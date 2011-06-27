Estimated values
2014 Dodge Charger SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,867
|$26,461
|$29,875
|Clean
|$21,759
|$25,197
|$28,397
|Average
|$19,542
|$22,669
|$25,442
|Rough
|$17,326
|$20,141
|$22,488
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Charger SE 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,239
|$11,607
|$13,810
|Clean
|$8,791
|$11,052
|$13,127
|Average
|$7,896
|$9,943
|$11,761
|Rough
|$7,000
|$8,835
|$10,395
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,265
|$16,512
|$19,536
|Clean
|$12,622
|$15,723
|$18,570
|Average
|$11,336
|$14,146
|$16,637
|Rough
|$10,050
|$12,568
|$14,705
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Charger SRT8 Superbee 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,968
|$25,420
|$28,700
|Clean
|$20,903
|$24,206
|$27,281
|Average
|$18,774
|$21,777
|$24,442
|Rough
|$16,644
|$19,349
|$21,603
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,828
|$13,526
|$16,038
|Clean
|$10,303
|$12,880
|$15,245
|Average
|$9,253
|$11,588
|$13,659
|Rough
|$8,204
|$10,296
|$12,073
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Charger V6 Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,913
|$13,587
|$16,079
|Clean
|$10,384
|$12,938
|$15,284
|Average
|$9,327
|$11,640
|$13,693
|Rough
|$8,269
|$10,342
|$12,103
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,865
|$14,771
|$17,480
|Clean
|$11,290
|$14,065
|$16,615
|Average
|$10,139
|$12,654
|$14,887
|Rough
|$8,989
|$11,243
|$13,158
Estimated values
2014 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,421
|$14,125
|$16,649
|Clean
|$10,867
|$13,451
|$15,826
|Average
|$9,760
|$12,101
|$14,179
|Rough
|$8,653
|$10,752
|$12,532