the Cadenza more than holds its own. This model sets itself apart with competitive pricing, Standard features, build quality, and attractive styling and ergonomics
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D71E5166645
Stock: N8376A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2018
- 51,491 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,998
CarMax Tampa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Tampa / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D72E5153287
Stock: 19207288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 57,586 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,998
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Kia Cadenza Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNALN4D71E5147349
Stock: 19252740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
